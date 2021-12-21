Saudi aid agency chief Al-Rabeeah meets social affairs minister of Djibouti

RIYADH: Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met the Djiboutian minister of social affairs and solidarity, Ouloufa Ismail Abdo, in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The two sides discussed issues of common interest relating to humanitarian and relief affairs as well as the humanitarian projects being implemented by KSrelief in Djibouti, where they reached 16 projects in healthcare, food and other sectors. The minister commended Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in the humanitarian field, praising at the same time the professional mechanism of the center in delivering aid to those who need it around the world.
Earlier, Al-Rabeeah met Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Pakeer Mohideen Amza.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of common interest as well as the latest developments in the humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom for the Sri Lankan people.
The center has thus far implemented nine such projects in various sectors.
Elsewhere, KSrelief has continued distributing winter supplies, including blankets and clothes, to Jordanian families in need as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan.
