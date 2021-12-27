Who’s Who: Hoda Al-Helaissi, Saudi Shoura Council member

Hoda Al-Helaissi was nominated as one of the first 30 women to join the Saudi Shoura Council in 2013, and her membership in the council was renewed in the 2016 and 2020 sessions.
She is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee within the Shoura Council, where she was vice-chairperson from 2014 to 2021.
Prior to her role at the Shoura Council, Al-Helaissi was a lecturer at the College of Languages and Translation at King Saud University at the English and French departments from 1990 to 2012.
From 1999 to 2012, she was vice-chairperson of the College of Languages and Translation at King Saud University.
Since 2011, Al-Helaissi became a member of several government and private institutions, including of the Alliance Française d’Arabie Saoudite. Her school education was at the Lycée Français de Londres, now called Lycée Charles de Gaulles, London.
Al-Helaissi received a master’s degree in French Language and Literature from Colorado State University in 1987 and a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature with English subsidiary at Queen Mary College, the University of London, in 1982.
Al-Helaissi has won several international awards, including the Order of the Academic Palm Award by the French Government in 2009. She also won the Personality of the Future Program Award by the French Government in 2011. And in 2017, she won the Rawabi Prize for improving Saudi-British relations.
Recently, the French government awarded the “Knight of the Legion of Honor” award to Al-Helaissi in recognition of her contribution to strengthening relations between Saudi Arabia and France.
Al-Helaissi once told Arab News: “What we are today is because of our past, just as tomorrow will be the result of our today.”
The once lost ancient capital is now a popular tourist site
Development project will help ‘share our cultural legacy with the world’: Crown prince
Zaid Khashogji
ALULA: Once known as a lost city of the dead, AlUla is today a living museum that is home to ancient civilizations, historical sites and archaeological wonders dating back 200,000 years.
Located northwest of Saudi Arabia and covering an area of more than 22,000 sq. km, it is known for its sandstone mountains and fertile oases harboring plentiful resources. Due to its location as an ancient crossroads on the Arabian Peninsula, it was an ideal resting place for caravan traders who would travel great distances in the region.
The AlUla valley is a landscape of striking contrasts, featuring strange rock formations carved by man and nature, petroglyphs and engravings, and a lush oasis that has thrived since ancient times.
AlUla was the capital of the kingdoms of the Arab Dadan and Lihyan civilizations, which prospered in the desert oasis from 600-300 B.C. by controlling the incense trade routes that passed through the valley.
Engravings of hunters holding spears on horses and camels can be seen on AlUla’s mountains, which held religious significance to the Dadanites and Lihyanites who, according to local tour guide Abdulkarim Al-Hajri, worshipped whatever benefited them.
“In the past, Arabs only worshipped the divine trinity: The star, the sun and the moon,” he said. “For the Arabs, the camel had a communal significance, so did the bull, which represented fertility, and the lion, which represented strength and resilience.
“Man started with symbols, then drawing, then writing, all of which can be found on these mountains,” Al-Hajri said. “Some people say these are the different Arabic languages and that is wrong; in fact, they are different Arabic writings — Arabic is the mother language, one language that evolved through time.
“The current Arabic style of writing is derived directly from the Nabataean writing,” he added.
Visitors to the area can inspect the markings, and Lihyani and Thamudi inscriptions with the help of the local guides, who told Arab News that many of AlUla’s treasures have yet to be discovered.
The Nabatean kingdom followed, whose people lived and thrived in the city of Hegra for over 200 years until it was conquered by the Roman Empire in A.D. 106. The Nabataeans were one of several nomadic Bedouin tribes that roamed the Arabian Desert. They most likely originated from west of the Arabian Peninsula, in Hejaz, due to similarities in the spoken Semitic languages and deities worshipped in both areas.
Hegra, a 52,000-square-meter ancient city, was the kingdom’s principal southern city and today features more than 100 well-preserved tombs, with the biggest being Qasr Al-Farid or “The Lonely Castle.” It is one of the most recognized and frequented sites in AlUla. Hegra is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Nabateans were skilled at harnessing natural water resources, so much so that travelers sought their help when passing by the arid lands.
At Hegra, they tapped into underground reserves of water and devised systems of channels for directing and storing it. The name Nabataean has been linked to the Arabic word “Nabatu,” meaning water that springs from the well.
The tombs at Hegra were built to hold the remains of families or groups, whose status was reflected in the size or decoration of their final resting places. Higher up the mountains were simpler pit graves where people of lower social status were buried.
One deity worshipped by the Nabateans was Dushara, an eagle that guarded the entrance to several tombs in Hegra. The bird is now headless, with one theory suggesting the Romans decapitated it as a way of claiming the land and ensuring the Nabateans’ god perished with them.
Across the Hegra tombs between two jagged sandstone mountains sits Al-Diwan (the court). Carved into the hillside to shield it from the wind, it is a grand square chamber containing three stone benches that served as a meeting room for the Nabataean rulers, who would convene to discuss the affairs of the city and its people. It is one of the few examples of non-funerary architecture in the city.
Following the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the Journey Through Time Masterplan was launched in April, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, described as “a leap forward to sustainably and responsibly develop AlUla, and share our cultural legacy with the world.”
The Sharaan Nature Reserve, one of the strategic projects carried out by the commission, extends over an area of 1,500 sq. km, with varied terrain, mountains and valleys covered with wild flowers and desert areas, embracing a variety of wild animals.
The French orientalist Charles Auguste Huber drew the southern facade of Rawdat Al-Naga, in the Sharaan reserve, between 1878 and 1884 when he was commissioned by France to explore the Arabian Peninsula.
