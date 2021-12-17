You are here

  • Home
  • Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem addresses the press, Paris, France, Dec. 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6tq7b

Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief

Ben Sulayem makes history in succeeding Todt as FIA chief
  • Mohammed ben Sulayem replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years, at the helm of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)
  • Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Mohammed ben Sulayem, who became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday, has committed “to develop motorsport” in China and India.

The 60-year-old Emirati gained 61.62 percent of the votes cast compared to 36.62 percent for his sole rival Britain’s Graham Stoker.

The former rally driver replaces Jean Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.

“I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years,” said Sulayem in a statement.

“I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Ben Sulayem, from Dubai, has been campaigning for several months as the non-establishment candidate against Stoker who was Todt’s right hand man.

He has vowed to modernize the FIA and make it more transparent.

In his manifesto, he promised an outside audit of the governance, and an evaluation of finances plus budget reports and transparency over their finances.

“We can never say that our governance is sufficient, we must always improve, otherwise we are lost,” he said in a press conference after the vote.
“Our rules can always be improved.”

Sulayem also committed to expanding motorsports into countries where participation remains low.
“It is also important to develop motorsport. We must not only rely on the top sport but also on its base, members, clubs,” he said.
“I always take, as an example, the two largest countries in the world, China and India.

“We are talking about fewer than 8,000 competition licenses for 2.8 billion (inhabitants). And you have places like Finland that have over 11,000!
“There is something wrong. For me, that is one of the main topics. It is not easy but it is doable.
“Diversity is also very important. If we are to grow and gain trust, we need to make sure that we respect diversity and inclusion.”

Ben Sulayem, 14 times the Middle East rally champion, was supported by most of his region, which is becoming increasingly influential in motor sport.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar — who broke ranks to vote for Stoker — all hosted Formula One Grand Prix in 2021.
“No one can come to the Gulf and ignore motorsport,” said Sulayem.
“It is a good thing for sport, for Formula 1 and rally-raid. It will help the FIA to develop but it does not mean that we will forget the other regions.
“And we talk all the time about F1 but we cannot forget the other disciplines.

“We have to look at the World Rally Championship. Having two-and-a-half manufacturers in such an important championship is not enough.”
Todt has completed three four-year mandates with the 75-year-old Frenchman and former Ferrari boss proud of his legacy especially his belief that they have made the sport safer.

He is also pleased with the creation of several other motorsport championships.
“We created the Formula E championship, an endurance world championship with a new elite category, and a rally-raid world championship which begins next year in Dakar,” he told AFP.

Topics: International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem Jean Todt

Related

Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Sport
Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Al-Attiyah wins Oman Int’l Rally, ties Ben Sulayem MERC record
Sport
Al-Attiyah wins Oman Int’l Rally, ties Ben Sulayem MERC record

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Crowd violence forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1 on Friday.
At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands.
The start of the second half at Stade Charlety was delayed for about 50 minutes when stadium authorities announced the game was abandoned.
Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci pointed the finger of blame at Lyon.
“There’s a bunch of idiots who ruined everything, as usual.” Ferracci told RMC. “And that bunch of idiots, it’s the Lyon ultras. (...) It’s obvious that the ultras came to make a mess, as usual.”
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas sought to downplay the culpability of his club’s supporters.
“There are obviously shared responsibilities,” Aulas told a news conference. “I don’t think that we are responsible for the incidents.”
Second-division side Paris FC opened the scoring against the run of play in the eighth minute. Gaetan Laura sprinted from his own half to lead a counterattack and shot through the legs of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele equalized on the stroke of halftime, picking his spot from the edge of the box to fire into the top corner.
A spectator named Louis gave his account of the violence to RMC: “At halftime, there were guys behind who climbed up the fence and started fighting. There were a lot of people wearing balaclavas, they had belts, they wanted to smash as many faces as they could. I don’t know if they can be called supporters, but it’s a part of the Lyon section that caused a huge crowd rush. There was a panic reaction. They are nuts.
“Frankly, I was scared for my safety. It’s mind-boggling after everything that happened those past few months, especially with Lyon. The security, that was zero. The riot police came 10 minutes later.”
Lyon supporters are under increasing scrutiny after a French league home game was abandoned in November because Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands. Lyon was docked a point by the disciplinary commission while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was handed a 10-game ban for intimidating comments made to the referee who decided to abandon the game.
Crowd violence has been a recurring issue for French football this season.
In August, a French league match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and ran onto the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans. Players and staff members were even involved in a brawl. Nice was handed a two-point penalty, including a suspended point.
Also in August, Montpellier fans threw projectiles at Marseille players and play was suspended for more than 10 minutes. Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier’s lip was cut by a projectile.
In September, fans invaded the pitch in Angers as Marseille and Angers supporters fought each other.
In September, fans ran onto the field in Lens and fought each other in the stands in the northern derby with Lille. Also that month, a teenager was injured by a seat thrown in a game between PSG and Lyon.
In October, a match between Saint-Etienne and Angers was delayed for about an hour because of a pitch invasion and flares thrown onto the field before kickoff.
On Saturday, Rennes hosts Lorient in in the only last-64 clash between top-division teams, while Lille plays second-division Auxerre, and Clermont visits seventh-division Nimes Chemin Bas in the most uneven matchup of the round.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visits fifth-division Feignies Aulnoye on Sunday.

