Makkah governor meets OIC chief in Jeddah

Makkah governor meets OIC chief in Jeddah
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal meets Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah. (SPA)
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Makkah governor meets OIC chief in Jeddah

Makkah governor meets OIC chief in Jeddah
  • Prince Khaled congratulated Taha on taking over his duties as OIC chief
  • Taha expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s great support to the OIC
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Prince Khaled congratulated Taha on taking over his duties as OIC chief and wished him luck, stressing the importance of the OIC in supporting and developing joint Islamic action.

Taha expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s great support to the OIC.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Khaled received Yemeni Consul General Alawi Bafaqih. The meeting included discussions on issues of common interest.

Topics: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal OIC Jeddah

Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president

Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president

Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president
  • Saudi humanitarian aid and development efforts to promote peace and stability in Yemen also discussed
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

They also reviewed the Kingdom’s initiatives, humanitarian aid, and development efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

Topics: Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman

Arab ministers and UNESCO officials discuss COVID response and recovery

Arab ministers and UNESCO officials discuss COVID response and recovery
Updated 22 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Arab ministers and UNESCO officials discuss COVID response and recovery

Arab ministers and UNESCO officials discuss COVID response and recovery
  • Needs of people with disabilities and other underserved groups highlighted on day 3 of social affairs ministers’ meeting in Riyadh
Updated 22 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Discussions about issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic continued in Riyadh on Wednesday during day three of the 41st meeting of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council.

The event, which began on Monday and continues until Thursday, brings together members of ministerial councils, UN representatives, the heads of Arab organizations, leaders of specialist health, youth and sports bodies, and other key senior officials to discuss how best to recover from the pandemic and support Arab efforts to implement a sustainable development plan.

One of the sessions on Wednesday focused on the importance of connecting with those most in need of help.

In her opening remarks, Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for social and human sciences, highlighted the particular needs of persons with disabilities, along with gender perspectives as they relate to the pandemic.

“Getting people with disabilities vaccinated is very important,” she said. “It is a priority for us at UNESCO and it is a priority to the Kingdom as well. 

Gabriela Ramos, the Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO (left)  Ms. Kawthar Kriko Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women’s Issues - People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (right) during the meeting of Arab Ministers of the Social Affairs Council. (Photo by Yazeed Alsamrani)

“Although we have adopted several measures or policies to protect people with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, these people did not play an active role in most of these response actions.”

She noted that low levels of vaccination are also adversely affecting a number of other groups, including women, children who are not in school and refugees.

Ramos praised the exemplary work in the Kingdom to battle the pandemic and encouraged all people who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.

“We know how much the minister of social affairs and the whole government have been able to keep the strategy 2030 within the context of this very important disruption that we face with the economic and health crisis,” Ramos told Arab News.

She said that Saudi Arabia has been able to contain the effects of COVID-19 and has effectively rolled out vaccines, which offer the best way to avoid further damaging effects. But she reiterated the need to help those sections of the population that are harder to reach.

“There is a need to reach out to those who are vulnerable, to people with disabilities, and kids that are not in school,” Ramos said. “But I am sure that the minister Ahmed bin Suliman Al-Rajhi (the Saudi minister of human resources and social development) will be able to deal with these issues, hopefully in a comprehensive manner.”

The Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council aims to develop cooperation in the fields of development and social welfare, supporting governmental and private-sector social programs and projects.

The meeting will conclude on Thursday with a declaration of commitment to social measures and policies designed to achieve comprehensive recovery in the Arab region and support vulnerable and fragile groups during pandemics and other crises.

Topics: UNESCO Arab Ministers COVID-19 pandemic

New center at Princess Nourah University to promote Saudi women's role in society

New center at Princess Nourah University to promote Saudi women’s role in society
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

New center at Princess Nourah University to promote Saudi women’s role in society

New center at Princess Nourah University to promote Saudi women’s role in society
  • The center aims to enhance the role of women and their participation in society
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh, announced a royal approval for the establishment of the Sarah Al-Sudairi Center for Women’s Studies, at Princess Nourah University.

The center aims to enhance the role of women and their participation in society, as well as support scientific research projects on them.

Al-Asheikh also announced an SR20 million ($5.3 million) royal grant from King Salman to support the center.

The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their approval.

Al-Asheikh underlined the leadership’s reiteration on the importance of women’s studies, which will contribute to enriching the role of Saudi women.

