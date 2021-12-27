Japan joins global US led initiative to fight price hike

RIYADH: Japan has joined an interrelated release of crude oil from reserves strategy led by the US, with a sale of 100,000 kiloliters, or 630,000 barrels as a preliminary contribution.

The Asian country plans to sell oil in partnership with other countries as additional sales may shortly follow, Bloomberg reported citing a ministry official.

Countries such as India and China are part of the agreement; however, they are yet to act.

In light of this, the global benchmark – Brent crude- fell by almost 7 percent to reach $76 per barrel since the launch of the US led initiative.