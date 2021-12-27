You are here

Saudi Crown Prince instructs Riyadh planners to push ahead with city’s global ambitions

Saudi Crown Prince instructs Riyadh planners to push ahead with city's global ambitions
Updated 14 sec ago

Saudi Crown Prince instructs Riyadh planners to push ahead with city’s global ambitions
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman instructed Riyadh city planners to continue with implementing its ambitious 2030 strategy to make it one of the best global cities.

The Crown Prince’s instruction followed a board meeting of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, known as RCRC, to review the strategy that aims to place the Saudi capital among the top 10 global city economies and increasing its population to 15-20 million, while welcoming 40 million visitors by 2030, according to a statement from RCRC.

The strategy rests on six pillars including economic growth in all sectors, developing national talent, attracting global talent, and improving the quality of life.

The city’s strategic plan also includes its urban planning on a global scale, and prudent governance for the city’s resources and enablers. In addition, it focuses on developing a global brand for the capital to enhance its international political, economic and social roles as well as its competitiveness.

Riyadh’s 2030 strategy will be executed through 26 sectoral programs that include 100 initiatives and 700 projects, the statement added.

The RCRC will supervise the implementation of the strategy through the use of 50 key performance indicators that are driven from benchmarks with best global cities. 

The Crown Prince, who is also the chairman of the board of RCRC, highlighted that Riyadh has many competitive advantages as it has the largest purchasing power in the Middle East with advanced infrastructure, according to the statement. He added it is a cornerstone for Saudi economic growth. 

Riyadh 2030 Strategy Six Pillars

  • Economic Growth
  • National and Global Talent
  • Urban Planning
  • Life Quality
  • Prudent Governance
  • Global Brand

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Image: Shutterstock
Japan's sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Economic wrap

Japan’s sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Economic wrap
Retail sales in Japan rose for the third consecutive month in November, in a favorable sign for businesses in the country.

Sales were 1.2 percent higher in November — on a monthly basis. This was driven by higher expenditure on clothes and cars, which went up by 7.5 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Economy and Trade.

In yearly terms, retail sales increased by 1.9 percent in November, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile in the US

Expenditure on clothes, jewelry and electronics pushed US holiday sales up by 8.5 percent from a year ago, according to a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Both online and in-store sales grew as consumers looked for gifts earlier than usual. In addition, stores tried to introduce more promotions to stimulate the holiday shopping season despite supply chain issues, Bloomberg reported.

The holiday season is defined as Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

Turkey’s business confidence

The Real Sector Index in Turkey dropped by 2.3 points to 106.1 in December, the country’s central bank said.

This was driven by a major decline in the general business situation sub-index, as it decreased to 77, down from 90.6 in the previous month. 

This comes against the backdrop of the country's persistent move towards lower interest rates amidst high inflationary pressures.

Moreover, the survey — conducted by Turkey's central bank for manufacturing companies — showed that firms’ reporting of both current and future orders worsened.

On the other hand, total employment and volume of output are expected to increase in the coming three months.

China’s industrial profits

Industrial profits for Chinese firms went up by an annual rate of 38 percent in the January-November period, data from the country’s official statistics agency showed.

In particular, mining firms’ profits fueled this increase, surging by over 180 percent during the same period.

However, profits rose by an annual rate of 9 percent in November, decelerating significantly from October's 24.6 percent jump.

This was attributed to tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand.

Germany’s falling surpluses

Current account surpluses in Germany are starting to drop, causing major trade partners some relief.

Europe’s top economy had the biggest current account surplus for four consecutive years through 2019.

This made it the largest creditor in the world, prompting worldwide calls for their reduction, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For instance, the US has long called that these large surpluses were partly inducing global economic imbalances. The IMF and the EU were also among those urging Germany to cut its surplus, but the German government said that there wasn’t much to do about it.

Germany’s current account surplus — as a share of GDP — is set to fall to 5.5 percent next year, which is the lowest level since 2005. This is also less than the 8.6 percent peak recorded in 2015.

Topics: economy

India's renewables to quadruple share of spot market; Revival of Einstein's father's power plant: Energy Matters

India’s renewables to quadruple share of spot market; Revival of Einstein’s father’s power plant: Energy Matters
RIYADH: As global efforts towards moving to renewables gain further traction some resistance still partially persists.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·India's push towards renewables could see trading of the spot market more than quadruple in two years, Bloomberg reported.

More than a quarter of the nation's electricity could be purchased through spot deals.

