Kuwait mandates booster shots for vaccinated citizens who want to travel
The new ban will go into effect on Sunday, the authority said. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Kuwaiti citizens who have been vaccinated over 9 months ago and have not received a booster dose are banned from travel abroad, the state’s civil aviation authority announced on Thursday.
The new ban will go into effect on Sunday, the authority said in a statement published on its official Twitter account.  
Those traveling to Kuwait will need a negative PCR test taken no later than 48 hours before travel, and will be required to home quarantine for 10 days after arrival. A negative PCR test taken 72 hours after landing can end the quarantine.

Libyan parliament orders committee to create post-Dec 24. roadmap – statement

Libyan parliament orders committee to create post-Dec 24. roadmap – statement
Libyan parliament orders committee to create post-Dec 24. roadmap – statement

Libyan parliament orders committee to create post-Dec 24. roadmap – statement
  • The electoral commission on Wednesday proposed pushing back the voting date by a month
DUBAI: The Libyan parliament on Thursday ordered the formation of a committee to create a roadmap for the period following Dec. 24, when elections were meant to be held, and to submit their proposal within one week.
The electoral commission on Wednesday proposed pushing back the voting date by a month, confirming a delay that had been widely expected amid disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of several divisive candidates.

Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27

Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27
Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27

Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27
  • The meeting would be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran
VIENNA: Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Monday, two parties to the talks said.
“Usually it isn’t popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s top envoy to the talks, tweeted on Thursday.
“In this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to waist time and aim at speediest restoration of #JCPOA,” he added, using the acronym for the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The European Union’s foreign service said the meeting would be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran.
“Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” the External Action Service’s statement said.

US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen
US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen
  • Iran denies arming the Houthis despite evidence to the contrary
  • Weapons discovered aboard what the US Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel
DUBAI: The US Navy seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen.
US Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began on Monday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members.

It’s just the latest interdiction amid the grinding war in Yemen that pits Iran-backed Houthi militants against a Saudi-led military coalition. Western nations and UN experts repeatedly have accused Iran of smuggling illicit weapons and technology into Yemen over the years, fueling the civil war and enabling the Houthis to fire missiles and drones into neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Iran denies arming the Houthis despite evidence to the contrary.
In an unusually pointed move, the statement late Wednesday from the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet blamed Iran for sending the weapons, saying the boat was sailing along a route “historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully to the Houthis in Yemen.”
“The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis violates UN Security Council Resolutions and US sanctions,” the statement added.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the interception.
US Navy patrol ships transferred the confiscated weapons to the guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane before sinking the fishing vessel because of the “hazard” it posed to commercial shipping. It said the Yemeni crew would be repatriated.
American seizures of arms bound for Yemen’s war, typically Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, began in 2016 and have continued intermittently. Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into poorly controlled ports over years of conflict.
The Navy’s 5th fleet said it has confiscated some 8,700 illicit weapons so far this year across the 2.5 million-square-mile area it patrols, including the strategically important Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

Building on tradition: Iraqi laborer preserves calligraphic art

Building on tradition: Iraqi laborer preserves calligraphic art
Building on tradition: Iraqi laborer preserves calligraphic art

Building on tradition: Iraqi laborer preserves calligraphic art
  • Though he has won awards in numerous competitions, Hussein acknowledged that “you can't live on this”, the artistic handwriting of Arabic script
RANYA, Iraq: When he is not hauling concrete blocks on a construction site in northern Iraq, Jamal Hussein devotes his time to preserving the gentle art of Arabic calligraphy.
Though he has won awards in numerous competitions, Hussein acknowledged that “you can’t live on this,” the artistic handwriting of Arabic script.
“I have a big family. I have to find other work,” said the father of 11, who is 50 years old and earns his keep working on building sites in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Ranya.
Last week, the United Nations culture agency declared Arabic calligraphy an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” following a campaign by 16 countries led by Saudi Arabia and including Iraq.
“The fluidity of Arabic script offers infinite possibilities, even within a single word, as letters can be stretched and transformed in numerous ways to create different motifs,” UNESCO said on its website.
Abdelmajid Mahboub from the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society involved in the proposal to UNESCO said the number of specialized Arab calligraphic artists had dropped sharply.
Hussein is one of them, and he welcomed the UNESCO decision.
He hopes it will push “the Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdistan region to adopt serious measures” to support calligraphy — “khat” in Arabic — and its artists.
Practicing since the 1980s, his decades of experience and participation in competitions are attested to by about 40 medals and certificates displayed at his home.

