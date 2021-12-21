You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread
The pandemic has clobbered the country's tourism-dominated economy, which last year experienced its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnjms

Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread
  • In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand reimposed mandatory coronavirus quarantine measures for foreign tourists on Tuesday, nixing a quarantine-free travel scheme as the kingdom seeks to stifle the spread of the omicron variant.
The pandemic has clobbered the country’s tourism-dominated economy, which last year experienced its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries.
But the government announced Tuesday the so-called “Test and Go” scheme will be suspended for at least two weeks.
Visitors will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days, or 14 days if they are unvaccinated.
But 200,000 travelers who already submitted applications to enter the country will be allowed to visit quarantine-free, said government spokesman Tanakorn Wangboonkongchana, adding that a second PCR test would now be required.
He said the “Phuket sandbox” — a work-around scheme that allows visitors to move around on the island while undergoing PCR tests — will remain operational.
Thailand has detected omicron cases in 63 inbound travelers this week, and confirmed one community case.
It has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid cases in total.

Topics: Thailand omicron COVID-19 Travelers

Related

Thailand plans to boost tourism through bitcoin holders: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Thailand plans to boost tourism through bitcoin holders: Crypto wrap

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling

UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
  • Cases lacked proof men were trying to enter UK illegally
  • Tens of thousands of asylum seekers have arrived in UK via Channel this year
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Four Iranian men who crossed the English Channel in small boats have had their convictions for immigration offenses overturned in an appeal court hearing.

The court ruled on Tuesday that it had not been proven that the men intended to enter the UK illegally.

The four individuals, who fled Iran for Britain, were intercepted by border officials on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 and were all convicted of crimes separately.

They had all at times piloted inflatable boats in crossings organized by people smugglers. One of them, Samyar Bani, claimed he had control of the boat’s steering for a matter of seconds. He was released having served part of his sentence.

He told the BBC: “I lost everything because I came to the UK for an asylum claim. I’m not a criminal, not a smuggler. I just sat in a boat and came here for asylum claim.”

Bani traveled from Iran through Turkey, Greece, Germany, and France before making the treacherous crossing across the English Channel into the UK.

He was convicted in 2019 after British Border Force officials saw him piloting an inflatable boat across the Channel on the final leg of his journey.

The Court of Appeal said the jury in his case had been wrongly told he broke the law as soon as he entered UK waters, as it actually distinguishes between legal and illegal actions on the basis of more complicated factors.

The appeal judges said: “If landing on a beach … then it would be open to the jury to conclude the helmsman assisted an unlawful entry even if the boat was ultimately intercepted.

“If, on the other hand, the facilitator knows the only way in which the migrant intends to enter the United Kingdom is being brought ashore by UK Border Force, then he will not be committing an offense.”

Two other men, Mohamoud Al-Anzi and Fariboz Rakei, were convicted of facilitating illegal entry to the UK. A fourth, Ghodratallah Zadeh, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to assisting unlawful immigration.

Zadeh’s conviction was quashed on the grounds he was wrongly advised he had no defense.

Speaking to the BBC, Bani said that he was now waiting for the Home Office to decide on his asylum claim, adding that he had converted to Christianity and was no longer safe in Iran.

This year, Britain has been grappling with a surge in arrivals of asylum seekers and immigrants to the country via the Channel. It is thought that more than triple the number that arrived in the whole of 2020 have arrived via that same route during 2021.

Many of the arrivals have been Iranian Kurds fleeing persecution and economic collapse at home in Iran.

Topics: Iran United Kingdom (UK) British Border Force people smuggling Samyar Bani Fariboz Rakei

Related

France breaks up people smuggling ring to UK
World
France breaks up people smuggling ring to UK
New British-French deal to fight “vile people smuggling“
World
New British-French deal to fight “vile people smuggling“

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorized Covid jab

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorized Covid jab
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorized Covid jab

