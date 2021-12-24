You are here

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah honors Saudi police on Arab Police Day

Eighty outstanding officers from the Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station.
Eighty outstanding officers from the Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station.
date 2021-12-24

Eighty outstanding officers from the Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station.
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) partnered with the Ministry of Interior to honor the police force of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Arab Police Day on December 18.
In a ceremony initiated by the DGDA’s Community Engagement Department, 80 outstanding officers from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station and recognized for their service to the community and nation. That night, the historic Salwa Palace in the At-Turaif neighborhood was illuminated with images of some of the men and women who maintain the security and safety of communities around Saudi Arabia.
The role of the police force is essential in the interest of all Diriyah residents to promote progress, development, and security in the community.
During the pandemic, the Ministry of Interior and the Kingdom’s police force rose to the occasion, assisting and supporting citizens across the country through the early challenges faced as a result of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia’s police force played an essential part in the Kingdom’s success in controlling the pandemic — from lockdown to vaccination drives and citizen support.
Alanoud Al-Saud, senior community officer at DGDA, congratulated all police officers in the Kingdom and other Arab countries, wishing them success, safety, and good health.
She said: “It is a privilege to honor the brave men and women who keep our communities, cities, and nation safe and secure. Having the images of these heroes projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace is not only a matter of pride for Diriyah, but also for the families of these heroes.
“We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior in recognizing the everyday heroes of our country. Our tribute to these men and women inspires the next generation of young Saudis who wish to join our nation’s police force in building safe and secure communities. Public safety has always been a critical component of the Kingdom’s community development and plays an integral part in shaping the progress and inclusivity of our country,” she added.

Saudi Arabia's security is 'responsibility and duty,' says Pakistani president

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. (SPA)
date 2021-12-24

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. (SPA)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed that the people of Pakistan fully believe that the security of Saudi Arabia is their responsibility and duty, noting that Pakistan will never hesitate to fulfill this responsibility whenever it is needed.

His comments came during a meeting with Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, Alvi valued the sincere stances and great support to Pakistan offered by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their solidarity with Pakistan in all issues that concern it.

Al-Asheikh and his delegation visited Pakistan and met with a number of high-ranking Pakistani officials, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Alvi praised the huge developmental transformations in the Kingdom in light of the Vision 2030 reform plan, pointing out that the crown prince has a sharp vision for the future, expressing his admiration for the establishment of the city of NEOM and the other unique gigaprojects, wishing the Kingdom more prosperity, development and progress.

He noted the great role played by the Kingdom to help achieve security and stability for the Afghan people, and find solutions for the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that the security of the country is essential for the stability of the region and the whole world.

He also praised the huge efforts made by the crown prince to hold the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was called by the Kingdom and hosted by Pakistan to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Alvi praised the Kingdom for all that it contributes to improving the situation in the Islamic world.

Alvi stressed the importance of bilateral work and cooperation at the legislative level between the Shoura Council and the National Assembly of Pakistan, noting that this visit will contribute to achieving the joint interests of the two countries.

Al-Asheikh praised the distinguished relations and strong ties between the Kingdom and Pakistan at all levels, stressing that these relations have the full support of the leaderships of both countries.

He referred to the growing parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Pakistani Parliament, stressing that these meetings will contribute to deepening cooperation between the two countries in the best interest and welfare of their peoples.

The meeting tackled a number of issues of common concern between the Kingdom and Pakistan, and reviewed the economic, investment, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them to boost the Saudi–Pakistani partnership.

Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her 'kingdom of bees'

date 2021-12-24

AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied)
date 2021-12-24

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied)
ALULA: Winter at Tantora commenced on Wednesday, with the sundial the festival named after marked the change of the season and the start of the planting season in AlUla, known as Al-Marba’aniya.

AlUla’s most-prominent landmark, the "Tantora" sundial is found in the old town. The winter festival is named after the sundial because of the essential role it played in the lives of the city’s people.

This culturally significant festive season has always been filled with celebrations. The community has always been proud of their time-old traditions, and they continue to revive it every year.

“We’re extremely happy that our culture and traditions are being showcased in this beautiful manner to the rest of the world,” said Abdulmalek Ahmad Nseef, 20, from AlUla. “Our city has really been thriving ever since we opened our doors to visitors from all over the world.”

Winter at Tantora is a six-week festival that is part of the two-month AlUla Moments, similar to Riyadh Season, which is back for its third edition. Visitors to the festivities will be able to experience a range of activities and engage in cultural exploration over the six weeks.

The Tantora Celebration that started on Dec. 22 lasts for five days, focusing on sharing the traditions and culture of the AlUla Oasis.

“It’s been a very warm welcome for us, and we’re really happy to be here,” said Michael Halimi, who visited the Kingdom with his family from France.

“I think we’ve met some of the kindest and most honest people here,” Halimi’s daughter Sarah told Arab News. “It’s the curiosity of the unknown that brought us here, and we’re really glad we came.”

Different areas have been set up in AlUla’s Old Town to showcase the local heritage and aspects of daily social life.

Visitors engaged in four experiences as part of the five-day celebration, including a 45-minute theatrical performance of the iconic Arab explorer Ibn Battuta, followed by a shorter performance teaching people about the significance of Tantora’s architecture.

Visitors can then check out the farmer’s market and purchase local goods sourced from the oasis farms, and then finally end the evening by planting crops in the AlUla soil, fully immersing them in the spirit of the Tantora celebration.

The experience starts at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. and lasts for around one-and-a-half hours. Tickets can be booked via the official website www.experiencealula.com.

Winter at Tantora features other experiences such as visiting Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Sadu Escape, Elephant Rock, a safari excursion showcasing panoramic views of AlUla’s beautiful natural skyline of mountainous rock, the Maraya platform, which has become host to the world’s greatest artist and talents, as well as pop-up restaurants and food trucks.

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

date 2021-12-24

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
RIYADH: A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident of the Kingdom were killed after a Houthi projectile hit Jazan on Friday.

The projectile fell in Samtah, a town in Jazan, and also damaged an industrial workshop, the Arab coalition said.

Earlier, a projectile hit a village neighbouring Najran and damaged a vehicle belonging to a civilian.

The coalition said the projectiles were launched from the Yemeni city of Saada and that it was carrying out airstrikes in response to deal with the source of the threat.

It later said that four depots used to store ballistic missiles and drones in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit governorate have been destroyed.

Two mountain caves used to store ballistic missiles and weapons in Saada were also destroyed, the coalition said.

The Houthi militia frequently carries out cross-border attacks which have been condemned by the international community.

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

date 2021-12-24

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 332 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 127 were recorded in Riyadh, 60 in  Jeddah, 45 in Makkah, 11 in Dammam, eight in Madinah, seven in Hofuf, seven in Taif, six in Dhahran, and six in Al-Mubarraz.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 540,627 after 121 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 49 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

