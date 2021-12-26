Saudi Arabia takes the number one spot for using Uber

It’s no surprise that people all over the world rely on the Uber app to take them from one place to another. No matter where you go, the Uber app always stays the same, providing peace of mind without having to worry about how to get around.
Residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia seem to agree that the country tops the list for using the Uber app the most when traveling abroad. Joining other EMEA citizens in the Top10 list are those based in France, Germany and the UK.
It’s not just Saudi Arabia that has made it to the list released by Uber. Our neighboring countries seem to have found popularity as well among Uber riders.
Comparing trips from 2019 to 2021, Uber reveal that the world agrees with cities in the Middle East’s placings in the Top 10 most popular EMEA cities for Uber riders.
Most popular EMEA cities among Uber riders: Coming in at number five is Dubai, home to the tallest building in the world, as well as some of Uber’s most frequent riders. The majority of Dubai residents are also vaccinated, so the Emirate is well on its way to recovery from the pandemic.
It’s no surprise that Dubai made it to this list in 2021, since it plays host to Expo 2020 Dubai, an event which brings the world together to address some of the biggest priorities facing the world today.
With dedicated pickup and drop-off areas, Dubai’s residents and international visitors can walk straight into Expo 2020 Dubai without worrying about parking or directions.
Cairo came in at number eight. A bustling, modern metropolis meets relics of the ancient world in this dynamic and exciting city, making it the ideal city to live in or visit for a short break.
This isn’t the first time Cairo has broken records at Uber. Leveraging its tech, Uber launched the global first mass transport solution on the streets of Egypt with Uber Bus to provide a low-cost option while also reducing congestion and battles over parking spaces.
Other new cities that made it to the top 10 list include Athens, Greece; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Algarve, Portugal while cities such as London, England; Madrid, Spain; and Paris, France.
Most popular international cities amongst Uber riders: Zooming out to the international stage, Dubai retains its position as one of the most popular cities amongst Uber riders, coming in at number 10. One of only two new cities to join the top 10, Dubai joins international hot spots like New York City, Miami and Toronto.
The top three cities these international visitors hail from is Saudi Arabia followed by the UK and the US. As we welcome back the glorious Middle Eastern winter weather, Dubai becomes a prime vacation destination, welcoming tourists who are looking to escape the frosty cold in favor of sun, sand and sea.
With millions of rides requested over the app in the Middle East alone, Uber is there for you, whether for your daily commute or while you’re out exploring the world.
Saudi Arabia takes the number one spot for using Uber
Saudi Arabia takes the number one spot for using Uber
