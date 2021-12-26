You are here

Saudi Arabia spends $9bn in four years to support housing program

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has provided over SR33.3 billion ($9.1 billion) in support to the Sakani Program since its inception, helping more Saudis to own homes, CEO of REDF, Mansour Madi stated on Sunday.

December saw an increase in deposits to SR805 million, compared to SR788 million in November, according to a previous report by SPA. 
Sakani is a program run by the Ministry of Housing and the REDF to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.
Madi pointed out that the fund insists on continuing to deposit the monthly funding for the beneficiaries of the Sakani program.

REDF provided more than 43 electronic services for citizens online, in addition to a real-estate adviser application that facilitates the program, he added.

More than 580,000 Saudi families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program, which has subsidized real estate loans since its inception in June 2017.

KARACHI: Cryptocurrencies and property remained top-performing assets in Pakistan this year, with the country recording about $20 billion in cryptocurrency value in 2021, an amount in excess of current federal reserves, according to new research studies.
The central bank declared in 2018 that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin were not legal tender issued or guaranteed by the government. But despite not being recognized by the State Bank of Pakistan, interest in cryptocurrencies has been on the rise.

The country ranked third in the Global Crypto Adoption Index in 2020-21, after India and Vietnam.

“Pakistan recorded around $20 billion of cryptocurrency value in 2020-21, showing an abnormal increase of 711 percent,” the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s top trade body, said in a new research report. The central bank has not commented on the FPPCI’s findings so far.

Cryptocurrencies have thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, the federation said, adding: “The biggest crypto exchange used by Pakistani investors is Binance, which is headquartered in Cayman Island, whereas other renowned platforms include Localbitcoins.com, Binomo and others.”

About 67 percent of crypto investors in Pakistan use centralized services, whereas only 33 percent use decentralized financing platforms for crypto-related transactions.

The peer-to-peer model for investing in cryptocurrencies works in a way that buyers transfer money directly to sellers, whereas service providers act as intermediaries and provide escrow services to hedge counterparty credit risks.

Traditional international payment instruments, such as debit and credit cards, cannot be used for the purchase of these currencies due to the SBP’s prohibition on financial institutions under its umbrella.

Most investors, therefore, use bank transfers or utilize other means such as JazzCash or EasyPaisa for the purpose, said the FPCCI.

While Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province unanimously passed a resolution to legalize cryptocurrency in December 2020 and formed an advisory committee in March 2021, it acknowledged that the ultimate decision on digital currency could only be taken by the federal government.

The FPCCI has demanded a national cryptocurrency strategy, saying there should be a proper regulatory framework to adopt the new financial ecosystem at the earliest to safeguard people’s economic interests and minimize the vulnerabilities of the new system.

There are more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation worldwide. These virtual or digital currencies are based on blockchain technology, which is a decentralized ledger of all transactions across a peer-to-peer network.

“Amongst major asset classes used by local investors, cryptocurrency and property remained the best performing asset classes in Pakistan in 2021,” Topline Securities, a major brokerage house in Karachi, said in a report.

Poland’s MCI takes 23% stake in Egypt's Cleopatra Hospitals Group

Poland’s MCI takes 23% stake in Egypt's Cleopatra Hospitals Group
RIYADH: Poland's MCI Capital Healthcare Partners has acquired 23 percent of the Cairo-listed Cleopatra Hospitals Group for 5 Egyptian pounds per share, in a 1.83 billion Egyptian pounds ($117 million) deal.
This followed the earlier agreement between the subsidiary of private equity firm MCI and the bidding company pledging to offer between 8 and 12 percent of the company's shares, Asharq reported.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cleopatra, which manages six private hospitals and three clinics, sold 1.12 percent of its shares, which were held as treasury shares.
"The stock, after the completion of the deal, targets the levels of 5.50-5.60 Egyptian pounds," Asharq stated, citing the head of the technical analysis department at Naeem Securities Brokerage.
 

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap
RIYADH: The world's economic output next year is forecast to exceed $100 trillion for the first time, according to a report by the British consultancy Cebr.