Buyers are anticipated to drift away from conventional long-term contracts and shift to cheap renewable energy, Bloomberg stated citing Rohit Bajaj, head of business development at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Read more: https://www.arabnews.com/node/1993626/business-economy

·The Texas electric grid remains defenseless against the cold weather despite restructuring efforts following February’s power system failure, The New York Times reported.

This is mainly due to improper reform in which no strict measures have been taken to decrease heat demand, companies have not better equipped themselves, and the poor selection of cheap, affordable electricity over dependability by the Texas market.

Through a micro lens:

·    A Roman tech startup serving amongst others Uber and Airbnb is resurrecting Einstein’s father’s hydropower plant to supply more electricity to the country’s grid than is consumed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This is mainly driven by the startup’s need to generate power through renewable means to back its yearly 70 percent increase in electricity consumption.

·India’s multinational conglomerate, Adani Group, is to start exporting coal from its Australian based Carmichael mine despite worldwide efforts to phase out fossil fuels, the Financial Times reported.

India retains a high dependency on coal which accounts for almost 70 percent of its power generation.

·Anglo-Australian metals and mining corporation, Rio Tinto will invest $2.4bn to build a lithium mine in Serbia that provides a crucial strategic resource that is expected to facilitate the electric vehicle revolution, the Financial Times stated.

Read more: https://www.arabnews.com/node/1993641/business-economy

However, the project has faced backlash from local communities over concerns of the the environmental impact and the potential damage it would create to villages in the surrounding region.

Topics: economy renewables energy

Image: Shutterstock
Rio Tinto to invest $2.4bn in Serbian lithium mine 

Rio Tinto to invest $2.4bn in Serbian lithium mine 
The metals and mining giant Rio Tinto pledges to fund $2.4 billion for the construction of a lithium mine in Serbia.


The lithium from the mine will allow Europe to access a strategic resource that propels the electric vehicle revolution, the Financial Times reported.

However, confrontation against the mine was raised due to fear of damage it would create to villages in the surrounding region.

“There is no chance that this mine can extract lithium in an ecologically sustainable way. This is not like the West’s green passion. For us it’s a matter of survival,” the report stated, citing one of the group activists against the planned mine.

 Serbia’s president – Aleksander Vunic – declared that the mine plan will not advance unless strict environmental standards are applied along with the country’s support.

To push the development of the mine and guarantee safety, Rio claimed that:  “The mine will be one of the most modern mines in the world built to the highest environmental standards,” the Financial Times reported, citing Rio’s geologist.

 

Topics: economy lithium mines LITHIUM Serbia

Image: Shutterstock
India's push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market

India’s push for renewables to quadruple share of spot market
  • A quarter of the country's electricity could be purchased through spot deals
India’s rush towards renewables is projected to boost trading on the energy spot market to more than quadruple in two years, according to Bloomberg.

Buyers are anticipated to drift away from conventional long-term contracts and shift to low-priced renewable energy.

A quarter of the country's electricity could be purchased through spot deals, Bloomberg stated citing Rohit Bajaj, head of business development at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Despite coal being the most dominant form of power generation in India, renewables accounted for over 80 percent capacity in the previous year.

“Utilities are realizing the value of flexibility and competitive price discovery on the exchanges, so why go for long-term contracts?” Bajaj said.

Accordingly, the share of power under long term contracts is expected to drop between 50 to 60 percent in the next few years.

 

Topics: economy renewables India climagte change fossil fuels spot trading

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 December 2021

  • The new homes are across 115 developments
Updated 27 December 2021

Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts.


Evergrande — drowning in $300 billion in liabilities — has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing’s deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector.


But the group — which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month — has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts.


“Since the company’s troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November,” chairman Hui Ka Yan — known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin — told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande’s official WeChat account.


“There are only five days left this month, we must charge full steam ahead to guarantee the delivery of 39,000 units this month.”


The new homes are across 115 developments, he said.


“Absolutely nobody at Evergrande is allowed to ‘lie flat’,” Hui added, referring to an Internet slang term for “slacking off” popular among young people.


In recent months, the company has repeatedly said it will finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed a payment of more than $1.2 billion earlier this month.


Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.


Since then, the bloated firm has tried to sell off its assets and shave down its stakes in other firms, with Hui paying off some of the debts using his own considerable personal wealth.


The provincial government of Guangdong — where the firm is headquartered — is currently overseeing Evergrande’s debt restructuring process, but Beijing has yet to roll back any of the restrictions that prompted the housing crunch.


Having already blamed the firm’s woes on “poor management and blind expansion,” China’s central bank vowed Saturday to protect the rights of homebuyers and promote the healthy development of the real estate market.

Topics: economy China Housing debt Investors

