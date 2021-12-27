Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 

You are here

Riyadh: Global markets expect a further rise in oil prices, due to the diminishing fears on the spread of the Omicron variant, and possible supply disruptions from Libya and Nigeria. Bloomberg mentioned. 

In their first trading day after the holiday Brent and WTI edged lower with the former seeing a 1.07 percent fall as of 1:02 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.18 percent. 

Looking at the Bigger Picture

Drilling restrictions in the US shale patch and cyber-attacks on pipelines have raised deep concerns about gasoline shortages in the north-eastern US, Bloomberg reported. 

Despite fears of the spread of the Omicron strain, which affected prices during the last period, the news that the virus is less dangerous than the previous strains of Covid - 19 is expected to lead to more increase in demand, Bloomberg added.

The slight decrease in oil prices over the past two days is not indicative of a long-term decline, and that prices are on track to record a weekly gain of 4 percent, CNBC indicated. 

Through a micro lens

The rise in global oil prices during the past months led to the recovery of the Saudi economy, as the value of oil exports increased by 123 percent in October to SR 45.5 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

The oil industry, which was severely affected by 2020 due to the emergence of Covid-19, has re-emerged strongly, despite the growing calls at the beginning of this year to rely on renewable energy sources as an engine of growth, according to the Financial Times. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Oil production

RIYADH: Starting on Dec. 29, Riyadh will host the 2nd edition of Prospects & Future of The Real Estate Sector Conference.

The conference will be under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Real Estate General Authority, Majid A. Al-Hogail.

It will be held at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University with the participation of different government officials and experts.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi mineral potential is “enormous,” Ivanhoe chairman says

Saudi mineral potential is “enormous,” Ivanhoe chairman says
Updated 39 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mineral potential is “enormous,” Ivanhoe chairman says

Saudi mineral potential is “enormous,” Ivanhoe chairman says
Updated 39 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Canadian Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. described the Kingdom’s mineral potential as “enormous,” indicating that "Ivanhoe would love to be part of it.”

“We think the [Arabian Shield’s] potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals we haven't even thought about,” Robert Friedland said. 

“It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets,” he added.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining development and exploration company, and a major producer of ‘green copper’. It focuses on regions where it can make "super-large discoveries”.  

It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets

Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Robert Friedland

Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13 next year to boost the region’s mining industry. 

Friedland confirmed his participation at the summit, known as FMS, citing it as "very important" for the mining sector.

The three-day conference expects to attract over 2,000 attendees, 150 investors, 100 global speakers, 100 mining corporates and 15 ministers and heads of state from more than 95 countries.

FMS will also include CEOs of Barrick Gold and Alcoa, Mark Bristow and Roy Harvey, and the chairman of Fortescue Metals, Andrew Forrest, Saudi’s ministry of industry and mineral resources confirmed. 

The summit, serving as a global platform, will provide opportunities for the establishment of partnerships and exchange of technical knowledge in the field of mining. 

This comes amid the Gulf state’s efforts to develop and lift the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa region’s mining sector and attract foreign investments to the local market.

 

Topics: mining industry Saudi Arabia

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The year 2021 is a good year for Saudi mining industry as it achieved its highest revenues on record, according to government data.

The Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resoruces said in a statement carried by Saud Press Agency that revenues of the mining sector exceeded SR724 million ($192.8 million) in first 10 months of the year, with 690 mining licenses issued this year.

Mining revenues this year went up by 27 percent between January and October, compared to the same period in 2020, Saudi press Agency reported.

Under Vision 2030, mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the country’s economy away from dependency on oil.

The mining sector is expected to create thousands of jobs in the Kingdom in the coming years with the goal of 256,000 geologists, engineers and others by 2030.

This year issued licenses included 517 building materials quarrying licenses, 143 exploration licenses, and 30 exploration licenses. The total number of valid mining licenses till date was estimated at 1,913.

Riyadh peaked with the largest number of valid building materials quarry licenses amounting to 388 licenses, followed by Makkah with 373 licenses, while Al-Madinah had 210 licenses, the report showed.

The licenses were given for crushers, gold, associated minerals, sand, gravel materials and granite blocks.

Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news in October.

The Kingdom's issued a new mining law to enhance the competitiveness of the sector to international investors, he added.

The National Geological Database is being created to allow investors to find the locations of mineral deposits in a bid to increase the transparency and competitiveness of the sector in Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emerging-markets bonds were the best performing globally in the year 2021 despite the central banks' stimulus withdrawal.

Government bonds issued by South Africa, China, Indonesia, India and Croatia were the top among the world’s 46 markets, providing the largest annual jump in US Treasury yields since 2013, Bloomberg reported.  

The five countries’ high returns would ensure investors that the Federal Reserve would rest asset purchases and raise interest rates, without prompting global volatility.  

Topics: bonds

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Cairo-based cosmeceutical giant Macro Group plans to offer 45.8 percent of its shares on the Egypt’s EGX Exchange before Jan. 23. 

The company will offer its shares at a value of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($222 million), the Financial Regulatory Authority said in a statement. 

This comes as the company received approval to list on the bourse yesterday, the FRA said.

Separately, the authority has noted that it has a company that will issue green bonds worth $400 million, during the first half of 2022, the head of the FRA, Mohamed Omran, told CNBC Arabia. 

 

Topics: Egypt

