Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Public Library to launch rare Islamic coins exhibition

Ancient Islamic golden and silver coins are seen on a black background. (File/Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • The library has over 8,000 minted and rare Arab and Islamic coins
  • The exhibition is also an opportunity for people to display their most prominent collections
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library is launching an exhibition of rare Islamic coins on Tuesday in the capital, Riyadh.
The exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, aims to “form a window through which visitors, specialists and those interested can see the manifestations of Islamic civilization with its historical glory,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The library has over 8,000 minted and rare Arab and Islamic coins dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk and Ottoman periods from the Islamic Mashreq and the Maghreb countries.
The library also has coins belonging to some civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula that were minted in coinage cities such as Makkah, Madinah, Al-Yamamah, and Bisha.

Faisal bin Muammar, the library’s general supervisor, said the exhibition and the library’s efforts reflected the interest of the Kingdom and its leadership in preserving everything related to Arab and Islamic history, and its interaction with diverse civilizations and cultures.
He said the exhibition constituted an introduction to Islamic numismatics through the ages because it contained items deeply rooted in history which the library had acquired from different Islamic eras.
Each piece had an important religious, cognitive, historical, cultural, military and artistic significance, as a document and a historical axiom that gave a full explanation of the different historical stages and eras, the features of these eras and the economic, cultural and civilizational transformations in which they were minted, he added.
The exhibition is also an opportunity for people to display their most prominent collections in support of the library and to spread and preserve Arab and Islamic culture.
Its contents will be recorded and archived on an online digital asset platform to help preserve the library’s intellectual rights in data and images, and facilitate access.

Frankly Speaking: Groundwork being laid for Gulf economic union by 2025, says GCC chief Nayef Al-Hajraf

GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf told Arab News about a raft of possible measures to enhance political integration between member states, such as a special ‘business visa’ to aid commerce. (AN Photo)
GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf told Arab News about a raft of possible measures to enhance political integration between member states, such as a special ‘business visa’ to aid commerce. (AN Photo)
Frank Kane

  • Al-Hajraf says work underway on customs union, common market and lifting of potential barriers
  • He gave his views on the “Frankly Speaking” series of video interviews with regional and international policymakers
DUBAI: The Gulf Cooperation Council is pressing ahead with plans for an economic union between its six members in just four years’ time, despite a “very challenging” timetable, the secretary-general of the GCC told Arab News.

Nayef Al-Hajjraf, who took over the organization’s top job in 2020, said that the verdict of last week’s GCC summit was conclusive. “The directions or the decisions made by the supreme council are very clear — it has been set as a deadline 2025. There is a lot of work ongoing. We are working on the customs union, we are working on the common market, and also lifting the barriers that might be in between.”

He added: “I know 2025 is around the corner. There is a lot of work that needs to be done for the next four years. We have to emphasize that we are not starting from scratch, there is huge work that we conducted and completed actually over the last 20 years since the custom union was announced in 2003.”

Al-Hajjraf underlined the GCC’s commitment to union on “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video interviews with leading regional and global policymakers. He was speaking after the 42nd summit of GCC leaders in Riyadh last week.

In the course of a wide-ranging interview, he also talked of the possibility of further political integration in the GCC, the need for a unified rate of value-added tax across the organization, the desirability of a special “business visa” to aid commerce, and the GCC’s commitment to mutual defense security.

He also pledged the GCC to work toward a fully fledged economic and political union, an ambition set out by the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and reinforced by King Salman in 2015. “We are fully dedicated to implement what was adopted by King Salman’s vision in 2015,” Al-Hajjraf said.

Al-Hajjraf, formerly the minister of finance of Kuwait, praised the “fundamental achievements, the milestones” of GCC unity, and said that issues that had been contentious in the past, such as the location of a GCC central bank and a common currency, were “technical issues” that could be resolved because “the political will is there and the direction is very clear.”

He said that VAT rates, which at the moment vary from zero to 15 percent across different GCC countries, could eventually be unified. The global pandemic had a “significant impact” on VAT policy, he said.

“That was the reason some countries raised their VAT to 15 percent — that’s in Saudi Arabia, for example — and to 10 recently in Bahrain, while in Oman and UAE they maintain the 5 percent, and in Qatar they have 5 percent for excise tax but no VAT. In Kuwait, they still work with the National Assembly to get the approval for both VAT and excise taxes,” he said.

“I think within a time frame this should be unified. This will be discussed for the coming period and we hope that we’ll reach the unified percentage,” he added.

Al-Hajjraf also held out the prospect of the introduction of a special visa for business travelers in the GCC in order to facilitate cross-border trade.

“That’s a great idea. It is on our agenda. It has been discussed last year at several meetings and we hope that soon we will conclude this.”