The report also said that China will take longer than previously expected to surpass the United States as the world's largest economy. It predicted that China will occupy this place in 2030, compared to 2028 in the earlier report, according to Reuters.
It is also likely that Germany’s economy will outperform Japan’s in 2033. 

Russia is set to become one of the 10 biggest economies in the world by 2036 and Indonesia is looking forward to the ninth place in 2034, the report added.

Inflation threat

The head of Norway’s wealth fund said that financial markets are set to experience weak returns in the next decade and that inflation is the main hurdle ahead.

The fund had an average rate of return of 6 percent for a quarter century, but lower returns are now expected and might turn negative, according to Bloomberg.

He stated that inflation is affecting multiple fronts such as freight rates, metal and food prices, construction costs and potentially wages. The CEO of the largest wealth fund in the world added that inflation could be more consequential than is widely currently believed.

Turkey’s unconventional policy move

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country won’t rely on raising interest rates to combat inflation, indicating that some of the policies he launched last week stabilized inflation in less than a day.

The government will shift its focus to economic growth, emphasizing investment, employment, production, exports and a current account surplus, Bloomberg reported, citing Erdogan.

Japanese prices accelerate

Annual inflation rate in Japan hit 0.6 percent in November, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous month, official data showed.

The rise in consumer prices was attributed to a 9.2 percent hike in costs of fuel, light and water charges, as well as a 1.4 percent increase in food prices.

If fresh food and energy prices are excluded, the yearly rate would actually reflect a deflation of 0.6 percent.

In monthly terms, overall consumer prices in the country went up by 0.3 percent in November.

Mexican economy

Mexico's GDP narrowed by 0.2 percent in October compared to a month ago, as the country continued to grapple with pandemic-related issues which stretched into the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition, this was the third consecutive monthly slump in economic activity, Reuters reported, citing figures from the country’s official statistics agency INEGI.

The country's exports, in seasonally adjusted terms, hit an all-time high of $43.9 billion in November, inducing the first deficit in six month, valued at $463 million.

China’s central bank

The People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, said that the country’s real economy is set to receive more support, and that monetary policy will become more forward-looking.

The bank also aims to prop up the property sector’s growth, safeguarding the home buyers’ rights, and helping in meeting housing demand, according to Bloomberg.

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, was dragged down by a near 1 percent fall in its major market players – Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, and Saudi Aramco.

It gave up some of its IPO-induced gains from last week, despite IPO applications that are ongoing.

The decline amounted to almost 1 percent, leading the index to close at 11,168 points. 

This came in line with GCC bourses as the main stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all saw declines from 1 to 4 percent.

Saudi bourse’s parallel market, Nomu, ended the session close to flat at 26,560 points.

Al Rajhi Bank, the largest in the Saudi banking sector, retreated to SR140 ($37) with SR203 million worth of shares traded intraday.  

Shares of Jabal Omar Development Co. weighed the index down, declining 5 percent to a one-year low of SR25.95. This followed the developer’s decision to increase its share offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle payment obligations.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, hit SR184, marking its highest closing price since it achieved an all-time high of SR190 in June 2021.

The leap in SRMG was the highest in today’s session, followed by Astra Industrial Group which rose 4.6 percent to SR40.7.

In light of the current dominating market theme, last week saw initial public offering applications that are still ongoing with the kick-off of the new trading week.

The Capital Market Authority has approved 29 out of 70 initial public offering applications for 2021, Eqtisadiah reported on Dec. 26.

It added that the authority is currently taking steps to expand the number of future listings in order to enhance the performance of the Kingdom’s financial market.

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
Image: Shutterstock
The Saudi Fund for Developments, SFD, has invested $40 million in a water treatment plant project in Camagüey, Cuba.

It aims to enhance the quality of living and repel diseases through delivering hygienic, safe water to over 300,000 residents of the central Cuban city.

In addition, the project tackles the sixth UN SDG goal: “To ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

“This is a significant infrastructure project. By optimizing and developing the existing water treatment plant, we will increase efficiency and ensure the accessibility and sustainable management of water in Camagüey, in line with the 6th UN SDG,” SFD stated, citing the head of its delegation to Cuba.