Topics: French Cup Paris

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
  • Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal
  • Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller's record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern's fourth to claim the new record outright
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg as goal-scorers Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Dayot Upamecano all celebrated milestones.
Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal before defender Dayot Upamecano, signed from Leipzig for this season, headed in his first goal in the famous red Bayern shirt.
Leroy Sane then planted a shot into the left corner on the hour mark.
Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.
This was Bayern’s final match before the Bundesliga winter break.
Their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table can be trimmed on Saturday by second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are away to Hertha Berlin.
This was Wolfsburg’s seventh straight loss, piling the pressure on new head coach Florian Kohfeldt who only took charge at the end of October after the sacking of predecessor Mark van Bommel.
In contrast, this was Bayern’s seventh straight victory in all competitions.
Bayern were ahead after only seven minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena when Serge Gnabry’s thunderbolt shot from distance was parried into the path of Mueller, who tapped home.
It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Mueller’s deft chip gave him a 15th assist in the Bundesliga this season as Upamecano steered his header into the net.
Just three minutes later, Sane grabbed Bayern’s third when he unleashed a superb shot which gave Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels no chance.
Lewandowski finally got the goal to break another of Gerd Mueller’s records with some deadly finishing.
Before kick-off, Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic ruled out any new signings in the forthcoming January transfer window.
“We are really well-staffed, that’s a fact,” he stressed, “we will continue as things are this season.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Thomas mueller Bundesliga

Related

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Sport
Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery
Sport
Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
  • “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at”
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

ORLANDO, Fla.: The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected.

“It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.”

Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience.

It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie, with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in south Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV.

Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house.

He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas.

And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses.

“My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house and getting to see a lot of familiar faces,” said Justin Thomas, one of his closest friends on tour who won the PNC Challenge last year with his father, a longtime club pro. “And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him.

“In terms of competing, I think his expectations are very low,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, he is who is for a reason. So I’m sure he’ll be (ticked) off if he didn’t play well.”

Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.

Among the teams is a pair of major champions — Nelly Korda (Women’s PGA Championship) and her father, Petr (Australian Open tennis in 1998). Korda said she hardly ever watches golf except when Woods is playing, and now she’ll be playing in the group ahead of him at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Korda said it would be a chance to create memories with her father, but that’s not all.

“Playing right in front of Tiger Woods is pretty cool, too,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. I’m being a little selfish here, but that’s pretty cool.”

Woods and son will be playing in the final group with the Thomas duo, a pair of familiar faces. Thomas was among the players from the next generation who often stopped by his house to encourage Woods when he was recovering from fusion surgery in 2017.

Now it’s a family affair. Mike Thomas specialized in working with juniors when he was at Harmony Landing outside Louisville, Kentucky. While technically not his coach, he has been a second set of eyes for Charlie, and the 12-year-old has taken to Justin Thomas.

Thomas, meanwhile, has turned to Woods as a mentor. He said Woods has shared plenty of nuances about golf and competition, which he doesn’t plan on sharing because he considers it to be an advantage. And there is a lot that Woods doesn’t tell him.

