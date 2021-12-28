New documentary shares Saudi small business stories

RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) has launched a documentary that tells the stories of the rise of national enterprises and the expansion of their businesses.
The film, titled “Stroke of Luck,” was produced in cooperation with the Information Ministry’s Center for Government Communication.
In the documentary, leaders from national companies shed light on the progress of their institutions since their establishment. They discussed the most difficult challenges they faced, the major turning points in their businesses and lessons learnt during their experiences.
The center supervised the production phase of the documentary, which took around three months to produce. Ten Saudi experts working in photography and production completed the film.
A specialized team in documentary production within the center supervised the study, analysis, preparation and editorial structure.
CEO of the Saudi Treasures Initiative at the CGC, Abdullah Al-Ahmari, said: “‘Stroke of Luck’ aims to document the experience of entrepreneurs and provide inspiration through successful stories and the different examples that appear in the film.”
He added: “Monsha’at’s choice for the CGC to supervise the documentary’s production is a reflection of the integration and harmony between government agencies and within the framework of benefiting from the center’s experience in producing creative films.”
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Camping weekends have long been a favorite winter pastime for Saudis, who erect their own tents or rent shelters in popular wilderness areas.
But this year the experience will be different, with campers requiring a special permit issued for the purpose of “preserving vegetation,” according to Abdul Rahman Al-Dakheel, a spokesman for the National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification.
The center last week announced the establishment of 63 sites in various parts of the Kingdom, with space for over 30,000 campsites for government agencies and individuals.
Al-Dakheel said that the declared camping sites were located in vegetation areas and national parks overseen by the center.
Suleiman Al-Tomi, like many of his peers, spends most winter weekends camping at his own campsite near his home town in northeastern Saudi Arabia, where he hosts his friends, and provides them with coffee, tea, and ginger milk.
Al-Tomi, a teacher, said that the winter environment motivates him to spend more time at the camp, where he and his friends take turns making a range of dishes, mainly lamb or camel meat and rice.
In the context of environmental conservation and pollution reduction, the Ministry of the Environment has set aside several centers to contribute to improving the quality of life for people in the Kingdom by preserving the environment through issuing strict regulations and laws. There is the body of environmental security forces which aims at protecting the environment and preventing wood cutting and pollution.
Fahd Turkestani, Chairman of the World Federation of Muslim Scouts’ environment committee
Salim Al-Shilaghi is keen to camp in the wilderness for several days. He praised the recently introduced procedures and controls for camping, which contribute to the regulation of camping sites and the arrangement of suitable free sites to ensure a clean environment for campers.
New regulations taken into consideration for the privacy of families, he added.
The center emphasized the importance of adhering to the controls required for camping in accordance with relevant regulations, the environment law, and the conservation and cleanliness of camping sites.
He urged people to show consideration and polite behavior while camping, and to ensure sites are left clean and well maintained.
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom.
The center aims to protect plant diversity in natural environments and preserve resources while addressing environmental challenges.
Khaled Al-Saleem, founder of the Green Land Association in Al-Jouf and Al-Khafji, said that vegetation faces a number of challenges, including overgrazing, particularly during flowering periods. One of the most significant threats is random grazing.
Al-Saleem said that cattle eat seeds before they dry out and mature, so a system must be put in place to prevent grazing during shrub growing periods until the seeds are released.
Strict regulations had a significant impact by reducing destruction of vegetation, he added.
Al-Saleem, who also owns Noura Environmental Plant Nurses in Al-Jouf, said that camping controls were one of the center’s most important pioneering actions to regulate previously unorganized and uncontrolled camping, making it free of charge to people who signed a conservation pledge regarding vegetation at the site and cleaning of the location.
The permit applicant was entitled to carry out planting with the approval of the management of the center of the region who would advise the applicant on suitable trees permitted by the Ministry of Environment. This would contribute significantly to the preservation and cleanliness of the grasslands, he said.
Al-Saleem said that he had witnessed abuse of the wilderness, with waste left behind by campers leaving the area.
“However, with this regulation, the coordinates of each site, the name of its owner, and his statement are taken, and if he leaves the place unclean, he will be fined.”
Al-Saleem said that the association he founded in Al-Jouf and Al-Khafji takes part in a range of environmental conservation activities, both awareness-raising and on the ground.
The association also recycles, with a focus on agricultural waste, which is turned into organic fertilizer. It also recycles tires, which are more dangerous to the environment, especially when burned, turning them into products that are quite different from what they were designed for, such as utensils or tables.
Students who take part in afforestation campaigns understand the importance of trees and their benefits to the environment.
Day by day, people’s awareness increases as they become involved in the preservation of the environment through a number of initiatives, including afforestation and cleaning. Some started to grow trees in the wilderness as part of a personal initiative, he said.
Fahd Turkestani, chairman of the World Federation of Muslim Scouts’ environment committee, said: “In the context of environmental conservation and pollution reduction, the Ministry of the Environment has set aside several centers to contribute to improving the quality of life for people in the Kingdom by preserving the environment through issuing strict regulations and laws. There is the body of environmental security forces which aims at protecting the environment and preventing wood cutting and pollution.”
