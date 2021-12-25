You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 325 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 325 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 279 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.41 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 279 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.41 million. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cssaz

Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 325 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 325 new cases
  • The health ministry says 117 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,870.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 325 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 552,406 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 32 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 122, followed by Jeddah with 60, Makkah with 50, Madinah confirmed 11, and Dammam recorded nine.


The health ministry also announced that 117 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 540,744.
Over 49.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.04 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 279 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.41 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
World
Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods
  • 46 people have been killed in floods that hit several Malaysian states
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Saturday sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to his Malaysian counterpart Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah for the victims of floods that swept across the Southeast Asian nation.
The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years rose to 46 on Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up.
“We received news of the floods that occurred in a number of Malaysian states, the resulting deaths and injuries, and the damage they caused, and we express to Your Majesty and to all the families of the deceased our deepest condolences.” the king said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.
King Salman also sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent similar cables to the Malaysian king and premier.
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Ismail Sabri Yaakob King Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah floods

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $40m water and sewage rehabilitation project in Cuba

A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) launched the project in Camaguey City in central Cuba. (Photo/SFD)
A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) launched the project in Camaguey City in central Cuba. (Photo/SFD)
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $40m water and sewage rehabilitation project in Cuba

A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) launched the project in Camaguey City in central Cuba. (Photo/SFD)
  • The project will provide access to safe water and sanitation, enhance livelihoods and provide food security for more than 270,000 people
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development inaugurated a project to rehabilitate the water and sewage system for Camaguey City in central Cuba on Saturday.
Valued at $40 million, the Water Supply and Sanitation Rehabilitation project will provide access to safe water and sanitation, enhance livelihoods and provide food security for more than 270,000 people.
The project also aims to raise the efficiency of drinking water systems and improve health and environmental levels and social and economic development support.
Vice Governor of Camaguey Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo praised the Kingdom’s contributions through the SFD in supporting and developing infrastructure projects in Cuba.
She also praised the project’s positive impact, which will help reduce the spread of disease caused by unclean water in Camaguey’s population.

Saudi Ambassador to Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi praised Saudi-Cuban relations and highlighted the developmental role that the Kingdom, through the fund, plays in contributing to support sustainable development.
He said that Saudi Arabia’s contributions to development are not limited to international organizations and that his country works bilaterally with many others without discrimination.
The fund’s director general of Asia operations and head of the visiting delegation, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari, said the project is one of the most important financed by the SDF in infrastructure, as it supports achieving the sixth goal of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, “ensuring sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
He added the project is part of a comprehensive program for Camaguey City to be implemented in several phases, constituting its first phase.
On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation held meetings with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and a number of officials to follow up on the progress of development projects financed by the fund.
The delegation concluded its visit with a trip to the King Salman Mosque project in Havana, which aims to enhance bilateral cultural and social ties.
Over the past years, the SDF has funded seven projects in Cuba in the health, water and infrastructure sectors, at a total cost of $193.3 million, in addition to a $9.3 million grant managed by the fund for constructing the King Salman Mosque.
The fund also contributed to providing support to the Cuban economy through the Saudi Export Support Program. In 2016, it signed an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba for a total amount of $50 million to import plastic and metal products, agricultural materials and equipment.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Saudi Arabia cuba sewage Camaguey

Related

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organizes dance show for children
Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills

Saudi Justice Ministry’s Scientific Judicial Portal gets 13 million hits

The Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

Saudi Justice Ministry’s Scientific Judicial Portal gets 13 million hits

The Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The portal targets judges, the parties involved in legal proceedings, lawyers, prosecutors, assistant judges, academics, and graduate students
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice said the number of visits to its Scientific Judicial Portal had exceeded 13 million since it was launched in August, while the number of searches for judgments reached more than 10 million.
The ministry said the portal, which is an interactive digital platform and a judicial and legal database, includes around 46,000 judicial documents.
Bashar Al-Mufda, who is director general of the research center that oversees the portal project, said the platform gave the public, including the parties in a case and lawyers, easy access to final commercial rulings issued by courts of the first instance, appeal courts and the Supreme Court, in addition to other legal documents.
The portal targets judges, the parties involved in legal proceedings, lawyers, prosecutors, assistant judges, academics, and graduate students.

NUMBER

46k

The portal, which is an interactive digital platform and a judicial and legal database, includes around 46,000 judicial documents.

