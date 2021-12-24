Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 332 new infections on Friday. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 540,627
  • A total of 8,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 332 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 127 were recorded in Riyadh, 60 in  Jeddah, 45 in Makkah, 11 in Dammam, eight in Madinah, seven in Hofuf, seven in Taif, six in Dhahran, and six in Al-Mubarraz.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 540,627 after 121 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 49 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition says 2 Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two Houthi projectiles hit southwestern Saudi Arabia on Friday, injuring two civilians.

In the first attack, a projectile hit a village neighbouring Najran and damaged a vehicle belonging to a civilian.

The second projectile hit Samtah, a town in Jazan, damaging an industrial workshop and injuring two civilians.

The coalition said the projectiles were launched from the Yemeni city of Saada and that it was carrying out airstrikes in response to deal with the source of the threat.

The Houthi militia frequently carries out cross-border attacks which have been condemned by the international community. 

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Yemen Najran Saudi Arabia Jazan

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
Updated 24 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
  • Restaurant prides itself on offering luxury and authentic Beijing cuisine, served family-style for diners to enjoy
Updated 24 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A world-renowned New York restaurant has opened its doors in Al-Athriya, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, offering Saudis the chance to sample Phillippe Chow’s luxury Beijing-style cooking in their backyard.

“We have a lot of clients that are from Saudi Arabia and the UAE who enjoy Philippe’s cuisine and when they come to New York it is one of the must-go places for them,” Abraham Merchant, president and CEO of Merchants Hospitality, told Arab News.

Chow began his journey in cooking as a teenager in Hong Kong, China. There he developed and perfected his passion for authentic Beijing-style cooking.

In 2004, the first Philippe Chow restaurant opened its doors in New York near the busy Fifth and Madison Avenues and has been an international favorite for over 17 years.

The restaurant prides itself on offering luxury and authentic Beijing cuisine, served family-style for diners to enjoy.

“It’s an amazing brand. It’s one of those cuisines that you know you wake up in the middle of the night thinking about having chicken satay or Beijing chicken,” Merchant said.

Merchant stressed that Phillipe Chow does not offer a contemporary style of cooking, but instead something in keeping with the Beijing culinary heritage.

Merchant said that they were invited by Riyadh Season to open the restaurant during the festivities in Al-Atheriya Heritage Village. The zone offers a selection of international restaurants, cafes and stores selling local crafts for the Riyadh Season.

“The purpose for our visit was because we were invited by the Riyadh Season to take part in these festivities, and we are very happy and delighted to be part of these festivities,” he said.

The CEO decided to open in the Kingdom because he believed the region was suitable for business developments.

“We think this is a very prime market. We find the UAE and Saudi Arabia to be very receptive to business. Our trip here to the Kingdom has been enlightening,” he explained.

Philippe Chow is operated and owned by Merchants Hospitality, and the executive chef of the Beijing restaurant is Chow himself.

“Originally, I had customers from Saudi Arabia that went to New York to try the restaurant,” Chow told Arab News.

The executive chef shared that on the first day of the restaurant opening in Riyadh, there were over 200 reservations with a waiting list.

“I think Saudis will like Chinese food, specifically the Beijing style,” the executive chef said.

“Chinese food and Saudi food are very different. Chinese food uses the wok, more spices, and heat,” the chef explained.

Merchant believes that the locals who have not traveled to New York to try the restaurant will like its authentic taste.

“It is easy on your taste buds, and it has an addictive nature in how people enjoy the food. So, I think we will have a very good reception to the cuisine,” Merchant said.

Merchant and Chow both recommend trying the Chicken Satay or the Peking Duck, which is carved tableside.

“When I go out with my family, I’ll order duck, chicken satay, and I’ll order more single-item foods than big items. I say Beijing chicken and chicken satay are probably my all-time favorite,” the CEO told Arab News.

After Riyadh, Phillipe Chow is expected to expand his restaurants into other cities in the US, with Washington, D.C. first on the list.

Topics: Riyadh season

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming
Updated 24 December 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming
  • It requires less space than traditional farming, increases crop yields relative to amount of land involved and uses less water
Updated 24 December 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Agriculture is the world’s oldest, most adaptable industry and some of the earliest cultivation techniques are still in widespread use. But as nations address future challenges, authorities are looking to more modern concepts and ideas to ensure their citizens are fed.

Saudi Arabia, for example, is exploring the use of vertical farming as one of the innovative solutions to ensure enough crops are grown to keep pace with increasing demand. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has allocated SR100 million ($27 million) to develop and localize vertical-farming technologies.

As the name suggests, vertical farming is an agricultural process in which crops are grown in vertically stacked layers rather than spread out horizontally in tradi-tional rows in fields. This approach requires much less space and results in higher crop yields per square foot of land used.

Vertical farms are mainly situated indoors, in structures such as warehouses, where the environmental conditions needed for plants to grow to their full poten-tial can be carefully controlled.

In Saudi Arabia, the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) plans to form global partnerships with pioneers in this field and introduce vertical farming facilities to localize this modern agricultural technique.

“In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed 9 billion people by 2050,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, a faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah, told Arab News.

