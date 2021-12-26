You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkdpb

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021, reports Al-Eqtisadiah
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market slid in late December by 9.1 percent, as the value of deals finalized at a weekly rate of less than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion), reported Al-Eqtisadiah.

It said all segments of the real estate sector recorded a decline with the residential sector transactions declining by 4 percent, the commercial sector fell by 11.7 percent and the total value of transactions in the agriculture and industrial sectors dropped by 27.1 percent.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE economy

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap
Updated 15 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap
Updated 15 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The world's economic output next year is forecast to exceed $100 trillion for the first time, according to a report by the British consultancy Cebr.

The report also said that China will take longer than previously expected to surpass the United States as the world's largest economy. It predicted that China will occupy this place in 2030, compared to 2028 in the earlier report, according to Reuters.
It is also likely that Germany’s economy will outperform Japan’s in 2033. 

Russia is set to become one of the 10 biggest economies in the world by 2036 and Indonesia is looking forward to the ninth place in 2034, the report added.

Inflation threat

The head of Norway’s wealth fund said that financial markets are set to experience weak returns in the next decade and that inflation is the main hurdle ahead.

The fund had an average rate of return of 6 percent for a quarter century, but lower returns are now expected and might turn negative, according to Bloomberg.

He stated that inflation is affecting multiple fronts such as freight rates, metal and food prices, construction costs and potentially wages. The CEO of the largest wealth fund in the world added that inflation could be more consequential than is widely currently believed.

Turkey’s unconventional policy move

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country won’t rely on raising interest rates to combat inflation, indicating that some of the policies he launched last week stabilized inflation in less than a day.

The government will shift its focus to economic growth, emphasizing investment, employment, production, exports and a current account surplus, Bloomberg reported, citing Erdogan.

Japanese prices accelerate

Annual inflation rate in Japan hit 0.6 percent in November, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous month, official data showed.

The rise in consumer prices was attributed to a 9.2 percent hike in costs of fuel, light and water charges, as well as a 1.4 percent increase in food prices.

If fresh food and energy prices are excluded, the yearly rate would actually reflect a deflation of 0.6 percent.

In monthly terms, overall consumer prices in the country went up by 0.3 percent in November.

Mexican economy

Mexico's GDP narrowed by 0.2 percent in October compared to a month ago, as the country continued to grapple with pandemic-related issues which stretched into the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition, this was the third consecutive monthly slump in economic activity, Reuters reported, citing figures from the country’s official statistics agency INEGI.

The country's exports, in seasonally adjusted terms, hit an all-time high of $43.9 billion in November, inducing the first deficit in six month, valued at $463 million.

China’s central bank

The People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, said that the country’s real economy is set to receive more support, and that monetary policy will become more forward-looking.

The bank also aims to prop up the property sector’s growth, safeguarding the home buyers’ rights, and helping in meeting housing demand, according to Bloomberg.

Topics: economy Inflation fiscal policy

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell

TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, was dragged down by a near 1 percent fall in its major market players – Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, and Saudi Aramco.

It gave up some of its IPO-induced gains from last week, despite IPO applications that are ongoing.

The decline amounted to almost 1 percent, leading the index to close at 11,168 points. 

This came in line with GCC bourses as the main stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all saw declines from 1 to 4 percent.

Saudi bourse’s parallel market, Nomu, ended the session close to flat at 26,560 points.

Al Rajhi Bank, the largest in the Saudi banking sector, retreated to SR140 ($37) with SR203 million worth of shares traded intraday.  

Shares of Jabal Omar Development Co. weighed the index down, declining 5 percent to a one-year low of SR25.95. This followed the developer’s decision to increase its share offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle payment obligations.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, hit SR184, marking its highest closing price since it achieved an all-time high of SR190 in June 2021.

The leap in SRMG was the highest in today’s session, followed by Astra Industrial Group which rose 4.6 percent to SR40.7.

In light of the current dominating market theme, last week saw initial public offering applications that are still ongoing with the kick-off of the new trading week.

The Capital Market Authority has approved 29 out of 70 initial public offering applications for 2021, Eqtisadiah reported on Dec. 26.

It added that the authority is currently taking steps to expand the number of future listings in order to enhance the performance of the Kingdom’s financial market.

Topics: TASI economy Saudi Arabia bourses

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Fund for Developments, SFD, has invested $40 million in a water treatment plant project in Camagüey, Cuba.

It aims to enhance the quality of living and repel diseases through delivering hygienic, safe water to over 300,000 residents of the central Cuban city.

In addition, the project tackles the sixth UN SDG goal: “To ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

“This is a significant infrastructure project. By optimizing and developing the existing water treatment plant, we will increase efficiency and ensure the accessibility and sustainable management of water in Camagüey, in line with the 6th UN SDG,” SFD stated, citing the head of its delegation to Cuba.

Topics: economy cuba Saudi Arabia water treatment

Related

3 wastewater treatment plants to be launched with private sector participation
Saudi Arabia
3 wastewater treatment plants to be launched with private sector participation

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Egypt will pump 45 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) next year into its retail portfolio amid plans to boost its customer base.

Currently, the volume of the banks retail portfolio is valued at 156 billion Egyptian pounds, which includes 11 billion pounds earmarked for its real estate financing initiative launched by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The bank plans to expand its customer base from the current 18 million to 20 million during 2022, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

NBE’s customers deposits portfolio is valued at 2.3 trillion Egyptian pounds. 

Topics: Egypt banking retail portfolio Investment

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s copper exports rose 130 percent in 2021 between January and October, the country’s Export Council for Building Materials said in its latest report.

According to the statistics, copper exports reached $296 million during the period as compared to $129 million during the same period in 2020.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries. Of the total, 16 markets were added to the country’s list in 2021.

The new markets include South Africa, Mozambique, Malta, Qatar, Switzerland, Canada, Rwanda, Senegal, the Russian Federation, Australia, Tunisia, Tanzania, Vietnam and Spain, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of copper, with imports increasing by over 4,000 percent to $70 million, up from $1.6 million last year, accounting for 24 percent of the total value of copper exports.

Copper exports to Lebanon rose by 350 percent, reaching $31 million, compared to $7 million in 2020, while Greece recorded an increase of 180 percent, to reach $30 million, compared to $10.6 million last year. 

The council stated that total copper exports to China increased by 777 percent, reaching $27.6 million compared to $3 million last year.

However, exports to Algeria and Jordan decreased as compared to the last year, down 32 and 25 percent respectively, the report added. 

Topics: Egypt copper exports

Latest updates

World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap
World economy set to exceed $100tr for the first time next year: Economic wrap
Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate
Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate
Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell
TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell
Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.