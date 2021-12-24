Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah honors Saudi police on Arab Police Day

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) partnered with the Ministry of Interior to honor the police force of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Arab Police Day on December 18.
In a ceremony initiated by the DGDA’s Community Engagement Department, 80 outstanding officers from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station and recognized for their service to the community and nation. That night, the historic Salwa Palace in the At-Turaif neighborhood was illuminated with images of some of the men and women who maintain the security and safety of communities around Saudi Arabia.
The role of the police force is essential in the interest of all Diriyah residents to promote progress, development, and security in the community.
During the pandemic, the Ministry of Interior and the Kingdom’s police force rose to the occasion, assisting and supporting citizens across the country through the early challenges faced as a result of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia’s police force played an essential part in the Kingdom’s success in controlling the pandemic — from lockdown to vaccination drives and citizen support.
Alanoud Al-Saud, senior community officer at DGDA, congratulated all police officers in the Kingdom and other Arab countries, wishing them success, safety, and good health.
She said: “It is a privilege to honor the brave men and women who keep our communities, cities, and nation safe and secure. Having the images of these heroes projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace is not only a matter of pride for Diriyah, but also for the families of these heroes.
“We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior in recognizing the everyday heroes of our country. Our tribute to these men and women inspires the next generation of young Saudis who wish to join our nation’s police force in building safe and secure communities. Public safety has always been a critical component of the Kingdom’s community development and plays an integral part in shaping the progress and inclusivity of our country,” she added.
