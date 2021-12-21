You are here

Egypt's petrochemicals exports plan boosted with new $2.6bn complex

Egypt's petrochemicals exports plan boosted with new $2.6bn complex
Updated 21 December 2021
Updated 21 December 2021
RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $2.6 billion contract to build an international methanol and ammonia production complex in Ain Sukhna in Egypt, on the western shore of the Red Sea.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first ending in 2025 at a cost of about $1.6 billion. 

The second, at an estimated cost of $1 billion, will do so over three years. 

The production capacity of the first phase is estimated at 1 million tons of methanol and 400,000 tons of ammonia annually, according to a statement.

The complex aims to export all of this, in line with Egypt's plan to increase exports of petrochemical products, the head of the economic zone, Yahya Zaki, said.

The complex will provide about 1,200 direct and indirect job opportunities, Zaki added.

 

Updated 21 December 2021
Updated 21 December 2021
Canal revenues

Egypt expects an 11 percent hike in the revenues from the Suez Canal during the first half of 2022, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said in a TV interview on Monday.

The chairman and the managing director of the Suez Canal Authority said he expects a commercial boom in the coming period with demand for the channel growing by 11 percent during the next six months.

Rabie said the canal’s revenues during 2021 until the first half of December reached $6 billion, a 13 percent increase as compared with the previous year.

KSA issues 68 licenses to local, foreign investors in industrial sector in November

KSA issues 68 licenses to local, foreign investors in industrial sector in November
Updated 21 December 2021
Updated 21 December 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 68 licenses to industrial units in November with investments amounting to SR735 million ($159 million), said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said the issuance of industrial licenses rose 14 percent as compared to the previous month and the number of industrial facilities in the Kingdom reached 10,253 as of November.

According to a report issued by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, the food industry took the major chunk of the licenses with 14 permits, followed by the chemicals industry with nine. As per the geographical distribution of the industrial units, the Riyadh region led other parts of the Kingdom with 24 licenses followed by the Eastern Province with 17.

Of the total, 89 percent of the licenses were issued to small factories in November followed by 8.7 percent medium industrial enterprises. Five percent of the licenses were issued to foreign investors.

The report said the volume of investments in the factories that started operations is estimated at SR1.6 billion. It said 2,383 jobs were created in the industrial sector during November.

Royal decree appoints Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman as governor of General Authority for Defense Development

Royal decree appoints Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman as governor of General Authority for Defense Development
Updated 21 December 2021
Updated 21 December 2021
RIYADH: Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman has been appointed Govenor of the General Authority for Defense Development in the role of minister by a royal decree issued by King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The decree also set out that the appointment be communicated to the relevant authorities for approval and implementation.

The department was established in September during a Cabinet session, overseen by King Salman.

Saudi Arabia ends the year with local sukuk issuance of $110.5m

Saudi Arabia ends the year with local sukuk issuance of $110.5m
Updated 21 December 2021
Updated 21 December 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi government offered denominated sukuk in Saudi riyals worth SR415 million ($110.5 million) for the December issuance, the National Debt Management Center announced on Tuesday.

The issuance comes under the Kingdom’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The first tranche had a size of SR200 million and matures in 2029 while the second tranche was valued at SR215 million and matures in 2031.

The Kingdom collected a total amount of SR74.8 billion of sukuk in monthly issuances for the previous 11 months. Now, it obtained a total value of SR75.2 billion financing from Sukuk.

The Saudi Finance Ministry established the sukuk program throough the NDMC in July 2017.

The Kingdom’s public debt stood at SR948.3 billion at the end of this year’s third quarter, according to the ministry’s latest quarterly budget report. Domestic debt accounted for 59.1 percent while external debt made up 40.9 percent of the debt.

In its 2022 budget statement, the ministry predicted that public debt will reach SR938 billion next year.

With Hejazi and Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia

With Hejazi and Najdi dialects, Amazon’s Alexa goes hyperlocal in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 December 2021
  Alexa knows Saudi poems, riddles and proverbs and she learns more all the time.
Updated 21 December 2021
RIYADH: Amazon said the new Saudi-dialect version of its Alexa and Echo smart speaker devices goes beyond local — it is hyperlocal.

