Saudi Shoura Council speaker visits Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh has begun an official visit to Pakistan following an invitation from Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser.
During his trip, Al-Asheikh was scheduled to meet with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and other senior officials.
He was also due to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart to discuss issues of mutual concern, future cooperation between the Shoura Council and National Assembly, coordination on regional and international parliamentary events, and the activation of joint friendship parliamentary committees.
Earlier this week, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Islamabad where he attended the OIC session on Afghan crisis. During the conference he stressed the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, adding that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.
The Saudi foreign minister denounced Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.
