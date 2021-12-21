You are here

Saudi aid agency chief Al-Rabeeah meets social affairs minister of Djibouti

KSrelief in Djibouti, where they reached 16 projects in healthcare, food and other sectors. (SPA)
KSrelief in Djibouti, where they reached 16 projects in healthcare, food and other sectors. (SPA)
Updated 22 December 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency chief Al-Rabeeah meets social affairs minister of Djibouti

KSrelief in Djibouti, where they reached 16 projects in healthcare, food and other sectors. (SPA)
  • KSrelief has continued distributing winter supplies, including blankets and clothes, to Jordanian families in need as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan
Updated 22 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met the Djiboutian minister of social affairs and solidarity, Ouloufa Ismail Abdo, in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The two sides discussed issues of common interest relating to humanitarian and relief affairs as well as the humanitarian projects being implemented by KSrelief in Djibouti, where they reached 16 projects in healthcare, food and other sectors. The minister commended Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in the humanitarian field, praising at the same time the professional mechanism of the center in delivering aid to those who need it around the world.
Earlier, Al-Rabeeah met Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Pakeer Mohideen Amza.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of common interest as well as the latest developments in the humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom for the Sri Lankan people.
The center has thus far implemented nine such projects in various sectors.
Elsewhere, KSrelief has continued distributing winter supplies, including blankets and clothes, to Jordanian families in need as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi female racer gears up for Dakar Rally challenge

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
Updated 22 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi female racer gears up for Dakar Rally challenge

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
  • The 33-year-old passionate racer is gearing up for the most challenging rally in the world — Dakar 2022
  • Al-Obaidan will set off in a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside co-driver Ashley Garcia, speeding across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves on a thrilling 12-day journey
Updated 22 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Fresh off the road from the Hail International Rally, the last round of the World Cross Country Championship, 33-year-old rally racer Mashael Al-Obaidan, who won second place in the T3 class, is gearing up for the 2022 Dakar Rally, the most challenging rally in the world. She sat down with Arab News ahead of her next big adventure this coming January.

Competing in the T3 category, Al-Obaidan will set off aboard a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside her co-driver Ashley Garcia. They will speed across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves and rocky terrain on a thrilling 12-day journey.

I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength.

Mashael Al-Obaidan

Al-Obaidan started racing when she was a kid. What began as a fun day out with her father and a love for desert and off-roading adventures on quad bikes, eventually turned into a hobby, then a passion for traveling and competing.
“My dad gave me a quad as a gift when I was a kid, and I grew up exploring the world of buggies, dirt bikes, and motorcycles from a young age,” she said. “While studying in the US for my master’s degree, I would take a VW camper van and go touring for months at a time. I would visit hot springs, waterfalls or go scuba diving. That’s how I discover myself and started to take dirt bike courses, which became a hobby, and received my motorcycle license.”
That was merely a first step into what she was truly passionate about. “When I returned to Saudi Arabia and discovered the Dakar was taking place here, I called SAMF (the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation) and asked if I could be issued with a competition license. I kept pushing and finally HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal called me personally to say I was ready to race, and I took part in the Dakar Experience in 2019, where I did a single stage,” she said.
She credits her family’s support for helping her get this far. “My parents have always supported me. They are always in touch with me while I am competing.”
In preparation for Dakar 2022 next January, Al-Obaidan told Arab News she loves adventure and nature, and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
“I was in Dubai a couple of weeks ago testing with South Racing for four or five days in the dunes of the Empty Quarter. Also, I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength,” she added.
To physically prep for the race, Al-Obaidan would run up the emergency staircase of buildings as fast as she could. “It was challenging because there are no windows, not so much of a breeze even, and you have no idea how far there is to go. You think your legs won’t carry you anymore, then you get to the rooftop and achieve a high with this incredible view at the top.”
Last March, Al-Obaidan won the T3 class in the Cross Country Baja World Cup tour held in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
She realized she was living her dream as well as unlocking doors and breaking down barriers, and she said: “At the beginning, I wasn’t sure what people would say, but all I’m getting is love and support. One thing that really touched me is a former teacher in high school got in touch with me out of the blue. She told me something she’d never shared with anyone before. She said she had always been in love with rallying and followed it in newspapers. It was a dream for her to compete in rallying and she said how happy she was that I was living out her dream.”
With a budget enough for one international event, last August, Al-Obaidan participated in the Baja Espana Aragon, known as the “mini Dakar,” alongside Emirati co-driver Ali Mirza in their South Racing Middle East Can-Am Maverick on a two-day whirlwind of a race. Al-Obaidan, the first Saudi female driver to compete in a European Baja round, came 7th.
“The Baja Espana Aragon was the hardest round,” she explained. “The terrain was completely new, the dust was something else, and we had to stop a couple of times because I couldn’t see my co-pilot any more. There were big rocks, water splashing, no windshield and at one point, I lost four-wheel drive. But I finished really strong against competitors who have been doing this sport for more than 15 years.”
She added: “The relationship with your co-driver is everything and they probably account for 55 percent of you finishing the race. We spend hours together and you need a synergy. The first thing I do before starting an event is that I tell my co-pilot ‘I trust you’ so whatever they say, I will follow.”
Regarding the changes she observed in Saudi society, she said: “It’s opening in Saudi Arabia, yes, there are a lot of things we still need to change and provide, but it’s amazing. We are paving the way. We are understanding the journey to tell other females how to join us.”
With an aim to finish Dakar 2022 and compete in next year’s Baja, she concluded: “I want to race more and more. When you do that, you understand yourself and where you stand. At this stage, I’m sticking with T3 class but moving forward I’d like to race in the T1. I still have a lot to learn, but am excited for the future.”

