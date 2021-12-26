What We Are Reading Today: Sons and Soldiers by Bruce Henderson

In 1942, the US Army unleashed one of its greatest secret weapons in the battle to defeat Adolf Hitler: Training nearly 2,000 German-born Jews in special interrogation techniques.

Known as the Ritchie Boys, they were sent in small, elite teams to join every major combat unit in Europe, where they interrogated German POWs and gathered crucial intelligence that saved American lives and helped win the war.

Though they knew what the Nazis would do to them if they were captured, the Ritchie Boys eagerly joined the fight to defeat Hitler. As they did, many of them did not know the fates of their own families left behind in occupied Europe.

Bruce Henderson draws on personal interviews with many surviving veterans and extensive archival research to bring this never-before-told chapter of the Second World War to light, according to a review on goodreads.com.