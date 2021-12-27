Egypt’s engineering exports record highest jump in history reaching $3bn

RIYADH: The Engineering Export Council of Egypt has reported the highest ever leap in Egypt’s engineering exports, of 45 percent during the first 11 months of 2021.

Exports of electrical appliances increased by 41 percent, cables achieved by 97 percent, car components by 41 percent, household appliances by 48 percent, and electrical and electronic industries increased by 31 percent.

The biggest hike in the sector’s history led the engineering industry’s exports to reach $3 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, Daily News Egypt reported, citing the council’s chairman Sherif El Sayyad.

According to statistics, the industry’s exports reached the highest monthly figure since 2009 in November 2021, standing at $355 million.

Egypt exported engineering products to countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and North America.

Most of the sector’s exports were attributed to Europe, accounting for 48 percent – $1.4 billion – of total exports. Asia had total exports of $951 million, Executive Director at EECE May Helmy revealed.

Africa recorded $535 million, while South America and North America together contributed to a total of $77 million of exports, she added.

In light of the leap in exports, she noted that the EECE is to take measures to “increase exports, open new export markets and create hundreds of new export opportunities through various activities of EECE,” as she highlighted the importance of the year 2021 for the sector.