In October he came second in an Egyptian online competition, and is now training for a contest next month in the Iraqi holy Shiite city of Najaf.
Hussein’s creations are made with a reed pen that he buys from Turkey or Iran. He sometimes sells the work for posters, shop displays and even tombstones, he said.
For decades, in the major regional centers of Cairo, Amman, Beirut or Casablanca, calligraphy was displayed on storefronts, on walls featuring popular sayings, or on plaques at the entrances of buildings to signal the presence of a lawyer or a doctor.
Today, the remnants of this calligraphy are only visible on the faded facades of old shops.
Still, nostalgia for the vintage aesthetic has become something of a trend, as hipsters of the region post pictures of their discoveries for their followers on social media.
But in impoverished, war-scarred Iraq, there is no support from the government “whether for calligraphy or for other arts,” Hussein lamented.
“Because of technology, the sanctity of calligraphy has declined,” he said.
“Calligraphy requires more time, more effort and is more costly. People are moving toward cheaper technological production.”
But it is impossible for Hussein to abandon his art. He dreams of “traveling to Egypt or Turkey and living there temporarily to improve my khat.”
At the other end of Iraq, in the southern city of Basra, Wael Al-Ramadan opens his shop in an alley.
A client arrives to inquire about the preparation of an administrative stamp used to confirm attendance.
Ramadan seizes one of his sharp-nibbed pens and starts again to practice the art which his father introduced him to when he was still a child.
On paper he slowly begins to trace the requested words, with Arabic letters distinguished by their elegant curves.
Like his fellow calligrapher Hussein, Ramadan applauds UNESCO for its “great support for calligraphy and calligraphers all over the world.”
Ramadan earns money by teaching the discipline in schools but also sells his skill for advertisement purposes.
“We hope that the government will take an interest in this art, through exhibitions and competitions,” said Ramadan, 49, who is clad in black with a shaven head.
“The survival of Arabic calligraphy depends on the support of the state.”
It depends, too, on the devotion of men like Hussein and Ramadan.
“I obviously hope that my children will succeed me, just like I followed in my father’s footsteps,” Ramadan said with a smile.

New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed

New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed
New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed

New chaos in Libya as Dec. 24 election is postponed
  • The collapse of the electoral process risks aggravating local disputes and triggering a new round of fighting
JEDDAH: The Libyan presidential election scheduled for Dec. 24 was postponed on Wednesday for at least a month, leaving the internationally backed peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.

Electoral commission chief Emad Sayeh said the process had run into trouble because the election rules were inadequate to handle appeals and disputes over eligibility.

The three most prominent candidates, eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar, Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi and interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, are also the three most divisive.

Haftar is unacceptable to many in western Libya after his 2019-20 assault on Tripoli that smashed parts of the capital.

Qaddafi was convicted of war crimes by a Tripoli court and is detested by many of those who fought in the 2011 revolt against his father Muammar.

Dbeibeh promised when he was installed as premier that he would not run in an election, and his continued work as prime minister led many of his rivals to say he had an unfair advantage.

At stake is a peace process that had been seen as the best hope in years of bringing an end to the decade of chaos and violence that has engulfed Libya since a NATO-backed uprising ousted Qaddafi.

The collapse of the electoral process risks aggravating local disputes and triggering a new round of fighting.

Disputes over the path forward could also undo the wider UN-backed peace process between Libya’s main eastern and western camps that have maintained a cease-fire since last year.

Large numbers of Libyans had already registered for voting cards. The US ambassador said on Wednesday that work toward elections should remain a priority.

