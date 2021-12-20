Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell

RIYADH: Tadawul’s main stock index TASI edged up slightly by 0.09 percent to close at 11,170 points, after recouping early trading losses.
The parallel market Nomu rose 1.2 percent to 27,377 points.
Shares of Almunajem Foods led TASI higher, soaring 5.67 percent to SR63.4 ($16.89) on debut, with over 14 million shares traded intraday.
Banque Saudi Fransi gained 4.5 percent, reaching SR44.
Arabian Shield and Petro Rabigh topped the session’s fallers, down nearly 4 percent to close at SR25.5 and SR20.7, respectively.
The main stock index was weighed down by a 0.14 percent fall in AlRajhi Bank’s shares to end the trading day at SR139.6.