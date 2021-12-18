Third batch of Saudi aid arrives in Afghanistan

KABUL: The fifth and sixth planes taking part in a Saudi aid mission to support the people of Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
The two aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center carried 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags, weighing nearly 66 tons.
The aid operation involved a total of six relief planes laden with 5,022 food baskets and 576 shelter bags, weighing more than 197 tons. The project was carried out under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The center also dispatched a convoy of 200 trucks from Pakistan, loaded with 1,920 tons of aid for Afghans.
It comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief.
Since its inception in May 2019, the center has implemented 1,806 projects worth more than $5.52 billion in 77 countries. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($3.9 billion), Palestine ($368 million), Syria ($309 million) and Somalia ($209 million).