He said the platform also aimed to promote justice and transparency, provide a unified electronic platform for judicial information, boost the judicial and academic community’s knowledge, and enrich the justice culture of society.
Al-Mufda said the portal was characterized by its accuracy, objective classification, arranging judgments with technical presentation templates, and modern presentation methods to guarantee ease of use and browsing, and the flexibility of navigating between the portal’s pages.
The ministry is also seeking to publish agreements, orders, decisions, scientific research, regulations and circulars, and other legal documents in the future.
The portal’s content is divided into six main sections: The monthly report on the development of laws, regulations, and circulars; the criminal procedure system; the legal pleading system and its executive regulations; bankruptcy provisions; the judgments of the commercial departments of the Supreme Court; and the decisions of commercial courts.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders
Saudi Justice Ministry issues new judicial classifications
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues new judicial classifications

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organizes dance show for children

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organizes dance show for children

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show. (SPA)
  • The pavilion is also hosting a “16 Windows” cultural program that aims to support and promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organized a theatrical song and dance show in Arabic and English, performed by a group of Saudi 10-year-old girls.

The show, which shed light on the beauty and cultural richness of the Kingdom’s diverse natural areas, was attended by a spectacular audience and received a wide public response, especially from families and children.

The event was conducted by a seven-member troupe that dazzled the audience with their mastery of the integrated artistic performance that combined dancing, acting and singing on the stage in front of the Saudi pavilion at the international exhibition.

The pavilion is also hosting a “16 Windows” cultural program that aims to support and promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, showing the true essence of the Kingdom by bringing together the best Saudi minds in various intellectual, cultural and creative fields.

Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on Oct. 1, have traveled from across the Arab world and further afield. There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations.  

The pavilion is offering — over six months — more than 1,800 events, activities, programs, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

There are also a sustainable energy station, exhibitions featuring Saudi heritage handicrafts, popular folklore shows, and famous dishes from all of the country’s regions. Pavilion visitors can also go on discovery tours that reflect the spirit of Saudi Arabia and highlight its cultural innovations and economic and investment opportunities.

The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host’s and has already achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Saudi Pavilion

Related

The inauguration of the “16 Windows” cultural program aims to support and promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai inaugurates ‘16 Windows’ cultural program
Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day

Al-Asha event in Riyadh celebrates famous Saudi poet 

Al-Asha event in Riyadh celebrates famous Saudi poet. (SPA)
Al-Asha event in Riyadh celebrates famous Saudi poet. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

Al-Asha event in Riyadh celebrates famous Saudi poet 

Al-Asha event in Riyadh celebrates famous Saudi poet. (SPA)
  • Theater plays and poetry evenings on the life of the poet will be presented, and Saudi musicians will play songs celebrating Al-Asha’s life
  • The event commemorates the poetry of Al-Asha and his birthplace in the historical Manfouha district
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: An event organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture will tell the story of Arab poet Maymoon bin Qais bin Jandal, nicknamed Al-Asha, in a creative format.
The event, titled “Al-Asha,” recently launched in the historical Manfouha district in Riyadh, and will run from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5 on Al-Farian Street.
It includes various interactive cultural activities showcasing the life of Al-Asha, from his birth in A.D. 570 to his upbringing and the society he lived in.
Sections of the event include an interactive theater, three-dimensional performances, children’s corner, a museum, handicrafts and shop area, and an arts and music area.
Theater plays and poetry evenings on the life of the poet will be presented, and Saudi musicians will play songs celebrating Al-Asha’s life.
Painters, photographers and sculptors will also take part in the event. It comes as part of the efforts by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate prominent Saudis who contributed to the development of Arab culture.
The event commemorates the poetry of Al-Asha and his birthplace in the historical Manfouha district.

Topics: AL-ASHA

Related

Channel your emotions through self-expression, says young Saudi poet
Saudi Arabia
Channel your emotions through self-expression, says young Saudi poet
Saudi poet’s new work commended
Saudi Arabia
Saudi poet’s new work commended

Latest updates

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
What We Are Reading Today: The Doomsday Machine
Abu Dhabi crown prince holds talks with Moroccan PM
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (R) meets with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. (WAM)
New chapter for Baghdad’s book street
New chapter for Baghdad’s book street
Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $40m water and sewage rehabilitation project in Cuba
A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) launched the project in Camaguey City in central Cuba. (Photo/SFD)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.