Arab coalition to announce details on Hezbollah's involvement in Yemen

Arab coalition to announce details on Hezbollah's involvement in Yemen
The comprehensive press briefing scheduled for today will reportedly present evidence of Hezbollah’s involvement in Yemen. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: The Arab coalition will announce on Sunday more details on what it described as the involvement of Lebanese Hezbollah group in Yemen, and the militias' use of the country’s Sanaa airport. 

The comprehensive press briefing scheduled for today will reportedly present evidence of Hezbollah’s involvement in Yemen and its use of Sanaa airport to target Saudi Arabia.

Authorities added that it will also show how Yemen’s airport is being converted to a launch pad for missiles and drones.

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
  • An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall
JOHANNESBURG: Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.
An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.
The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, a town west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare. Moves to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and again to Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975.
He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1986, the first black Anglican archbishop of Cape Town. Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later had his passport confiscated for the first time. He got it back for trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the UN secretary-general, the pope and other church leaders.

Bodies of 16 killed in Channel boat disaster repatriated to Iraq

Bodies of 16 killed in Channel boat disaster repatriated to Iraq
  • The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa
  • Only two people were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized
IRBIL: The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were repatriated early Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan where their families were awaiting them, an AFP photographer saw.
The plane carrying them arrived around 2:00 am at Irbil, capital of the autonomous region in northern Iraq.
The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa.
At least 27 people perished in the November 24 tragedy, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a hub for clandestine migrant crossings from France to England.
At the terminal at Irbil airport, emotional families waited for the arrival of the remains of their loved ones, some hugging each other or showing photos of their late relatives.
Originally scheduled for Friday, the repatriation had been postponed twice.
The 27 victims were mostly men but also included seven women, a 16-year-old and a seven-year-old child.
Besides the 16 Iraqi Kurds, the 26 identified included an Iranian Kurd, four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somali and an Egyptian.
Only two people were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national, according to the French interior ministry.
According to the Iraqi survivor there had been a total of 33 people aboard.
French investigators are still trying to establish a clearer picture of what happened during the disaster.
They have been investigating reports the passengers had telephoned both French and British emergency services, appealing for help when the vessel began sinking.
The disaster also caused major diplomatic tensions between London and Paris.
Within 48 hours of the accident, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious” in his approach to stopping the crossings.
Paris was irked by Johnson’s initial reaction, which was seen as deflecting blame onto France.

What you need to know as Tadawul approaches 2021’s trading season finale

What you need to know as Tadawul approaches 2021’s trading season finale
RIYADH: Amid last week’s dominating theme of initial public offerings and dividends, Saudi stocks soared to end the trading week higher as investor sentiment boosted.

Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, last closed at 11,271 points, up 111 points from a week earlier and up 30 percent year-to-date, marking its biggest annual leap since 2010.

With the latest gain, TASI has almost fully recovered after reaching a four-month low on Nov. 30, 2021 – four days after the new omicron variant was declared a “variant of concern”.

The hike came in line with Gulf countries since all GCC main stock indexes ended the previous trading session in green territory.

The UAE’s index DFMGI closed 0.6 percent higher, followed by Abu Dhabi’s index ADI and Oman’s MSX30 which rose by 0.4 percent each.

Bourses of Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain all saw trivial gains between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 went up by 1 percent.

Brent crude oil retreated $0.71, or 0.92 percent, to $76.14 per barrel on Friday, while US WTI crude was up 1.42 percent to $73.79 per barrel.

Stock news:

  • The International Water Distribution Co.’s board recommendation to convert from a limited liability to a joint-stock company was approved by its shareholders. They also gave permission to start procedures for listing on the parallel market Nomu. The two subsidiaries, owning a 50 percent stake in total, are SISCO and Amiantit
  • Batic Investments and Logistics Co., or Batic, rights issue trading was 84.6 percent subscribed. The rump offering period will start on Dec. 28 and end on Dec. 29, 2021
  • Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has obtained the necessary approvals and licenses to start developing its limited liability subsidiary –MIS FORWARD – for which Abdullah Al-Ghamdi was appointed chief executive officer of Excellence
  • Bawan Co. received a SR9.6 million credit note from the insurance company as reimbursement for a fire incident at one of its production sites in Dammam
  • Wataniya Insurance Co. received confirmation regarding the earlier agreement between the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, and the PWI Holding Co. to sell the bank’s entire stake in Wataniya at SR80 million
  • Somou Real Estate Co. signed a contract worth SR20.7 million to construct the first phase of the Souq Al-Nafe’ project with Saif Al Janoub Contracting Co.

Calendar:

Dec. 26, 2021:

  • Last day for individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering
  • Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment will start paying out dividends of SR72 million – SR0.6 per share – for 2021

Dec. 28, 2021:

  • Subscription to Batic’s rump shares starts with over 4 million shares up for subscription

Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic’s rump shares

Dec. 30, 2021:

  • Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, will start paying out dividends of SR1.09 billion – SR1.5 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu Cement Co. will start paying out dividends of SR156 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Dallah Healthcare Co. will start paying out dividends of SR90 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021

 

Chemical shipments push Saudi non-oil exports growth in October

Chemical shipments push Saudi non-oil exports growth in October
RIYADH: Non-oil exports in Saudi Arabia rose by a yearly rate of 25.5 percent in October, hitting SR23.8 billion ($6.3 billion), propelled by chemcials sales, data from Gastat showed.

Shipments of chemicals accounted for almost two thirds of non-oil shipments as they went up by of 53.5 percent from same month a year ago.

The total non-oil exports figures include re-exports which rose again by 10 percent after surging by 131 percent in the previous month.

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border

Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border
  • North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades
ISLAMABAD: Militants targeted an army post in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing a soldier in a firefight overnight, Pakistan’s military said.
The attack took place in the Shewa area of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement Saturday. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The military said that during an intense exchange of gunfire a soldier was killed. It said a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. No additional details were released.
North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army run school was attacked in December 2014 in the provincial capital of Peshawar. The attack killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

