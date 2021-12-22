Foxconn’s India unit Bharat FIH files for $663m domestic IPO

RIYADH: Saudi’s main stock index TASI started the trading session at 11,301 points, up 0.36 percent from the prior session.
The parallel market Nomu was down 0.34 percent to 27,063 points.
The session's biggest gainer in early trading was Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, which reached its highest value compared to all closing prices in last two years, standing at SR18.76 ($5).
SAIB's 6.83-percent share hike followed its dividend distribution which offered higher returns compared to 2020.
With over SR46.58 million worth of shares changing hands in morning trading, AlRajhi Bank rose to SR141.8.
Saudi Industrial Exports Co. was the top decliner, falling 2.35 percent to SR99.8.
Arabian Centres Co., also known as Almrakez, dropped 1 percent to SR23.78, partly shrugging off last session’s gains.
Shares of the recently listed Almunajem Foods fell 0.64 percent to reach SR61.7.