Topics: Mashael Al-Obaidan Saudi rally driver Saudi women Dakar 2022

Who’s Who: Abdulwahab Ali Alomari, director at Saudi Press Agency

Who’s Who: Abdulwahab Ali Alomari, director at Saudi Press Agency
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Abdulwahab Ali Alomari, director at Saudi Press Agency

Who’s Who: Abdulwahab Ali Alomari, director at Saudi Press Agency
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Abdulwahab Ali Alomari has been director of the Saudi Press Agency’s public relations department since August.

He is the SPA’s media representative, managing and taking part in key events and news coverage around the Kingdom.

He was a member of the executive committee for the 2021 Hajj season and the communication development team for Vision 2030, project managed the Formula E Diriyah media coverage, and represented the agency in planning news presentation of Saudi Arabia’s corner at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

As part of a SPA development team, Alomari has been involved in media strategy work on The Arabian Highland initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. The $13 billion strategy aims to turn the Asir region into a year-round world tourist destination, with plans to attract 10 million visitors by 2030.

He has also managed several other large media projects, including the Future Investment Initiative, partnership between the SPA and Ministry of Sports, and the agency’s media coverage of Riyadh Season.

Prior to joining the SPA, he worked as a call center project manager for three years at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in the operation and maintenance sector and in 2019 received a diploma in human resource management from the commission. During that year, he experienced a career highlight working as a public relations specialist for the G20.

Between 2011 and 2016, Alomari gained four national awards in public speaking, organized a charitable initiative in Yanbu, and committed more than 5,000 hours to volunteering.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

Saudi Airlines Catering’s domestic inflight service soars, but international growth still grounded

Domestic inflight catering soars, but international growth still grounded. (Supplied)
Domestic inflight catering soars, but international growth still grounded. (Supplied)
Updated 22 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Airlines Catering's domestic inflight service soars, but international growth still grounded

Domestic inflight catering soars, but international growth still grounded. (Supplied)
  • Aviation industry has been most harshly affected by the pandemic, company chief tells Arab News
Updated 22 December 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Airlines Catering is enjoying a remarkable domestic revival from the effects of COVID-19, but the same cannot be said for the company’s international operations, according to the company's chairman, Mohammed Al-Sarhan.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the SACC’s 40th anniversary party, held on Sunday at the Saudia Club in Jeddah, Al-Sarhan said that aviation is the sector that has been most harshly affected by the pandemic.

“All domestic and international flights came to a halt, and all of the companies that relied on aviation for their main income were detrimentally affected,” he said.

“As for us, some 70 percent of our revenue came from the aviation sector. In fact, all the company’s profits depended on aviation,” Al-Sarhan said, adding that when air traffic was suspended, the damage was immense, and greatly influenced the company’s liquidity.

Al-Sarhan pointed out that his company responded to the unpleasant situation by taking a number of measures to keep extant.

“One of these measures was cutting costs in several areas. We also benefited from governmental programs like SANED, which was launched for the Saudi workers by the labor Ministry. Moreover, we decreased the number of foreign workers, however, the damage was still huge. Therefore, we launched a strategy focusing on diversifying income through providing food to other sectors, such as healthcare, sports, entertainment, education, military sector, and paramilitary sectors, such as prisons,” he said.

Al-Sarhan added that all of these sectors are showing great promise and that his company has the full capabilities and infrastructure to serve them.

The chairman said that many workers lost their roles after the new restructuring of the company, and were then requalified for new positions. But the company could not requalify some 440 other employees, he added, and therefore a golden-check settlement was reached with them and their service was ended.

He noted that some of these terminated employees were Saudis, but the majority were expatriates.

Al-Sarhan told Arab News that the catering sector in Saudi Arabia has not yet fully recuperated from the shocks of the pandemic. However, he said, the sector is seeing a significant recovery, especially for domestic flights.