He added: “You know that this requires a lot of approvals from different governmental agencies within the six member states. It has been discussed and, hopefully, we’ll be able to conclude it and then we will announce it when it is finalized.”

On the possibility of GCC enlargement, Al-Hajjraf said the plan was to “intensify” relations with non-GCC countries such as Jordan and Morocco, both mentioned as potential full members previously by King Abdullah.

“For the time being this kind of strategic relation is very important for the GCC, as well as for Jordan and Morocco, and we are intending to intensify this kind of relation because we strongly believe that we have a role to stabilize not only the region, but to be the voice of wisdom across the Arab world as well,” he said.

Egypt, too, will play an increasingly influential role in regional affairs and in relations with the GCC, he said. “Egypt is at the heart of the Arab world and has a historical role. The GCC at the same time is also a stabilizer, and is fulfilling its objective to civilize and maintain the peace and security in the region. So getting together is just something we are doing all the time. We need to see that this relation is taking an institutionalized way.”

The summit reiterated its support for UN resolutions recognizing Morocco’s right to the Western Sahara, and the country’s need for “security, stability and territorial integrity,” even at the risk of alienating neighboring Algeria. “That was our view and our belief from day one,” he said.

The 42nd summit also restated its long-standing support for the Palestinians and their rights to a two-state solution within the 1967 borders, although two members of the GCC, the UAE and Bahrain, have normalized relations with Israel.

“Even though two countries have signed a peace agreement with Israel according to the Abraham Accord — which were sovereign decisions we respect very much — the two-state solution is our view how to solve this long-lasting conflict, a conflict that helps no one. I don’t think the Palestinians or the Israelis are benefiting from continuing the status quo,” he said.

The GCC was waiting for a response from the Israelis on the two-state proposals, but Al-Hajjraf said the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital were essential features of any peace initiative.

The GCC’s joint defense treaty, which specifies that a military attack on one member is an attack on all, was also underlined at the recent summit. Al-Hajjraf said that it will continue be a “binding” agreement, as it had been when Iraq attacked Kuwait in 1990.

He condemned continuing military support from Iran to the Houthi militia in Yemen, which he said was making matters worse on the ground and causing needles civilian casualties , and added that the GCC was fully supporting the peace-seeking efforts of the US and UN special envoys on Yemen, as well as the role of Oman.

The position of the Emirati islands in the Gulf that have been occupied by Iran for the past 50 years should be resolved by dialogue, negotiation and through the international courts, he said.

The GCC should be more involved in negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear plans, he said, adding that the forum should be widened to include talks about Tehran’s aggressive expansionist policies in the region.

“This should be a one package. The Vienna talks should not be limited to resuming the JCPOA at all, but it should take the whole package all at once. We have also expressed our demand to be there at the negotiation table because we strongly believe that the Iranian nuclear program will not affect Washington, which is 10,000 miles from the area, but it will affect us -- we are only 100 miles from their nuclear capabilities or facilities,” he said.

Al-Hajjraf reiterated the GCC’s support for the people of Lebanon, but criticized the influence of Hezbollah and Iran in the country’s internal affairs, and the negligence displayed by the country’s political elites. “They need to start thinking how to help themselves first and then seek the help from outside,” he said.

The AlUla summit in January 2021 marked the end of rifts and differences within the GCC, he said, and a “new beginning” for the organization, cemented by the regional tour of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before last week’s summit.

“These are very important milestones and we are very satisfied that this has been put behind us and we are looking to move forward,” he said.

People urged to avoid traveling outside Saudi Arabia due to omicron 

Mai Almarzoogi

  • Public Health Authority also urges all people arriving in the country, including those who are fully vaccinated, to avoid social contact for at least five days
JEDDAH: People in Saudi Arabia have been urged to avoid traveling outside the country due to the surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant, with people arriving in the Kingdom recommended to follow preventative measures such as wearing face masks, avoiding crowded public spaces, and taking a PCR test if needed.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) also urged all people arriving in the country, including those who are fully vaccinated, to avoid social contact for at least five days.
Weqaya’s executive director Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani said Saudi Arabia had seen an increased number of COVID-19 infections, including some omicron ones.
He also said studies had shown that booster shots increased the level of protection 25 times more than two doses of a vaccine, a bid to encourage those who were eligible for vaccination to come forward and receive it.
These concerns reiterated the importance of having both doses and obtaining a booster shot, according to Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
He spoke of a concerning turn of events, with Saudi Arabia’s epidemic curve seeing a rise in cases as of Dec. 15 due to people easing up on preventive coronavirus measures.
“Looking at the epidemic curve throughout the year, we went through a fluctuating period and showed a steady decline in the past few months. Unfortunately, the curve began to rise again and it’s a concern. We must do our diligent duty and care for the people, adhere to health and safety protocols, and ensure that you complete your vaccinations and receive your booster shot,” he said.