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorized Covid jab
  • The European Medicines Agency had assessed and approved Nuvaxovid on Monday
  • The jab uses a traditional technology involving proteins found on coronavirus spike proteins that trigger an immune response
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved a Covid vaccine made by US pharma giant Novavax for emergency use, after the European Union medicines regulator gave it the green light.
The European Medicines Agency had assessed and approved Nuvaxovid on Monday.
It is made from a more conventional technology than others already approved, which has led officials in Brussels to express hope that this will help persuade those hesitant about vaccination to come forward.
The jab uses a traditional technology involving proteins found on coronavirus spike proteins that trigger an immune response.
It is a tried and tested approach, used for decades to vaccinate people against diseases including hepatitis B and whooping cough.
A so-called emergency use listing (EUL) by the WHO paves the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution.
It also opens the door for them to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme, set up to provide equitable access to doses around the world and particularly in poorer countries.
The two-shot Nuvaxovid jab is the 10th Covid vaccine issued an EUL by the UN health agency.
WHO said Nuvaxovid was around 90-percent effective at reducing symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in two major clinical studies, one in Britain and the other in the United States and Mexico, involving more than 45,000 people.
In a separate document, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommended the new vaccine for use in people over the age of 18, with an interval of three to four weeks between the two doses.
“The vaccine should not be administered with an interval of less than three weeks,” it warned.
It can be kept at refrigerated temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, giving it a logistical advantage in difficult-to-access regions over the mRNA vaccines, which must be stored at ultra-low temperatures.
Among the Covid vaccines already handed a WHO EUL is the Covovax shot, a version of Novavax’s vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India under license from the US-based company.
It was authorized on December 17.
Also figuring on the list are the mRNA vaccines produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, AstraZeneca (which is counted twice for the versions made in Europe and in India), the Indian-made Covaxin and Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac.
The WHO also recently resumed evaluating the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, after several months in limbo, as it waited for additional data.
Rogerio Gaspar, head of WHO’s regulation and prequalification department, said Monday that the UN health agency would begin assessing the quality of the data received next month and aimed to carry out inspections on-site in February.
He told reporters he could provide “no date on approval because the approval will depends really ... on the quality of the information.”
Neither US nor EU medicines watchdogs have so far granted authorization for Sputnik V, which has been used in Russia and some other countries since late 2020.

Topics: WHO Novavax Vaccine COVID-19 Europe

Related

Members of the public queue outside the newly-set up Wembley Stadium vaccination centre to receive their the Covid-19 vaccine or booster at a mass vaccination event in London on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
World
EU approves fifth jab as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
World
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO

Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates

Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates
Updated 21 December 2021
AP

Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates

Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates
  • The incredibly fast spread of the omicron variant that reached Spain less than a month ago is starting to put pressure on hospitals
  • Catalonia is prepared to become the first Spanish region to reinstate serious limitations
Updated 21 December 2021
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain is facing the hard truth that, with the new omicron variant running rampant, these winter holidays won’t be a time of unrestrained joy.
The country had hoped to rely on the willingness of 80 percent of its entire population of 47 million (90 percent of those over age 12) to line up for vaccine shots with little-to-no prodding and the widespread use of face masks to have a Christmas that looked much more like 2019 than like last year.
But the incredibly fast spread of the omicron variant that reached Spain less than a month ago is starting to put pressure on hospitals, even though experts agree that being vaccinated still greatly reduces the risk of falling seriously ill.
Catalonia, home to the northeastern city of Barcelona, is prepared to become the first Spanish region to reinstate serious limitations and put a damper on the holiday cheer. One in four of everyone hospitalized in Spain with COVID-19 is in Catalonia.
“We had all hoped to spend these Christmas holidays with our family and loved ones, but unfortunately we are not in that situation,” Catalan regional president Pere Aragonès said Tuesday. “You don’t have to look at the numbers. All of us know people who have been infected.”
Catalan health authorities have asked the courts to authorize a battery of measures including a new nightly curfew from 1-6 a.m., a limit of 10 people per social gathering, the closure of night clubs, and capping restaurants at 50 percent of indoor seating and stores, gyms and theaters at 70 percent capacity. If approved, the rules would take effect on Christmas Eve and last for 15 days, thus also wiping out New Year’s parties.
“These steps are absolutely necessary,” said Catalonia’s regional health chief, Josep Argimon. “Infections have grown 100 percent over the past week.”
Spain is back in the high-risk zone with over 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, more than double the accumulated cases seen before last year’s winter holidays. The omicron strain has shot up from 5 percent of new cases in Spain to 47 percent within one week, according to the health ministry.
The decision by Catalonia comes before Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets via video with the heads of Spain’s 17 regions on Wednesday to discuss new health measures.
Medical groups and experts are clamoring for more action to be taken.
“The rise in the diagnosis of new cases in health clinics and hospitals ... can in the short- to mid-term lead to a new collapse of the health system,” Spain’s association of lung doctors said last week.
But it seems that most are reluctant to go as far as Catalonia, which has nearly 30 percent of its intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
That has left many families to make some hard decisions and take their health into their own hands.
So many Spaniards are relying on self-screening that there is a shortage of self-administered antigen COVID-19 tests. Some pharmacies are completely out and the lack of supply is pushing prices up.
The Madrid Pharmaceutics Official College told The Associated Press that demand in November had gone up 500 percent in a month. Shipments were still arriving in pharmacies, although late, and quickly being purchased by customers.
Among those looking for the test kits was Eulalia Rodríguez. Her family was planning to welcome a relative traveling from abroad for Christmas and she was struggling to find the tests after inquiring in four different pharmacies in the Spanish capital.
“It’s really disappointing,” Rodríguez said. “At least they give you some peace of mind.”