“Because he knows that he still likes golf and wants to beat me when we’re playing,” Thomas said with a laugh. “But I think just being there as a friend is most important as a mentor, kind of pushing each other along the way.”

Such is the friendship that the words can be on the sharp side.

Thomas shared one story in which he had played with Woods in competition for the first time — he couldn’t recall if it was the Hero World Challenge in December 2017 or at Riviera that following February — and asked Woods what part of his game needed work.

This was after Thomas had won his first major and qualified for his first U.S. team.

“Immediately, he’s like, ‘You don’t have near enough shots. You can work it, but you don’t have enough shots to be as dominant as I was’ kind of thing,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he has noticed similar qualities about younger players on the verge of going to the next level — not enough shots — that “I can see why he saw it in me now.”

“I also wouldn’t want it to be like, ‘No, man, everything is great, you’re doing awesome.’ That would have been like, ‘Now you’re lying to me,’” Thomas said. “You want to hear the harsh stuff. I think that’s what makes a good mentor.”

Topics: Tiger Woods PNC golf

Related

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
Sport
Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal it
World
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal it

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
  • “It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism
  • The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

GENEVA: UEFA set itself a goal of ending racism in European soccer by 2030 as part of a human rights and environmental strategy that had an uneasy launch on Friday.
Other long-term targets include “zero episodes” of child abuse, embedding rights principles into all strategic decisions, reach “net zero carbon by 2040 … collaboratively across European football,” and eliminating plastic waste.
“It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism.
The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document.
The Sports & Rights Alliance group distanced itself from involvement with a project it said “places human rights solely as a public relations matter.”
“No matter what UEFA claims, the development of its human rights strategy did not entail a legitimate consultation process and it does not meet any international or European standards,” said Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch.
UEFA’s anti-racism work also must repair the relationship with a long-time partner, the Fare network, which helps identify high-risk games and gathers evidence. Fare experts have not worked at UEFA games this season.
“We want to drive our actions, we don’t want others to drive our action,” Uva said, adding UEFA talked with Fare and other organizations and was close to finalizing a new agreement.
The commitment to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was stressed on the day UEFA acknowledged plans to add 10 South American national teams to its second-tier European competition in 2024, causing more inter-continental travel.
UEFA said it was “working on a number of projects with (South American soccer body) CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League,” though no decisions have been taken.
It would be the latest tournament expansion for European teams, which often travel by private charter flight to UEFA-organized international games.
Hundreds of extra club games have been created this year by launching the Europa Conference League and agreeing to expand the Champions League and Europa League with more teams and more games starting in 2024.
“We know that every changing of the (competition) formats can have an impact in what we are planning,” Uva said, pointing to a “need to see the full picture” of the soccer industry and tourism economy.
“If we talk about only gas emissions, we are monitoring and we will set up something to mitigate the impact,” the former UEFA executive committee member said.
The UEFA plan seeks to “inspire, activate and accelerate collective action” across national federations, leagues and clubs to “respect human rights and the environment within the context of European football.”
UEFA’s own European Championship this year saw repeated incidents of anti-gay and racist incidents involving Hungary fans.
The same stadium in Budapest hosts the Europa League final in 2023, and the Sport & Rights Alliance pointed to issues with “press freedom and journalists’ protection” there and also in Russia and Turkey, which host the next two Champions League finals.
Child protection is prioritized by UEFA’s 55 member federations, who seek a risk analysis next year and a safeguarding protocol by 2024.
UEFA also wants more access and opportunities for people with disabilities by 2030, increasing the number of players three-fold and doubling the number of employees in the organization and at its events.
UEFA tournaments and events should also have zero plastic waste and food waste by 2030, the 60-page document said.

Topics: UEFA football human rights racism

Related

UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
Sport
UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
Sport
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Updated 17 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
  • Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage
  • Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire
Updated 17 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Premier League football feels like it is on the verge of yet another coronavirus disease pandemic curtailment — and there’s a suspicion brewing among Newcastle United fans that this may be no bad thing for their club.

Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage in the UK as soon as next week.

While the health and safety of players, officials and fans alike is the priority, the timing of this latest pause would be no disaster for the Magpies’ on-field ambitions.

Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire.

Their 37 goals conceded is the worst in the division; they sit in 19th place on 10 points, with just one win in 17 games and a run of very tough fixtures on the horizon.

Things are so bleak, a new coronavirus variant sweeping the nation almost feels like a silver lining to an otherwise dire situation.

Should the league be set aside for a fortnight it would allow cases to drop inside the Premier League secure bubbles. It would also likely see the visit of Manchester United to St James’ Park, the trip to Rafa Benitez’s Everton, and a traditionally hard game at Southampton kicked to the long grass.

Should the circuit-breaker be deployed, it is likely United will not see Premier League action again until Watford at home on Jan. 15. That would give the club’s new owners 15 days to strengthen Manager Eddie Howe’s hand in the transfer market — nearly half the window, in fact.

And while January is unlikely to see the transformation many Newcastle fans have dreamed of for years, it does not need to. Pragmatism, and staying in the division, is the order of the day on Tyneside.

While fixture backlog is an issue for everyone, it is surely better for Howe to have a stronger hand to play, with new recruits bedded in, than take on Everton and Man United with this group.

Watching the Magpies at Anfield on Thursday evening, there was a lot to like about them. Howe has them disciplined in shape without the ball, and able to break and transition at speed with it. It is a long way from the disorganised chaos served up week-in, week-out under former boss Steve Bruce.

But it is also fair to say that they are running on close to empty.

The core of this team — Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and others — were either signed to get United promoted in 2015/16 or were retained to keep them up.

Nearly six years on from that triumphant day in May 2016, when the Magpies beat Brighton and Hove Albion to the Championship title on the final day of the campaign, much of the same core remains, being asked to do the same job year after year with little to no plan or investment around them.

Whilst the investment part of this issue changes next month, sadly, so too will many of the players.

United’s plight remains real, though to a man they can barely be criticised for their spirited show at Anfield.

There were plenty of positives despite the 3-1 scoreline; like Sunday’s defeat, this was no one-sided encounter, when all had predicted the Magpies would be swept aside by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Instead, after Shelvey’s shock opening goal, the game was turned on its head with Diogo Jota’s equalizer, when referee Mike Dean refused to stop play despite Isaac Hayden going down in the penalty area with a head injury.

“I couldn’t believe the game wasn’t stopped. For me, that’s a key moment in the match,” said Howe. “The priority has to be the safety of the player. We talk a lot at the moment about head injuries and I felt it was a wrong decision.

“There was no acting from the player. He was down. He couldn’t continue and we paid the price for it. We’ve been really harshly treated today and it follows a similar pattern, really, of other games where we’ve not had the rub of the green or the decisions are going against us for whatever reason,” he added.

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after, before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-distance cracker made it three late on.

Seven goals conceded in a week, no signs of a push to get out of the Premier League bottom three, and still just one win in their opening 17 of the top flight campaign. Yet still, a sense of hope remains.

That hope, born in early October, overrides any feeling of frustration at a situation that is looking more dire with every top flight encounter.

There is an acceptance now, even if it presents an incredible paradox, that this United is much better than the one presented for near 15 years under Mike Ashley.

In Eddie Howe they have a young manager of unparalleled promise and in the Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners, they have owners who finally care about the club. For the first time in a long time, every strand of the football club is pulling in the right direction.

That direction next month must be to sign players, and lots of them. Even those who will likely be replaced are owed at least that, as they’ve strained every sinew day after day, season after season.

While January represents opportunity, and omicron a welcome break of sorts, the window is also the first major test of the new owners’ muscle, expertise and intentions.

Get it right and the world is their oyster, unlocking the door to future success. Get it wrong, and Newcastle United will look like an investment error, with trips to Old Trafford and Anfield swapped for cold, rainy nights in Stoke.

Topics: Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

Related

Eddie Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday with Newcastle United. (AFP)
Sport
Premier League survival key to Newcastle United future: New manager Howe
Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs
Sport
Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs

Latest updates

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba shortlisting contestants for International Science and Engineering Fair
There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence
French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Art Prize underlining Pan-Arab emphasis of this year’s award
Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra with Ithra Prize winner artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke. (Supplied)
Former US policewoman weeps on stand describing how she shot Black driver
Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.