Thousands of runners turn out for Jeddah Moves

The initiative aims to improve people’s quality of life. (Supplied)
The initiative aims to improve people’s quality of life. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

  • The waterfront was transformed into a giant running track, where participants of all ages and abilities ran and walked on 5km and 10km routes at their own pace
JEDDAH: Thousands of people hit the ground running on Saturday afternoon to take part in a citywide day of sport, Jeddah Moves, to raise awareness about the benefits of running to promote public health as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.

The initiative aims to improve people’s quality of life by creating the environment required to support and provide new options to reinforce the participation of nationals, expats, and visitors in cultural, entertainment, sports, tourism, and other activities.

It was organized with Jeddah Municipality, public and private sector organizations, and voluntary associations.

It spread across the city in areas including the main walkways in Lulu Square and those in the Al-Yamama, Al-Hamdaniya, Al-Rehab, and Al-Nakhil districts.

The waterfront was transformed into a giant running track, where participants of all ages and abilities ran and walked on 5km and 10km routes at their own pace.

The shorter route attracted families and fun runners as young as kindergarten age, with students running alongside their teachers and parents.

The longer route was completed not just by amateur runners, but by some professional runners, and there was also a 1km race for children aged 5 to 12.

Khalid Al-Damak, a 56-year-old man from Jeddah, told Arab News he was happy to participate in such a great initiative.

“It was an exciting experience, and I look forward to participating in more such events.”

It was a family affair for Lebanese expat Ibrahim Nasser Aldain, who participated with his wife Dania and their 10-year old daughter Maria and 13-year-old son Nadeem.

“We’re proud of our son and daughter who insisted on coming and walking with us,” Aldain said. The family was joined by a dozen friends and colleagues during the 5km run.

“This has been a good bonding opportunity for our family,” said his wife Dania.

With an incredible display of enthusiasm and determination, paraplegic Mahmoud Halawani joined in on his wheelchair and rolled his way to the finish line as flocks of spectators cheered on the sidelines to show their support.

Arab News caught up with Dr. Waleed Fitihi, chairman of the board of directors and CEO at the International Medical Center.

He praised the initiative and stressed that people needed to be more physically active and make it into a habit for a healthier lifestyle.

“It is inspiring to see the commitment of those citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing. Running alongside all these people who took part in the Jeddah Moves initiative, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together.”

Mohammed Al-Bugami, a spokesperson for Jeddah Municipality, said: “Seeing the happiness and determination on every one of the smiling faces of those who took part today is amazing. I would like to thank everyone who helped make today happen – the organizers, the Ministry of Sports, partners and volunteers who joined Jeddah Moves – it is very impressive and we hope we make it an annual event for all to take part in.”

 

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting culture, creative industries, says official

Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez speaks during the 22nd edition of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in Dubai. (SPA)
Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez speaks during the 22nd edition of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in Dubai. (SPA)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is committed to cooperating with Arab countries to support cultural and creative industries, and to enhance the role of culture in achieving sustainable development goals, a government minister said on Sunday.
“Culture forms an essential component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and from here it is committed to cooperating with ALESCO (Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization) and member states,” Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez said.
He was speaking during the 22nd edition of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in Dubai, a two-day event organized by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth in collaboration with ALECSO, and with the presence of 18 ministers in charge of cultural affairs in the Arab world.
Speaking on behalf of Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Fayez thanked the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi and the president of the current session of the conference for hosting the meeting. He said that the Kingdom appreciated the efforts made by the ALECSO team, led by the organization’s director-general.
He added that the Kingdom appreciated the member states’ commitment to continue the cultural discussion within ALECSO’s framework, and commended the efforts of the team charged with reviewing and updating the comprehensive plan for Arab culture to help guide member states in setting cultural policies and plans.
Fayez said the Kingdom was proud to hold the presidency of the organization’s executive council, “as we look forward to contributing to achieving common strategic goals.”
He added that his country was keen to cooperate with member states to enhance efforts to preserve knowledge, skills and practices related to heritage while supporting educational institutions, associations and sectors, training and research, and contributing to supporting international organizations, especially in light of the Kingdom’s election as vice-chairman of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.
“In this regard, we value the efforts of the working group (the five-year roadmap for the joint Arab intangible heritage issues),” Fayes said, hailing the success of the joint efforts to register Arabic calligraphy in the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List as a common cultural element.
He also said the Kingdom was ready to host the next Arab culture ministers conference at its next session.
Delegates at the conference discussed various aspects of cultural reality in the Arab world, ways of cooperation in the fields of culture, heritage and the Arabic language. They also covered the need to unify Arab efforts to develop the cultural and creative industries system, and strengthening international cooperation internationally, especially in registering intangible heritage at UNESCO.
Meanwhile, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the religious reform movement, which occupies a prominent place on the Arab cultural agenda, is a comprehensive issue that requires courageous dialogue in which everyone should participate “to break the state of domination that some tried to impose in the name of religion.”
In his speech, Gheit addressed the concept of the nation state as the only political and cultural project that preserves the stability of societies.
He stressed the importance of openness of Arab culture and its communication with other cultures to keep pace with the developments of global thought, by raising the level of scientific production, accelerating the translation movement and enhancing Arabic digital content.