He said the establishment of the center is a qualitative leap in women’s studies, providing activities, events and programs that contribute to building knowledge, strengthening partnerships with community institutions, and maximizing the impact of their scientific and research contributions.

He praised the scientific and research capabilities of Saudi women, and their successes in this field, affirming that the center represents one of the most important initiatives to support them.

Topics: Saudi Education Hackathon at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia sets record for biggest saxaul tree botanical garden

Saudi Arabia sets record for biggest saxaul tree botanical garden
Updated 22 December 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia sets record for biggest saxaul tree botanical garden

Saudi Arabia sets record for biggest saxaul tree botanical garden
  • Al-Ghadha Park in Unaizah covers an area of more than 172 million square meters
Updated 22 December 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Al-Ghadha Park in Unaizah, which covers an area of more than 172 million square meters, has earned a Guinness World Record for the largest saxaul tree botanical garden.

The people of Unaizah, a governorate in Al-Qassim Province, have cared for the indigenous trees for more than five decades, and there are strict laws against cutting them down. Saleh bin Dakhil, a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News that the trees are synonymous with the area and its people.

“This heavy spread of the saxaul trees is due to the keenness of the people, since ancient times, to care for this tree, which later became a symbol of the province and a tourist landmark,” he said.

“The saxaul trees give the area a unique beauty and magic that draws hikers from the Qassim region and beyond.”

To preserve the trees and their environmental importance, he said the ministry has developed plans to protect them. For example, cattle that were causing the degradation and desertification of parts of the park were relocated to less environmentally sensitive areas and laws were introduced prohibiting grazing in the park.

In addition, efforts have intensified to restore degraded areas by planting trees. The Green Land of Qassim initiative, launched in June by the province’s governor, has had a significant positive impact, with local residents joining in the reforestation efforts.

“The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, in collaboration with the bureau of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Unaizah, has also organized temporary camp sites in Saxaul parks during the winter,” said bin Dakhil.

“These camps can only be set up after obtaining the necessary permits, which contain a number of conditions that contribute and help maintain vegetation and the cleanliness of the parks.

“The center has also drawn up a number of plans to preserve the parks, including increasing the number of inspectors monitoring environmental violations and applying the regulations to violators, so as to contribute to the development and sustainability of vegetation in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

Saleh Al-Waneen, a spokesperson for the Saxaul Association, told Arab News how the trees evolved to withstand the harsh desert climate.

“The tree grows and reproduces without any human intervention, and can go without water for many months,” he said. “In fact, this type of tree flowers, grows and thrives in the hottest temperatures in the summer without any irrigation or rain. It loves the heat and direct sun. Temperatures sometimes reach 58 C.

“The saxaul tree abhors shade and an excess of rain and water, and has a distinctive characteristic where it absorbs the little moisture in the soil from evaporation due to the high temperature.”

This helps the trees to take advantage of the sustainable ecosystem that forms around them, including plants, fungi, animals, insects, reptiles and birds.

Given the importance of the trees to the region and its people, they have also influenced local culture, inspiring poets for hundreds of years, Al-Waneen said. The association was therefore formed as an environmental organization in recognition of the ecological and cultural significance of the trees.

“The number of people volunteering to help preserve and cultivate the trees has increased in recent years, as the saxaul tree is considered one of the most important types of tree that contributes (to) stabilizing the soil, which creates an integrated desert (ecosystem) that reduces volatile soil, noise pollution and carbon pollution,” he said.

Al-Waneen added that the people of the region are working hard to implement the crown prince’s Saudi Green Initiative, and the wider Middle East Green Initiative, by identifying particularly important areas for initial cultivation efforts, which will become a model for future projects.

“We wanted to shed light on the importance of maintaining vegetation and the environment, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, in terms of developing the fauna, reducing environmental pollution, and raising community awareness of sustainable development,” he said.

Topics: Makkah Guinness World Record botanical garden

Saudi female racer gears up for Dakar Rally challenge

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
Updated 22 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi female racer gears up for Dakar Rally challenge

Masahel Al-Obaidan loves adventure and nature and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine. (Twitter at @Mashael_Rally)
  • The 33-year-old passionate racer is gearing up for the most challenging rally in the world — Dakar 2022
  • Al-Obaidan will set off in a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside co-driver Ashley Garcia, speeding across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves on a thrilling 12-day journey
Updated 22 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Fresh off the road from the Hail International Rally, the last round of the World Cross Country Championship, 33-year-old rally racer Mashael Al-Obaidan, who won second place in the T3 class, is gearing up for the 2022 Dakar Rally, the most challenging rally in the world. She sat down with Arab News ahead of her next big adventure this coming January.