“The importance of vertical farming lies in the small space it requires, especially in large cities that are witnessing large waves of migration; two out of every three people are expected to be living in urban areas during the coming decades.

“A key advantage of vertical farming is the provision of a variety of agricultural products, particularly leafy vegetables and strawberries, in small areas and with less water and in an environmentally friendly manner. Some crops can be produced in locations close to consumers, reducing the need to transport products through traditional means that increase pollutants in cities.

In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed nine billion people by 2050

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, Faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah

“The global market for vertical farming is rapidly growing, especially in some developed countries with high population densities.”

Faleh Al-Juhani, an expert in vertical farming, told Arab News: “The goal of vertical farming is to obtain as much food as possible and expand the variety of crops by creating exceptional climatic conditions through which we can raise production rates per square meter, so long as the appropriate conditions are available in terms of lighting, sustainability and growth and design.”

He explained that vertical farming takes place in a tall building. A combination of artificial and natural light is used to obtain the necessary levels of photosynthesis, he added, and aerobic or hydroponic methods and organic matter from some plants are used to grow the crops.

FASTFACT

This modern agricultural technique, in which crops grow indoors in vertically stacked layers, could prove vital in efforts to feed growing urban populations.

Vertical farming helps achieve sustainability, Al-Juhani said, by reducing some of the costs involved in traditional agriculture, and saving more than 90 percent of the water used.

He echoed Al-Soqeer’s observations about the expected growth in urban populations. With about 80 percent of the world’s population expected live in urban areas by 2050, Al-Juhani said demand for food in these locations will rise and the effective use of vertical farming will be an important tool for addressing this challenge.

It allows the production of abundant crops all year long, which is particularly significant, he added, because in Saudi Arabia, in common with other countries, many traditionally grown crops are adversely affected by cold weather, causing supply shortages that can lead to price increases that can be difficult to control.

Al-Juhani said that in addition to specialist facilities, vertical farming could be adopted in homes, on rooftops and on balconies.

“It is an easy and enjoyable method, despite our deep belief that nothing can match the efficiency and quality of the soil,” he said. “This is why many countries of the world have resorted to radical and pivotal solutions and succeeded in this regard.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vertical farm

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah
Updated 24 December 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah
  • The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability
Updated 24 December 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with Soudah Development, has released 15 endangered mountain ibexes in Soudah as part of a program to enrich the area’s biodiversity.

The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability, as well as being part of the center’s endeavors to increase numbers of endangered species and relocalize them in their natural habitats, Mohammed Ali Qarban, the center’s CEO, explained.

Qurban told Arab News that “the center conducts research on the living conditions of the released animals and their movements to provide information on the best timing and composition of the groups that will be launched in the reserves on a regular basis."

He pointed out that the center “monitors biodiversity in protected areas by tracking vital groups and documenting information related to each protected area using modern technologies. The center trains wildlife protec-tion specialists and workers in charge of reserves, developing their research capabilities to help localize breeding techniques and reintroduction of endangered species.”

HIGHLIGHT

The release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.

He explained that the release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.

This will help restore the ecological balance of natural ecosystems to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment and improve the quality of life, in line with global efforts.

He emphasized that the center runs specialized, pioneering facilities to increase the number of endangered animals and their reintroduction to their natural environments.

The center also maintains the genealogical record of these species by keeping private information about them in a database.Soudah Development CEO Husameddin Al-Madani said that protecting natural resources and helping the Kingdom’s native species are among the company’s top priorities.He noted that the release of 15 mountain ibexes is the first step in a series of initiatives to reintroduce and protect wildlife in Al-Soudah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ibexes

Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library showcases Islamic currencies, rare coins

Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library showcases Islamic currencies, rare coins
Updated 24 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library showcases Islamic currencies, rare coins

Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library showcases Islamic currencies, rare coins
  • More than 8,000 minted Arab and Islamic coins are being showcased with exhibits dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods
Updated 24 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A comprehensive collection of rare Islamic coins and currencies has gone on display in Riyadh.

The exhibition was launched at the King Abdulaziz Public Library under the patronage of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and in the presence of his deputy, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, and experts in the field.

More than 8,000 minted Arab and Islamic coins are being showcased with exhibits dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods.

The library’ general supervisor, Faisal bin Muammar, told Arab News: “The collection we have in the exhibition displays Islamic culture through the ages, and it is our responsibility as an Islamic country to preserve this treasure and show the world our civilization.”

He noted that Islamic currencies and coins were important items in helping researchers trace and document Islamic history and said the collection currently on show had been gathered over 35 years.

“We have a safe place in the library where we keep the coins. The library has rules, regulations, and procedures for acquiring any piece. Indeed, sometimes we get fake coins, but our team of experts can differentiate the real ones,” he added.

Bin Muammar pointed out that all the exhibition contents had been digitally documented.

Several related events were held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including the launch of the book “Arabic Calligraphy on Islamic Coins” by Dr. Nayef Al-Sharaan, which was commissioned by the library.

The author told Arab News: “In the light of Islamic coins preserved in the King Abdulaziz Public Library, I was honored to write a book that explained the Arabic calligraphy that we see on the coins and its development over the ages.”

Topics: King Abdulaziz Public Library Riyadh