Italian Embassy in Riyadh launches campaign to promote ‘Made in Italy’

Roberto Cantone, Italian ambassador. (Supplied)
Roberto Cantone, Italian ambassador. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

  • The initiative has a global dimension, talking to the international public in an original and innovative way about Italy, its values, skills and extraordinary potential
RIYADH: The Italian Embassy in Riyadh launched a special national branding campaign to promote Made in Italy at a reception in the ambassador’s residence in the Diplomatic Quarter on Thursday.

The campaign was devised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with ICE, the Italian Trade Agency, and was officially launched on Nov. 29 with a presentation to the international press by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Di Maio said: “The objective of this first nation branding campaign is to explain who we are in 360 degrees, starting from the values that identify Italy.”

The campaign is aimed at “those who look from the outside and still don’t know us, or know us superficially” and is geared towards allowing them to “understand who we are” as well as “what we produce and what we can do.”

“This is why the first phase of the campaign, lasting until March next year, will focus on the story of our values that make Italian people special around the world: creativity, passion, tradition, style, innovation and diversity,” the minister said.

Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone (Sitting in last row) at nation branding campaign launch program. (AN photo by Saad Aldossari)

The second phase, from March to August, will include targeted media initiatives promoting specific high value production chains of ‘Made in Italy.’

This campaign will help small and medium-sized Italian companies to be better known in Saudi Arabia.

Roberto Cantone, Italian ambassador

BeIT encompasses 26 countries in Europe, Asia and Northern America – the reference markets for Italian exports and those with high potential for their products. Saudi Arabia is one of the countries included in the communication campaign.

The initiative has a global dimension, talking to the international public in an original and innovative way about Italy, its values, skills and extraordinary potential, as well as supporting the internationalization of the supply chains of the Italian production system and expanding and diversifying the reference foreign markets for Italian small and medium-sized enterprises.

The campaign will be mainly developed on digital channels and will involve the construction of a new visual and linguistic identity for the promotion of Italy in the world, with dedicated platforms and “landing pages,” social profiles and original content (texts, audio and video) that will be created throughout the campaign.

Speaking to Arab News, Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone said: “We have started with the nation branding campaign in Saudi Arabia as they like Italy and they know Italian brands very well. These kinds of initiatives are very important also because the COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of difficulties in interactions; this will help realign the relations between the two friendly countries and also to explain what Italy can offer in different sectors: cultural, business and entertainment.”

Other than promoting Italy as a brand, beIT will support the internationalization of the supply chains of the country’s production systems, and help to expand and diversify the foreign markets of reference for small and medium-sized Italian companies. As the envoy said: “The big Italian brands such as Ferrari, Maserati or Italian fashion brands don’t really need this campaign to promote their products because they are well known, but one particularity of Italy is that it has a good number of small and medium-sized enterprises that offer very high-quality products, and this campaign will help SMEs to be better known in Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on the defence partnership, the envoy said: “I think that security is a very important issue all around the world, and for that reason Italy is very well known with companies such as Leonardo, a key player in aerospace. This kind of relationship with Saudi Arabia already exists, and we will try to promote it with much more collaboration.”

Valerio Cendali Pignatelli, head of the economic and commercial section at the Italian Embassy, said in a presentation on bilateral trade that AgustaWestland-Leonardo Helicopters are developing helicopter transport services in Saudi Arabia, and 60 AW139 helicopters are already provided to institutional and private clients, including The Helicopters Company (THC), which is owned by Public Investment Fund.

Asked about Italian participation in Riyadh Season, Cantone said: “The company that organized the big event presentation at the inauguration was an Italian company. I hope that next year we will organize bigger events in Riyadh, and that our very famous Andrea Bocelli will perform in Riyadh.”

The Italian tenor and opera singer regaled revelers during a concert at the Hegra World Heritage Site in AlUla on April 8 this year.

On Saudi-Italian ties in information and communication technology, Pignatelli said that the Blue and Raman Submarine Fibre Optic Cable Systems are connecting India to Europe through Saudi Arabia. Google, in cooperation with Sparkle (the Italian telecommunication service provider), and Zain Saudi Arabia are implementing partners.

Italian exports to Saudi Arabia in 2020 amounted to euro 3.2 billion ($3.6 billion), while imports from Saudi Arabia totaled euro 2.9 billion.

 

