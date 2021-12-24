Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

PORTSMOUTH: A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food.
Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday.
“There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends.”
Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.
“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product,” she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.
Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.
“We apologize for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334,” Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution.”
Legions of breeders from Gulf states travel with 40,000 of their most beautiful beasts for pageant at Al-Dhafra Festival
Updated 25 December 2021
AP
LIWA, UAE: Deep in the desert of the UAE, the moment that camel breeders had been waiting for arrived.
Families hauled their camels through wind-carved sands. Servers poured tiny cups of Arabic coffee. Judges descended on desert lots.
A single question loomed over the grandstand: Which camels were most beautiful?
Even as the omicron variant rips through the world, legions of breeders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar traveled to the UAE’s southwestern desert this week with 40,000 of their most beautiful camels for the Al-Dhafra Festival.
The five-man jury at the annual pageant insists beauty is not in the eye of the beholder. Camel aesthetics are evaluated according to precise categories determined generations ago. Only female camels participate because males fight too much, authorities said.
As hundreds of woolly black camels trotted through the dusty pastures, necks and humps bobbing, one of the organizers, Mohammed Al-Muhari, outlined the platonic ideal.
Necks must be long and slim, cheeks broad and hooves large, he said. Lips must droop. They must walk tall with graceful posture.
“It’s not so different from humans,” Al-Muhari said, his robe sparkling white amid clouds of dust.
The high standards have prompted many breeders to seek an advantage, using banned Botox injections to inflate the camel’s lips, muscle relaxants to soften the face and silicone wax injections to expand the hump.
Festival spokesman Abdel Hadi Saleh refused to say how many participants had been disqualified over plastic surgery this week. All camels undergo rigorous medical exams to detect artificial touch-ups and hormones before entering Al-Dhafra Festival. Since Emirati investigators began employing X-rays and sonar systems a few years ago, Saleh said the number of cheaters has plummeted.
“We easily catch them, and they realize getting caught, it’s not worth the cost to their reputation,” he said.
A great deal is at stake. Al-Dhafra Festival offers the top 10 winners in each category prizes ranging from $1,300 to $13,600. At the main Saudi contest, the most beautiful fetch $66 million. Camels change hands in deals worth millions of dirhams. But breeders insist it’s not only about the money.
“It is a kind of our heritage and custom that the (Emirati rulers) revived,” said 27-year-old camel owner Saleh Al-Minhali from Abu Dhabi. He sported designer sunglasses over his traditional headdress and Balenciaga sneakers under his kandura, or Emirati tunic.
Gone are the days when camels were integral to daily life in the federation of seven sheikhdoms, a chapter lost as oil wealth and global business transformed Dubai and Abu Dhabi into skyscraper-studded hubs with marbled malls, luxury hotels and throbbing nightclubs. Foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one in the country.
However, experts say Emiratis are increasingly searching for meaning in echoes of the past — Bedouin traditions that prevailed before the UAE became a nation 50 years ago. “Younger Emiratis who have identity issues are going back to their heritage to find a sense of belonging,” said Rima Sabban, a sociologist at Zayed University in Dubai. “The society developed and modernized so fast it creates a crisis inside.”
Camels race at old-world racetracks in the Emirates, and still offer milk, meat and a historic touchstone to citizens. Festivals across the country celebrate the camel’s significance. Al-Dhafra also features falcon racing, dromedary dancing and a camel milking contest.
“People in Dubai may not even think about them, but young people here care deeply about camels,” said Mahmoud Suboh, a festival coordinator from Liwa Oasis at the northern edge of the desert’s Empty Quarter. Since 2008, he has watched the fairgrounds transform from a remote desert outpost into an extravaganza that draws camel lovers from around the world.
In a sign of the contest’s exploding popularity, about a dozen young Emirati men who call themselves “camel influencers” filmed and posed with the camels on Wednesday, broadcasting live to thousands of Instagram followers.
The digital likes have proven important this year, as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed tourism to the festival and dampened the mood. Police checked that visitors had received both vaccine doses and tested negative for the virus. Authorities nagged attendees to adjust their face masks, threatening fines. Few foreigners or other spectators were strolling the site Wednesday.
Each category in the 10-day pageant is divided into two types of camels: Mahaliyat, the tan breed that originates from the UAE and Oman, and Majaheen, the darker breed from Saudi Arabia. Wednesday’s showcase focused on five-year-old black Majaheen camels.
For hours, judges scrutinized each camel, scribbling lists of the animal’s body parts for scoring purposes. Breeders shouted to startle camels so they’d look up and show off elongated necks.
As the sun set over the sands, the winning breeders were called to accept their gleaming trophies. Down below in the dirt rings, camels were crowned with gold and silver-lined shawls.
“Until now we are the first in the category ... We’ve received over 40 prizes (in various camel contests) this year alone,” beamed Mohammed Saleh bin Migrin Al-Amri as he juggled four trophies from the day, including two golds.
Then he jumped into his Toyota Land Cruiser. The victory parade of honking SUVs and grunting camels faded behind the desert dunes.
Japanese space tourist says he would love longer flight
“It takes three or four days to adapt and then you realize that there are just eight days left and it's not enough," Maezawa told reporters
He told reporters Wednesday that he would love to make a space walk in the future
Updated 22 December 2021
AP
MOSCOW: A Japanese space tourist said Wednesday that he felt his 12-day mission to the International Space Station was too short and he would love to stay a week more.
Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin blasted off to the station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Dec. 8 and returned to Earth on Monday.
“It takes three or four days to adapt and then you realize that there are just eight days left and it’s not enough,” Maezawa told reporters via a video link from the Star City space flight training facility where they undergo post-flight checks.
“A 20-day mission would be ideal, but 30 days would be too much for me,” he added.
Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Hirano were the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Misurkin was on his third space mission.
Asked about his impressions, Maezawa said the space flight made him realize that “we should take better care of Earth.”
“If people who wield power and influence had a chance to fly to orbit, they would have a different view of Earth and take a different attitude,” he said through an interpreter.
After asking the public for ideas before the flight, Maezawa had compiled a list of 100 things to do in space that included playing some sports inside the space station such as badminton, table tennis and golf.
Maezawa told reporters Wednesday that he would love to make a space walk in the future. He noted that the space ration of canned food was a bit too monotonous, adding that he would think about ways to make it more diverse.
Speaking to The Associated Press last week in a live interview from the station, Maezawa said that “once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience.”
Asked about reports claiming that he paid over $80 million for the 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but admitted that he paid “pretty much” that amount.
Space Adventures, a Virginia-based company that organized his flight, previously sent seven other tourists to the space station between 2001 and 2009.
Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. Forbes magazine has estimated his net worth at $1.9 billion.
The tycoon has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship and will be joined on that trip by eight contest winners. He said he plans to undertake that mission in 2023.
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash
The helicopter was flying him and the others to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast on Monday morning
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP
ANTANANARIVO: A Madagascan minister was one of two survivors to have swum some 12 hours to shore Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island’s northeastern coast, authorities said.
A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash Monday, whose cause was not immediately clear, police and port authorities said.
Serge Gelle, the country’s secretary of state for police, and a fellow policeman reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after ejecting themselves from the aircraft, port authority chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina said.
In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears lying exhausted on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform.
“My time to die hasn’t come yet,” says the general, adding he is cold but not injured.
The helicopter was flying him and the others to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast on Monday morning.
At least 39 people died in that disaster, police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy said Tuesday, in an increase from a previous toll after rescue workers retrieved 18 more bodies.
Ravoavy earlier told AFP that Gelle had used one of the helicopter’s seats as a flotation device.
“He has always had great stamina in sport, and he’s kept up this rhythm as minister, just like a thirty-year-old,” he said.
“He has nerves of steel.”
Gelle became minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle in August after serving in the police for three decades.
This undated illustration shows a redition of a close-to-hatching oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo, which is based on the new specimen ‘Baby Yingliang’ found in the Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, southern China. (AFP)
Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo was preparing to hatch like a bird
Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: Scientists on Tuesday announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken.
The fossil was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China and belonged to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaur, which the researchers dubbed “Baby Yingliang.”
“It is one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found in history,” University of Birmingham researcher Fion Waisum Ma, who co-authored a paper in the journal iScience, told AFP.
Ma and colleagues found Baby Yingliang’s head lay below its body, with the feet on either side and back curled — a posture that was previously unseen in dinosaurs, but similar to modern birds.
In birds, the behavior is controlled by the central nervous system and called “tucking.” Chicks preparing to hatch tuck their head under their right wing in order to stabilize the head while they crack the shell with their beak.
Embryos that fail to tuck have a higher chance of death from an unsuccessful hatching.
“This indicates that such behavior in modern birds first evolved and originated among their dinosaur ancestors,” said Ma.
An alternative to tucking might have been something closer to what is seen in modern crocodiles, which instead assume a sitting posture with the head bending upon the chest up to hatching.
Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg thief lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived in what is now Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period.
They had variable beak shapes and diets, and ranged in size from modern turkeys at the lower end to massive Gigantoraptors, that were eight meters (26 feet) long.
Baby Yingliang measures around 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) long from head to tail, and lies inside a 17 centimeter-long egg at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum.
Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons.
It would have grown two to three meters long if it had lived to be an adult, and would have likely fed on plants.
The specimen was one of several egg fossils that were forgotten in storage for decades.
The research team suspected they might contain unborn dinosaurs, and scraped off part of Baby Yingliang’s egg shell to uncover the embryo hidden within.
“This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen,” said Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, part of the research team, in a statement.
“This little prenatal dinosaur looks just like a baby bird curled in its egg, which is yet more evidence that many features characteristic of today’s birds first evolved in their dinosaur ancestors.”
The team hopes to study Baby Yingliang in greater detail using advanced scanning techniques to image its full skeleton, including its skull bones, because part of the body is still covered by rock.
Ex-F1 driver Alesi faces court date for ‘bad joke’ explosion
Alesi will be tried at court "for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people,"
The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP
MONTPELLIER, France: Ex-Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi faces a 2023 court appearance after blowing up his brother-in-law’s window with a firecracker in what the former driver called a “bad joke,” AFP learned from the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.
Alesi, 57, will be tried at the Nimes magistrate’s court “for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people, committed in the context of a family conflict,” the local public prosecutor Eric Maurel told AFP.
Maurel added that Alesi’s son will also be prosecuted for complicity in the incident.
The two were allowed to leave Avignon police station where they had been held in custody since Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides.
The police had been called Sunday around 10pm local time by neighbors, concerned about the sound of an explosion.
A vehicle which was spotted by a neighbor at the site leaving with its lights off was traced to Alesi’s brother Jose who was arrested.
Jean Alesi went to the police station on Monday to clear his brother, explaining that he had been the one in the car with his son and a friend.
Alesi said he had stuck a “large firework bought in Italy” into the frame of a window of his brother-in-law’s architect’s office “without imagining causing such damage,” said the deputy prosecutor Antoine Wolff.
Alesi, who scored one victory in his 13-year career in F1, explained that he only wanted to play a “bad joke” on his brother-in-law, who is currently separated from Alesi’s sister.
The brother-in-law, who says he has “no problem” with Alesi, nonetheless filed a complaint for the damage to the windowframe, said Wolff.
“I am quite skeptical about the notion of a ‘joke’ carried out at 10pm without the person concerned knowing who it is,” added Wolff.