Topics: Spain omicron COVID-19 holidays

Related

New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns
World
New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns
German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits
World
German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits

UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’

UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’

UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’
  • Those interviewed by a UN human rights team on a Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 trip to Poland said they had suffered violence or threats in Belarus
  • Most said that, while in Belarus, they had been beaten or threatened by security forces
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: Belarus and Poland are pushing refugees back and forth across their border and leaving them with little if any food, clean water or shelter, the UN Human Rights office said on Tuesday.
And urging both countries to “address this appalling situation.”
Refugees and migrants interviewed by a UN human rights team on a Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 trip to Poland said they had suffered violence or threats in Belarus and been left hungry and cold, a spokesperson for the UN Human Rights office said.
“Those interviewed described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water and shelter, often amid freezing temperatures,” Elizabeth Throssell told reporters.
Most said that, while in Belarus, they had been beaten or threatened by security forces, who some refugees said had also demanded “extortionate sums” for food and water and forced them to cross the border.
Belarusian officials and the Polish government had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier.
Poland and the EU accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrants to travel to Belarus and cross the border illegally as revenge for sanctions imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.
Belarus denies this and says the EU is to blame for the humanitarian crisis on the border.
Poland says the migrants are Belarus’s responsibility and that its offers of humanitarian aid have been rejected.
Throssell said many migrants and refugees interviewed by the UN team had crossed the border multiple times in both directions due to “recurring practices by the two countries of pushing people up to or across the border.”
Some of them hid from security forces for weeks in the forest along the border, with one of the migrants making 26 attempts to cross from Belarus to Poland.
The UN Human Rights office, which said Belarus had not accepted its request to visit, urged both countries to “ensure that refugees’ and migrants’ human rights are at the center of their actions.”

Topics: UN refugees migrants Poland belarus

Related

Iraqi migrant girl, 4, goes missing along Polish-Belarus border
Middle-East
Iraqi migrant girl, 4, goes missing along Polish-Belarus border
Lithuanian villagers back tough line on Belarus migrants
World
Lithuanian villagers back tough line on Belarus migrants

Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK’s Labour Party threatens to sue

Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK’s Labour Party threatens to sue
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK’s Labour Party threatens to sue

Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK’s Labour Party threatens to sue
  • Diana Neslen, 82, has been investigated for antisemitism three times in as many years
  • She believes she is being discriminated against for her anti-Zionist views
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British Jewish woman who fell foul of the UK’s Labour Party over her anti-Zionist views is threatening to take legal action against the party.

Diana Neslen, 82, believes that the party unlawfully discriminated against her on the basis of her stance.

She is now being investigated by the party for the third time in three years.

A practicing Jew, Neslen has been accused of antisemitism for critical tweets posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers have sent a pre-action letter to the Labour Party arguing that its investigation into her is unjustified and disproportionate, as it rests on a single tweet from 2017 which said: “The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

They claim anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief in UK law, and that Neslen has been “subjected by the party to discrimination and harassment related to her protected philosophical belief.”

She told The Guardian: “I remember thinking at the end of the war, ‘Why didn’t the Germans do anything?’ When there’s injustice done in your name you cannot close your eyes to it. That’s why I feel very strongly.

“The Labour party has no idea in my opinion of what antisemitism is. My son was attacked by a luminary of the BNP (British National party) who was jailed for three years. I remember picking up the phone and being subjected to death threats from the BNP. People who have never experienced antisemitism have no idea what it means, what it means for a Jew to be found guilty of antisemitism.”

Labour has long faced accusations of systemic antisemitism, and in 2018 the party adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes as an example: “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavour.”

The election of Sir Keir Starmer in 2020 brought with it a fresh crackdown on alleged antisemitism within the party’s ranks.

Neslen is a member of the group Jewish Voice for Labour, which says it knows of 42 Jewish members of the party, two of whom have since died, who have faced or are facing disciplinary action relating to allegations of antisemitism. The group estimates that more than five times more Jewish than non-Jewish Labour members have faced actioned complaints of antisemitism.

Neslen has said she will sue Labour if it does not apologize and undertake not to pursue further investigations against her in respect of her beliefs.

Labour has not replied to letters from her lawyers and did not respond to a request for comment from The Guardian.

Topics: UK Labour Party Diana Neslen antisemitism Zionism

Related

Seven MPs quit UK Labour Party over Brexit, anti-Semitism
World
Seven MPs quit UK Labour Party over Brexit, anti-Semitism
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
World
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach

Latest updates

Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022
Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022
UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
UK court overturns convictions of Iranians accused of people smuggling
Saudi Arabia ends the year with local sukuk issuance of $110.5m
Saudi Arabia ends the year with local sukuk issuance of $110.5m
Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings
Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings
With Hejazi and Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia
With Hejazi and Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.