Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Iraq, Kurdistan region over flash floods that killed several people

Debris fill a street in the area of Daratu, on the outskirts of Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Dec. 17, 2021. (AFP)
  • Flash floods caused by torrential rains left eight people dead
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday expressed solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan region following devastating floods that killed and injured a number of people, and dozens reported missing.
At least eight people in northern Iraq died Friday and another three people were missing in flash floods caused by torrential rains in Irbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region. Many were caught by surprise and drowned as powerful storm waters began surging into their homes before dawn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan region, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and those missing would survive.
(With AFP)

Corporate News
Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert

COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert
  • Dr. Sameera Al-Jehani, a pediatric infectious diseases consultant, says young children will receive 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered 21 days apart
Updated 22 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Health authorities in Saudi Arabia began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 on Tuesday.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group last month, after the manufacturer satisfied the regulatory requirements by providing data showing it is safe for children.

Dr. Sameera Al-Jehani, a pediatric infectious diseases consultant, told Arab News: “The COVID-19 vaccination regimen, consisting of two 10-microgram doses of BNT162b2 (the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) administered 21 days apart, was found to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in children 5 to 11 years of age.”

The 10 microgram dose of the vaccine is lower than the 30 microgram dose given to older children and adults.

With COVID-19 cases once again spiking globally, and concerns about the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, a number of countries have begun to prioritize the vaccination of younger children. Several nations have approved the emergency use of the vaccine for the 5-11 age group, including France, the US, the UAE, Oman, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Canada.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Oct. 29 that vaccine safety and effectiveness had been studied in a group of almost 3,100 children, and the immune response in those between the ages of 5 and 11 was comparable to that in people between the ages of 16 and 25. The vaccine was found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has recorded almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 among younger children. Although most children experience only mild symptoms they can pass on the virus to more vulnerable elderly relatives or people with underlying medical conditions.

“Without effective COVID-19 vaccines for this age group, children could potentially become ongoing reservoirs of infection and sources of newly emerging variants,” Al-Jehani said.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that initially the vaccination effort for younger children will prioritize those considered vulnerable and at high risk from the virus.

“Direct benefits of preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in children include protection against severe disease, hospitalizations and severe or long-term complications, such as MIS-C,” the ministry said. MIS-C is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition in which parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

“Indirect benefits include the likelihood of reduced transmission in the home and in school settings, including transmission affecting vulnerable persons, and safer in-person learning. COVID–19 associated school closures and quarantines also have social and economic costs for families and caregivers.

“Widespread vaccination across these age groups is therefore essential in ongoing efforts to curtail the pandemic," said Al-Jehani.

Saudi authorities reported 252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 551,462. Two additional coronavirus-related deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 8,867.

The Ministry of Health said that of the cases that remain active, 30 patients are in critical condition. It added that a further 109 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 540,393.

More than 48.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the nation’s immunization campaign started, and more than 23 million people are fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has set up 587 facilities across the Kingdom to administer the jabs, urged all who have not yet received a vaccine to get one. It also reiterated its calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and to register with the Sehhaty app to schedule vaccination.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic began.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those with no or mild symptoms or who believe they have come into contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments for both can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccines Dr. Sameera Al-Jehani Saudi Food and Drug Authority Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Related

The decision came after ‘months of clinical trial investigations’ involving 4,500 children aged 5-11. (Health Ministry at @SaudiMOH)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia promotes safety of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
World
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

  • Saudi humanitarian aid and development efforts to promote peace and stability in Yemen also discussed
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

They also reviewed the Kingdom’s initiatives, humanitarian aid, and development efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

Topics: Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Yemen’s quest for security, stability and peace
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Yemen’s quest for security, stability and peace
KSrelief distributed more than 10 tons of food baskets in Sudan. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency helps Yemen, Sudan with food aid

Updated 22 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

  • Needs of people with disabilities and other underserved groups highlighted on day 3 of social affairs ministers’ meeting in Riyadh
Updated 22 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Discussions about issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic continued in Riyadh on Wednesday during day three of the 41st meeting of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council.