He said that people in Saudi Arabia are more aware of environmental issues than they were a few years ago, and acknowledge the efforts of government agencies to achieve environmental protection on a variety of levels, including dealing with waste.
Schools and universities have initiatives to help students realize the importance of protecting the environment, he added.
Turkestani, a former associate professor of chemistry at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, said the Saudi government’s interest in environmental conservation had become a reality, particularly since the launch of the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.
These significant environmental undertakings have encouraged global corporations to compete in environmental conservation, and the provision of services and products related to this vital issue, he added.
Turkestani said that demand for camping naturally increases during the mild Saudi winter.
He warned against burning firewood inside tents because of the risk to health from smoke and carbon dioxide inhalation, and highlighted the importance of ensuring fires were situated well away from vegetation areas.
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
National Center of Meteorology issued thunderstorm alerts starting from Tuesday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Monday called on the public to “exercise caution” over the next few days as weather warnings have been have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the Civil Defense, said he National Center of Meteorology issued thunderstorm alerts starting from Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Asir, and Al-Baha.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain in Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders Province, and Jazan.
Al-Hammadi called on everyone to be vigilant of the potential dangers of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
Saudia, Ithra sign agreement to reach new cultural heights
Partnership will enhance ‘national cultural tourism’ and ‘culture, knowledge and entertainment’ sectors, says Aramco public affairs head
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
DHAHRAN: Saudia and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the head office of the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah.
This deal will enhance work between the two bodies, which includes Ithra’s consultancy contribution in developing interactive experiences for an upcoming exhibition on “The Journey of Saudia,” as well as the history of aviation in the Kingdom.
The agreement was signed by Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled bin Abdulgader Tash and Saudi Aramco’s head of public affairs, Talal Al-Marri. It encompasses various projects that contribute to enriching cultural and knowledge content.
Special holiday packages will be designed to promote creative tourism, while also promoting Ithra’s role as a cultural destination by including its content in the entertainment programs provided on-board and by displaying Ithra’s logo on one of Saudia’s planes.
“The signing of this agreement is a living example of integration and cooperation, as it brings together the Kingdom’s national carrier and one of the most prominent international cultural centers. As for the content and areas of cooperation, they aim to exchange expertise and benefit, in the best way possible, from the technical and human capabilities to highlight all the efforts and expand their scope,” Tash said.
He added that “this is undoubtedly a perfect opportunity to invest in this partnership with Ithra as a consultant, especially that this center excelled in showcasing the history of energy production. Furthermore, the remaining fields of cooperation will provide adequate opportunities to introduce the latest services and products to the different segments of society.”
Al-Marri said that the partnership “widens the circle of those benefiting from the center’s qualitative programs. It also presents additional opportunities to those wishing to discover the vast worlds Ithra provides to creative people. We always seek to find various opportunities to enrich the content, inspire the minds and create new and inspiring experiences.
“This partnership contributes to supporting national cultural tourism and enabling the sectors of culture, knowledge and entertainment.”
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra promotes Arabic calligraphy through special initiative
During 2021, Arabic had the lion’s share of programs at the center
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
SPA
DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has been promoting the art of Arabic calligraphy through a special initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Its “Year of Calligraphy” initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture, has celebrated this cultural tradition through programs, activities, and workshops, taking participants into a world of Mu’allaqat (distinguished poems), Arabic maqams (melodic material), poetry, prose and more.
The Arabic language had the lion’s share of programs at Ithra during 2021, with audiences and visitors having the space to enjoy its beauty, diversity, and richness.
Ithra’s programs have offered people the opportunity to explore the history and design of calligraphy, while also encouraging them to focus on the history of the Arabic language.
One of the programs discussed the identity of Arabic calligraphy and learning to see it as an art form. Another was called “The Calligraphy Tree,” which was an installation of all the Arabic letters in different colors, sizes and shapes.
A workshop on Arabic calligraphy through sculpture was held to explore the stages of the art, and other activities were also organized to advance calligraphy on intellectual, cultural, and cognitive levels.
Seminars on teaching Arabic calligraphy were held at the Children’s Museum, and there were workshops that focused on printing Arabic calligraphy through risograph technology. Rare products and manuscripts were exhibited in the Ithra library.
Ithra ended its calligraphy journey through the execution of an artistic work, carving out verses for 51 Arab poets of all ages and from different times.
These were set on 50 pillars inside the center’s library and were accompanied by a set of posts published on electronic platforms and in Ithraiyat magazine.
The center aims to enrich Saudi society by providing quality initiatives and programs for all sections of the community and by providing broad experiences for visitors through scientific and cultural programs and activities.
Saudi Arabia announces 524 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 541,010
A total of 8,872 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 524 new infections on Monday.
Of the new cases, 164 were recorded in Riyadh, 102 in Makkah, 102 in Jeddah, 23 in Madinah, 18 in Dammam, 14 in Hofuf, nine in Al-Khobar, six in Al-Mubarraz, 6 in Al-Lith, five in Taif, five in Abha, and five in Al-Kharj.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 541,010 after 142 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,872 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 49.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.