“On the level of domestic flights, the sector has recuperated by 90 percent, but on the level of international flights, we are still going through a below-40 percent recovery rate. With the omicron COVID-19 variant, only Allah knows what will happen. Some countries have suspended flights, so we can’t tell what the future effect would look like,” he said.

Al-Sarhan added that what was once a strategic option has now become a matter of life, and that the company is moving forward on solid grounds that allow them to enhance strategic growth as the demand for air traffic and tourism in the Kingdom returns.

“In the meantime, we continue our investment in digital transformation and automation to build a more resilient and effective company for the future. We will continue to work together to diversify our business and speed up recovery to create added value for our customers and the national economy of the Kingdom and contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.” Al-Sarhan said.

SACC CEO Wajdy Al-Ghabban said the catering company is looking to the future with hope and determination to provide the best services.

“Through our company’s new strategy, we will focus on achieving a greater degree of balance between in-flight catering activities and other business activities by improving catering services, developing the catering business and facilities management, transforming retail activities, and exploring new opportunities for organic and inorganic growth that will further increase the scope and strength of our business,” Al-Ghabban said.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Airlines Catering Saudia

Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11

The decision came after ‘months of clinical trial investigations’ involving 4,500 children aged 5-11. (Health Ministry at @SaudiMOH)
The decision came after ‘months of clinical trial investigations’ involving 4,500 children aged 5-11. (Health Ministry at @SaudiMOH)
Updated 21 December 2021
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11

The decision came after ‘months of clinical trial investigations’ involving 4,500 children aged 5-11. (Health Ministry at @SaudiMOH)
  • Saudi Arabia reports new daily cases at highest since Aug. 30
Updated 21 December 2021
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health officially began its inoculation program for children aged 5-11 against COVID-19.

Earlier in November, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group after completing the necessary studies to ensure safety and efficacy after referring to several international authorities.
According to Dr. Aya El-Sayed, pediatrician and neontology fellow, the Kingdom’s decision to begin the inoculation program came after “months of pediatric clinical trial investigations involving 4,500 children aged 5-11 from the US FDA (Food and Drug Authority).”
El-Sayed added: “Pfizer released new data on Oct. 22 stating that its vaccine is safe and is about 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in that young age group.”
Twenty pediatric clinics have been established at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, with the venue decorated to appeal and encourage the young, with more clinics set to open in the next coming days across the Kingdom.
According to the ministry, priority will go to the vulnerable and immunocompromised. Appointment availability for remaining categories will be announced later.
On Oct. 20, the Kingdom made the decision to postpone school attendance, instead having children and students learn from their homes.
This delay was the result of ongoing studies about the viability and safety of different vaccines on children, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
El-Sayed stressed the importance of vaccinating children for them to go back to school and socialize safely with their classmates and teachers.

“Just like adults, children also get sick, and that is why our goal as medical practitioners is to reassure parents of the safety of the Pfizer vaccine, and eliminate the risk of unnecessary implications of the virus,” said El-Sayed.
While rare, complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome appear to be linked to the disease occurring in children infected with the virus.
A systematic review of case studies published in Translational Pediatrics Journal have shown that overall incidence of MIS-C is low, while children present the majority of cases diagnosed.
“The most important thing (is) to prevent some complications that only present in children, (such) as MIS-C, a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, that occurs after infection by 4-6 weeks,” said El-Sayed.
She went on to add that the COVID-19 vaccine side effects are similar to other precautionary vaccines with side effects, including flu like symptoms, fever, headache, and fatigue.
As the omicron variant circulates across the globe causing an increase in the number of hospitalizations and nearly 100 deaths worldwide, the need for inoculating children has become a priority, a statement that was reiterated by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, at Sunday’s joint press conference.  
The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom more than doubled in the past 2 days, and the ministry stressed the importance of receiving the necessary doses and booster shots.
For months, health experts have reiterated the importance of receiving the vaccine doses to help raise herd immunity and ensure numbers of infections decline.
The ministry announced 222 new cases on Tuesday. The last time the Kingdom reported similar numbers was Aug. 30, when 221 cases were reported.
In addition, 106 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of recoveries to 540,284. One COVID-19 related death raised the death toll to 8,865.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

Saudi Shoura Council speaker visits Pakistan

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council speaker visits Pakistan

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
  • Al-Asheikh was scheduled to meet with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and other senior officials
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh has begun an official visit to Pakistan following an invitation from Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser.
During his trip, Al-Asheikh was scheduled to meet with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and other senior officials.
He was also due to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart to discuss issues of mutual concern, future cooperation between the Shoura Council and National Assembly, coordination on regional and international parliamentary events, and the activation of joint friendship parliamentary committees.
Earlier this week, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Islamabad where he attended the OIC session on Afghan crisis. During the conference he stressed the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, adding that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.
The Saudi foreign minister denounced Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council