The event, which began on Monday and continues until Thursday, brings together members of ministerial councils, UN representatives, the heads of Arab organizations, leaders of specialist health, youth and sports bodies, and other key senior officials to discuss how best to recover from the pandemic and support Arab efforts to implement a sustainable development plan.

One of the sessions on Wednesday focused on the importance of connecting with those most in need of help.

In her opening remarks, Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for social and human sciences, highlighted the particular needs of persons with disabilities, along with gender perspectives as they relate to the pandemic.

“Getting people with disabilities vaccinated is very important,” she said. “It is a priority for us at UNESCO and it is a priority to the Kingdom as well. 

Gabriela Ramos, the Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO (left)  Ms. Kawthar Kriko Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women’s Issues - People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (right) during the meeting of Arab Ministers of the Social Affairs Council. (Photo by Yazeed Alsamrani)

“Although we have adopted several measures or policies to protect people with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, these people did not play an active role in most of these response actions.”

She noted that low levels of vaccination are also adversely affecting a number of other groups, including women, children who are not in school and refugees.

Ramos praised the exemplary work in the Kingdom to battle the pandemic and encouraged all people who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.

“We know how much the minister of social affairs and the whole government have been able to keep the strategy 2030 within the context of this very important disruption that we face with the economic and health crisis,” Ramos told Arab News.

She said that Saudi Arabia has been able to contain the effects of COVID-19 and has effectively rolled out vaccines, which offer the best way to avoid further damaging effects. But she reiterated the need to help those sections of the population that are harder to reach.

“There is a need to reach out to those who are vulnerable, to people with disabilities, and kids that are not in school,” Ramos said. “But I am sure that the minister Ahmed bin Suliman Al-Rajhi (the Saudi minister of human resources and social development) will be able to deal with these issues, hopefully in a comprehensive manner.”

The Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council aims to develop cooperation in the fields of development and social welfare, supporting governmental and private-sector social programs and projects.

The meeting will conclude on Thursday with a declaration of commitment to social measures and policies designed to achieve comprehensive recovery in the Arab region and support vulnerable and fragile groups during pandemics and other crises.

Topics: UNESCO Arab Ministers COVID-19 pandemic

Related

MSC Bellissima's pool area, which sailed a series of voyages around the Red Sea, as most of the daytime activities take place around the main pool deck. (AN Photo/MSC Cruises) video
Saudi Arabia
Despite COVID-19 pandemic, cruise company debuts in Saudi Arabia
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

  • The center aims to enhance the role of women and their participation in society
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh, announced a royal approval for the establishment of the Sarah Al-Sudairi Center for Women’s Studies, at Princess Nourah University.

The center aims to enhance the role of women and their participation in society, as well as support scientific research projects on them.

Al-Asheikh also announced an SR20 million ($5.3 million) royal grant from King Salman to support the center.

The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their approval.

Al-Asheikh underlined the leadership’s reiteration on the importance of women’s studies, which will contribute to enriching the role of Saudi women.

He said the establishment of the center is a qualitative leap in women’s studies, providing activities, events and programs that contribute to building knowledge, strengthening partnerships with community institutions, and maximizing the impact of their scientific and research contributions.

He praised the scientific and research capabilities of Saudi women, and their successes in this field, affirming that the center represents one of the most important initiatives to support them.

Topics: Saudi Education Hackathon at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh.

Related

New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Business & Economy
New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Special Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands
Business & Economy
Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands

Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

  • Prince Khaled congratulated Taha on taking over his duties as OIC chief
  • Taha expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s great support to the OIC
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Prince Khaled congratulated Taha on taking over his duties as OIC chief and wished him luck, stressing the importance of the OIC in supporting and developing joint Islamic action.

Taha expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s great support to the OIC.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Khaled received Yemeni Consul General Alawi Bafaqih. The meeting included discussions on issues of common interest.

Topics: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal OIC Jeddah

Related

OIC countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
World
OIC countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’

