Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire
Police cars are pulled up near a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire
  • Witness accounts suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic inside the eight-story building
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

OSAKA, Japan: Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside.
An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out about half an hour before the building fire at the man’s house, the investigator said.
He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it may take a while until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.
According to witnesses interviewed by Japanese media, a man walked into the clinic in downtown Osaka, carrying a paper bag, which he put on the floor, right next to a heater by the reception desk, and kicked it. A liquid poured out, caught fire and the whole floor was in flames and smoke.
Witness accounts suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic inside the eight-story building. There was only one way to escape because the elevator and emergency stairs were both outside the clinic, authorities say.
Police and fire officials on Saturday returned to the site in the middle of Osaka’s main business section of Kitashinchi.
Some experts were surprised by the death toll in a daytime fire that was largely put out within an hour. Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly and the victims became trapped. There was no prior violation of fire prevention codes at the building, officials said.
There was no emergency exit in the clinic. The office had several compartments for consultations and workshops along just one aisle, with the main counseling room on the far end of the floor.
One of the visitors who witnessed the beginning of the fire at the reception desk was able to run out. It was yet known exactly how many people were inside the clinic, the investigator said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Osaka residents were in shock. Some brought flowers, bottled water and canned drinks as offerings to the spirits of the departed outside the building.
A neighborhood retiree, Seki Kageyama, 77, returned to the site after finding out about the large number of dead from what he thought was a minor fire. A sign advertising the burned-out clinic on the fourth floor still stood: “Nishi Umeda clinic for the mind and body of workers.”
“I thought a small fire broke out,” he said. “I was really stunned when I heard that someone set a fire and killed people there.”
More than 70 fire engines and ambulances took part in extinguishing the blaze Friday morning. Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated at hospitals, according to the Osaka city fire department.
One woman was brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor.
Some of the clinic’s clients who spoke to Japanese media said the clinic was popular and was always crowded with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after sick leave.
The clinic’s psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire.
In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.

Topics: Japan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
  • The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.
The quake struck Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), the INGV said. It was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan.
The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city, Italy’s second largest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Topics: Italy

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
AFP

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
  • Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI, Pakistan: At least 12 people were killed and several more injured Saturday by a gas blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said.
The explosion went off in a bank building in the Sher Shah area and social media and TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.
Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged.
Provincial police told AFP a bomb disposal squad was investigating, but “apparently the leakage of gas was the cause.”
They said 12 people had been confirmed killed, and 13 were being treated for injuries.
Explosions caused by faulty gas cylinders — which are used for cooking as well as in cars — are common in Pakistan.
Karachi, which is responsible for 60 percent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long endured creaky infrastructure, illegal construction and failing municipal services.

Topics: Pakistan

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul
  • New applications will be accepted from January 10
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists’ rule.
Thousands of Afghans have applied for new travel documents to escape a growing economic and humanitarian crisis described by the United Nations as an “avalanche of hunger.”
Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul’s passport office, Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, told reporters.
The Taliban stopped issuing passports shortly after their August 15 return to power, as tens of thousands of people scrambled to Kabul’s only airport in a bid to catch any international flight that could evacuate them.
In October authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment used there to break down.
“All the technical issues have now been resolved,” Haqqani said, adding that initially travel documents will be given to those who had already applied before the office suspended work.
New applications will be accepted from January 10, he said.
Many Afghans who wanted to visit neighboring Pakistan for medical treatment have been blocked for months in the absence of valid passports.
“My mother has some health issues and we needed to go to Pakistan a long time ago, but we could not because the passport department was closed,” said Jamshid, who like many Afghans goes by only one name.
“We are happy now that... we can get our passports and go to Pakistan.”
Issuing passports is also seen as a test of the Taliban’s commitment to the international community to allow eligible people to leave amid the growing humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban are pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when the previous Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.
The abrupt withholding of aid has amounted to an “unprecedented” fiscal shock for an economy already battered by drought and decades of war, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
The crisis has forced many in the capital to sell household possessions to buy food for their families.
International flights, mainly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have slowly resumed at Kabul airport after the facility was trashed in August when crowds of people scrambled to evacuate.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
  • The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

LISBON: Portugal, one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates worldwide, began inoculating over-fives Saturday, and France said it was ready to roll out jabs for them from next week.
Europe is currently battling to rein in the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus, believed to be much more infectious, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned the new strain could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
A number of countries have already opened up their immunization drives to younger children, even though the EU’s health agency has warned that jabs alone will not be sufficient to stop the variant’s rise.
In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children aged between five and 11 were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.
And in France, health minister Olivier Veran said that jabs will start to be administered to children in the same age group from Wednesday.
“If all goes well, we will start vaccination of children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.
But even as children line up to get jabs, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on health care systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.
The EU’s medicines watchdog last month approved the lower-dosage Pfizer-BioNTech shot for five to 11-year-olds, an age group experiencing high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.
Denmark, which has seen a surge in cases attributed to the new omicron variant, and some Austrian regions already began offering jabs to younger kids in November.
The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five-to-11 age bracket.

Topics: France Portugal COVID-19

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
  • Health Minister Olivier Veran also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The omicron coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements for entering some venues, the health minister said on Saturday.
The new vaccination pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current regulations, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places.
Plans for the new pass were announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday.
Health Minister Olivier Veran, speaking on France Inter radio, also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11.
For now, only children with serious health conditions or additional health risks can be given the shots.
Veran said that he hoped that voluntary vaccination for all children could start on Dec. 22.

Topics: France COVID-19

