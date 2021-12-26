Saudi Arabia takes the number one spot for using Uber

Saudi medical student receives LG Electronics’ Righteous Person Award

A medical student has been praised for his heroism after saving another man’s life, following a near fatal incident. Saudi national Faisal Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ghamdi is being recognized for his quick thinking and using his medical background to properly assist a distressed individual.

Faisal was returning from a vaccination center where he was volunteering, when he discovered people trying to help a man who had sustained a serious injury following a hit and run.

Faisal used his medical experience to correctly administer medical attention to the injured individual until the proper emergency services arrived. His efforts are attributed with saving the man’s life.

“I felt very proud and accomplished because I was able to help save someone’s life by God’s will. The man was in a dangerous condition, he was bleeding and people were trying to move him the wrong way.

Unfortunately, they did not have the medical and first aid knowledge to help with such a serious injury,” he said. Al-Ghamdi, who is currently studying medicine at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, has also volunteered at King Adulaziz Hospital where he spent the last month working in the ER.

He attributes that the ER experience helped him gain valuable skills that aided him in his heroic treatment. “I would like to thank my parents as they are the ones who have always supported me.

I hope everyone learns first aid because it is not limited to doctors and paramedics, but everyone should learn it because we do not know when we face a dangerous case may need urgent intervention,” Al-Ghamdi said at the ceremony where he received his award at LG headquarters in Jeddah.

He will be gifted with an LG Smart electric cooker. He is the second citizen of the Kingdom to receive this award.

The first recipient of the award was Saudi national Mohammad Al Alit, who heroically protected his community from fire.

Al-Ghamdi was recognized for his efforts by an initiative known as the LG Righteous Person Award as LG has long aimed to create values needed by society through constant interaction with the communities.

LG will continue to encourage and support those valuable members of the society, who spread positivity and are dedicated toward doing social justice.