The speaker, which syncs with the tech shopping giant’s virtual assistant Alexa, now communicates not only in generic Saudi Arabic but in the Hejazi dialect of Jeddah, the Najdi dialect of Riyadh and the Khaleeji dialect of Dammam and the eastern Gulf.
The product began shipping on Dec. 14.
“This goes beyond localization,” Raf Fatani, Amazon’s regional general manager, devices and services told Arab News. “It’s more about hyper-localization.”
This customization took Amazon two years, a task that will continue as the product is refined.
Fatani said: “We have over a 100 teams around the world dedicated to this project. They have worked on everything from the physical product, to packaging, to compliance.
“Amazon has access to world-class linguistic scientists, artificial intelligence innovators, distinguished engineers and local content architects.”
Arabic joins the list of eight languages Alexa understands — English, French, Portuguese, Hindi, German, Italian, Spanish and Japanese.
A large amount of this latest language service development was carried out in Saudi Arabia.
“You can’t build a local product out of Timbuktu,” Fatani added. “You’ve got to be close to the customer to fully understand the cultural nuances.”

Key features

Amazon’s Alexa voice services division has a Riyadh-based team that helps third-party companies provide Echo users with easy access to broadcasters such as MBC and Fatafeat, to music streaming services such as Anghami, or events such as Riyadh Season.
The system can pick up football scores and up-to-date prayer times, or turn off your lights at home. It has over 100,000 features.
“Our solution architects sit with local service providers and work with them to build Alexa’s skills in the Saudi dialects,” Fatani said.
Amazon competes with Google’s Nest and Apple’s Siri in the global market for smart speakers.

Echo

Echo was released in 2014 and the firm shipped 100 million units worldwide up until 2019. But this jumped to over 50 million of sales in 2020, according to market research firm Business of Apps, coinciding with lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of the second quarter of last year, Amazon had a 42 percent share of the smart speaker market, with Google at 37 percent and Apple at 21 percent, according to tech research company Omdia.
When Fatani and his team developed the Saudi version of Echo and Alexa, he was frequently asked, who are you building this for?

He said: “For my mother, who doesn’t speak great English, who is elderly and who is not that tech savvy. If we build something easy for her, then it will be accessible to everyone.”
The firm said as customers use the local version of Alexa, named after Egypt’s ancient library of Alexandria, the AI-driven device will deepen its knowledge of Saudi cultures and norms.
Fatani said: “You can have a conversation and you don’t know quite what to expect in terms of the reply. The personality of Alexa continues to blow me away. She knows Saudi poems, riddles and proverbs and she learns more all the time.”
Smart speakers hit the headlines in 2019 when it surfaced that the tech giants who make them use computers as well as thousands of people around the world to listen in on conversations customers have with their devices. This adds to the computer’s understanding of conversational language.
The revelation sparked concerns about privacy, with tech firms having to give out information to customers on how to disable the mics on their speakers.
Fatani said that privacy issues around the products remain a key concern at Amazon.
He added: “When you turn off the Echo mic, you’ll actually turn off the electricity supply to the device.
“So it literally cannot operate. Echo is built with privacy in mind, rather than this being an add-on. And as with humans, trust in technology is hard to gain and easily lost. If we don’t give utmost importance to user privacy, we won’t have any customers.”

Saudi e-commerce

Fatani convinced the senior management of Amazon to focus on Saudi Arabia by pointing out that there were thousands of Echo users in the Kingdom even before the device was available in Arabic.
He may have also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s growing e-commerce sector was worth over $7 billion in 2020, according to market analysis firm ecommerceDB.
However, Amazon has been increasingly active in the MENA region since March 2017, when it acquired the leading regional e-commerce platform Souq.com in a deal worth $580 million.
And Fatani noted that the ambition of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to create a knowledge-based “smart economy” is a further incentive for Amazon to focus on the Kingdom.
Fatani said: “There is strong and stable internet connectivity which is the fastest in the world, high mobile penetration rates and a young demographic.
“So it was a no-brainer. Why Saudi? More like, why not Saudi? This is the right place and the right time to be here.”
And what does the future hold for Echo and Alexa in Saudi Arabia and across the world?
Fatani added: “The future of voice-command technology probably won’t be so much about the device itself.”
“It will be more about the AI behind the device, which will simply fade in and help you with your day-to-day activities — so that you do better things with your time and spend more time with your loved ones, without having to worry about a piece of equipment.”

