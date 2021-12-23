You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Short Url

https://arab.news/pm4g3

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

The compelling story of how Vincent van Gogh developed his audacious, iconic style by immersing himself in the work of others, featuring hundreds of paintings by Van Gogh as well as the artists who inspired him — from the New York Times bestselling co-author of Van Gogh: The Life.

Vincent van Gogh’s paintings look utterly unique — his vivid palette and boldly interpretive portraits are unmistakably his. Yet however revolutionary his style may have been, it was actually built on a strong foundation of paintings by other artists, both his contemporaries and those who came before him.

Now, drawing on Van Gogh’s own thoughtful and often profound comments about the painters he venerated, Steven Naifeh gives a gripping account of the artist’s deep engagement with their work.

Thanks to the vast correspondence from Van Gogh to his beloved brother, Theo, Naifeh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, is able to reconstruct Van Gogh’s artistic world from within.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
books
What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht

What We Are Reading Today: Snow Crystals by Kenneth G. Libbrecht
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

A snowflake’s sophisticated symmetry emerges when crystalline ice grows from water vapor within the winter clouds.

While certain iconic snowflake shapes are visually familiar to us, microscopic close-ups of falling snow reveal a rich menagerie of lesser-known forms, including slender needle clusters, hollow columns, bullet rosettes, triangular crystals, and exotic capped columns. What explains the myriad and unusual structures of snowflakes that materialize under different atmospheric conditions?

In Snow Crystals, Kenneth Libbrecht delves into the science of snowflakes, examining why ice crystals grow the way they do, how patterns emerge, and what they illuminate about the fundamental physics of crystal growth, structure formation, and self-assembly.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

What We Are Reading Today: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

From the No. 1 bestselling author of The Nightingale and The Great Alone comes a powerful American epic about love and heroism and hope, set during the Great Depression.

The Four Winds is a rich, sweeping novel that stunningly brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it―the harsh realities that divided a nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots.

A testament to hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit to survive adversity, The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Unelected Power by Paul Tucker
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

The book offers guiding principles for ensuring that central bankers and other unelected policymakers remain stewards of the common good.

Central bankers have emerged from the financial crisis as the third great pillar of unelected power alongside the judiciary and the military. They pull the regulatory and financial levers of our economic well-being, yet unlike democratically elected leaders, their power does not come directly from the people.

Unelected Power lays out the principles needed to ensure that central bankers, technocrats, regulators, and other agents of the administrative state remain stewards of the common good and do not become overmighty citizens, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Paul Tucker draws on a wealth of personal experience from his many years in domestic and international policymaking to tackle the big issues raised by unelected power.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die

What We Are Reading Today: How Democracies Die
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Authors: Steven Levitsky, Daniel Ziblatt

Donald Trump’s presidency has raised a question that many of us never thought we’d be asking: Is our democracy in danger? Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt have spent more than 20 years studying the breakdown of democracies in Europe and Latin America, and they believe the answer is yes, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Drawing on decades of research and a wide range
of historical and global examples, from 1930s Europe to contemporary Hungary, Turkey, and Venezuela, to the American South during Jim Crow, Levitsky and Ziblatt show how democracies die — and how ours can be saved.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took

What We Are Reading Today: Dante by John Took
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

For all that has been written about the author of the Divine Comedy, Dante Alighieri (1265–1321) remains the best guide to his own life and work. Dante’s writings are therefore never far away in this authoritative and comprehensive intellectual biography, which offers a fresh account of the medieval Florentine poet’s life and thought before and after his exile in 1302.

Beginning with the often violent circumstances of Dante’s life, the book examines his successive works as testimony to the course of his passionate humanity: His lyric poetry through to the Vita nova as the great work of his first period; the Convivio, De vulgari eloquentia and the poems of his early years in exile; and the Monarchia and the Commedia as the product of his maturity. Describing as it does a journey of the mind, the book confirms the nature of Dante’s undertaking as an exploration of what he himself speaks of as “maturity in the flame of love.”

The result is an original synthesis of Dante’s life and work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Checks in the Balance
books
What We Are Reading Today: Checks in the Balance
What We Are Reading Today: Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass by Crawford Alexander Mann III
books
What We Are Reading Today: Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass by Crawford Alexander Mann III

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
What We Are Reading Today: Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved by Steven Naifeh
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert
COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.