Competing in the T3 category, Al-Obaidan will set off aboard a custom-made Can-Am Maverick alongside her co-driver Ashley Garcia. They will speed across Saudi Arabia’s dune waves and rocky terrain on a thrilling 12-day journey.

I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength.

Mashael Al-Obaidan

Al-Obaidan started racing when she was a kid. What began as a fun day out with her father and a love for desert and off-roading adventures on quad bikes, eventually turned into a hobby, then a passion for traveling and competing.
“My dad gave me a quad as a gift when I was a kid, and I grew up exploring the world of buggies, dirt bikes, and motorcycles from a young age,” she said. “While studying in the US for my master’s degree, I would take a VW camper van and go touring for months at a time. I would visit hot springs, waterfalls or go scuba diving. That’s how I discover myself and started to take dirt bike courses, which became a hobby, and received my motorcycle license.”
That was merely a first step into what she was truly passionate about. “When I returned to Saudi Arabia and discovered the Dakar was taking place here, I called SAMF (the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation) and asked if I could be issued with a competition license. I kept pushing and finally HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal called me personally to say I was ready to race, and I took part in the Dakar Experience in 2019, where I did a single stage,” she said.
She credits her family’s support for helping her get this far. “My parents have always supported me. They are always in touch with me while I am competing.”
In preparation for Dakar 2022 next January, Al-Obaidan told Arab News she loves adventure and nature, and the Dakar combines all this with speed, technical skills, and a powerful engine.
“I was in Dubai a couple of weeks ago testing with South Racing for four or five days in the dunes of the Empty Quarter. Also, I’ve been training in the desert in Saudi with a personal trainer, wearing my suit and helmet and focusing on building my stamina with a focus on my mental strength,” she added.
To physically prep for the race, Al-Obaidan would run up the emergency staircase of buildings as fast as she could. “It was challenging because there are no windows, not so much of a breeze even, and you have no idea how far there is to go. You think your legs won’t carry you anymore, then you get to the rooftop and achieve a high with this incredible view at the top.”
Last March, Al-Obaidan won the T3 class in the Cross Country Baja World Cup tour held in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
She realized she was living her dream as well as unlocking doors and breaking down barriers, and she said: “At the beginning, I wasn’t sure what people would say, but all I’m getting is love and support. One thing that really touched me is a former teacher in high school got in touch with me out of the blue. She told me something she’d never shared with anyone before. She said she had always been in love with rallying and followed it in newspapers. It was a dream for her to compete in rallying and she said how happy she was that I was living out her dream.”
With a budget enough for one international event, last August, Al-Obaidan participated in the Baja Espana Aragon, known as the “mini Dakar,” alongside Emirati co-driver Ali Mirza in their South Racing Middle East Can-Am Maverick on a two-day whirlwind of a race. Al-Obaidan, the first Saudi female driver to compete in a European Baja round, came 7th.
“The Baja Espana Aragon was the hardest round,” she explained. “The terrain was completely new, the dust was something else, and we had to stop a couple of times because I couldn’t see my co-pilot any more. There were big rocks, water splashing, no windshield and at one point, I lost four-wheel drive. But I finished really strong against competitors who have been doing this sport for more than 15 years.”
She added: “The relationship with your co-driver is everything and they probably account for 55 percent of you finishing the race. We spend hours together and you need a synergy. The first thing I do before starting an event is that I tell my co-pilot ‘I trust you’ so whatever they say, I will follow.”
Regarding the changes she observed in Saudi society, she said: “It’s opening in Saudi Arabia, yes, there are a lot of things we still need to change and provide, but it’s amazing. We are paving the way. We are understanding the journey to tell other females how to join us.”
With an aim to finish Dakar 2022 and compete in next year’s Baja, she concluded: “I want to race more and more. When you do that, you understand yourself and where you stand. At this stage, I’m sticking with T3 class but moving forward I’d like to race in the T1. I still have a lot to learn, but am excited for the future.”

Topics: Mashael Al-Obaidan Saudi rally driver Saudi women Dakar 2022