When passing through the Rakab Mountains, he said: “We passed through mountains, and were they in Europe would have become overcrowded with tourists.”
One of AlUla’s most prominent landmarks is the Tantora sundial, which can be found in the old town. The Winter at Tantora festival started last week to coincide with the traditional planting season in AlUla, known as Al-Marba’aniya.
The six-week festival is named after the sundial because of the essential role it played in people’s lives and the annual event is a key date on the calendar. It is also part of the three-month AlUla Moments, which is back for its third edition and allows visitors to experience a range of activities and engage in cultural exploration.
Tickets can be booked via the official website, Experiencealula.com.
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
Campers in Saudi Arabia enjoy cool weather, host friends and families in nature
Camping permits come with pledge to preserve Saudi wilderness areas
New regulations for privacy of families
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Camping weekends have long been a favorite winter pastime for Saudis, who erect their own tents or rent shelters in popular wilderness areas.
But this year the experience will be different, with campers requiring a special permit issued for the purpose of “preserving vegetation,” according to Abdul Rahman Al-Dakheel, a spokesman for the National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification.
The center last week announced the establishment of 63 sites in various parts of the Kingdom, with space for over 30,000 campsites for government agencies and individuals.
Al-Dakheel said that the declared camping sites were located in vegetation areas and national parks overseen by the center.
Suleiman Al-Tomi, like many of his peers, spends most winter weekends camping at his own campsite near his home town in northeastern Saudi Arabia, where he hosts his friends, and provides them with coffee, tea, and ginger milk.
Al-Tomi, a teacher, said that the winter environment motivates him to spend more time at the camp, where he and his friends take turns making a range of dishes, mainly lamb or camel meat and rice.
In the context of environmental conservation and pollution reduction, the Ministry of the Environment has set aside several centers to contribute to improving the quality of life for people in the Kingdom by preserving the environment through issuing strict regulations and laws. There is the body of environmental security forces which aims at protecting the environment and preventing wood cutting and pollution.
Fahd Turkestani, Chairman of the World Federation of Muslim Scouts’ environment committee
Salim Al-Shilaghi is keen to camp in the wilderness for several days. He praised the recently introduced procedures and controls for camping, which contribute to the regulation of camping sites and the arrangement of suitable free sites to ensure a clean environment for campers.
New regulations taken into consideration for the privacy of families, he added.
The center emphasized the importance of adhering to the controls required for camping in accordance with relevant regulations, the environment law, and the conservation and cleanliness of camping sites.
He urged people to show consideration and polite behavior while camping, and to ensure sites are left clean and well maintained.
The National Center for Vegetation and Combating Desertification is working on long-term vegetation restoration, protection and rehabilitation of its sites, and the expansion of green spaces throughout the Kingdom.
The center aims to protect plant diversity in natural environments and preserve resources while addressing environmental challenges.
Khaled Al-Saleem, founder of the Green Land Association in Al-Jouf and Al-Khafji, said that vegetation faces a number of challenges, including overgrazing, particularly during flowering periods. One of the most significant threats is random grazing.
Al-Saleem said that cattle eat seeds before they dry out and mature, so a system must be put in place to prevent grazing during shrub growing periods until the seeds are released.
Strict regulations had a significant impact by reducing destruction of vegetation, he added.
Al-Saleem, who also owns Noura Environmental Plant Nurses in Al-Jouf, said that camping controls were one of the center’s most important pioneering actions to regulate previously unorganized and uncontrolled camping, making it free of charge to people who signed a conservation pledge regarding vegetation at the site and cleaning of the location.
The permit applicant was entitled to carry out planting with the approval of the management of the center of the region who would advise the applicant on suitable trees permitted by the Ministry of Environment. This would contribute significantly to the preservation and cleanliness of the grasslands, he said.
Al-Saleem said that he had witnessed abuse of the wilderness, with waste left behind by campers leaving the area.
“However, with this regulation, the coordinates of each site, the name of its owner, and his statement are taken, and if he leaves the place unclean, he will be fined.”
Al-Saleem said that the association he founded in Al-Jouf and Al-Khafji takes part in a range of environmental conservation activities, both awareness-raising and on the ground.
The association also recycles, with a focus on agricultural waste, which is turned into organic fertilizer. It also recycles tires, which are more dangerous to the environment, especially when burned, turning them into products that are quite different from what they were designed for, such as utensils or tables.
Students who take part in afforestation campaigns understand the importance of trees and their benefits to the environment.
Day by day, people’s awareness increases as they become involved in the preservation of the environment through a number of initiatives, including afforestation and cleaning. Some started to grow trees in the wilderness as part of a personal initiative, he said.
Fahd Turkestani, chairman of the World Federation of Muslim Scouts’ environment committee, said: “In the context of environmental conservation and pollution reduction, the Ministry of the Environment has set aside several centers to contribute to improving the quality of life for people in the Kingdom by preserving the environment through issuing strict regulations and laws. There is the body of environmental security forces which aims at protecting the environment and preventing wood cutting and pollution.”
He said that people in Saudi Arabia are more aware of environmental issues than they were a few years ago, and acknowledge the efforts of government agencies to achieve environmental protection on a variety of levels, including dealing with waste.
Schools and universities have initiatives to help students realize the importance of protecting the environment, he added.
Turkestani, a former associate professor of chemistry at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, said the Saudi government’s interest in environmental conservation had become a reality, particularly since the launch of the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.
These significant environmental undertakings have encouraged global corporations to compete in environmental conservation, and the provision of services and products related to this vital issue, he added.
Turkestani said that demand for camping naturally increases during the mild Saudi winter.
He warned against burning firewood inside tents because of the risk to health from smoke and carbon dioxide inhalation, and highlighted the importance of ensuring fires were situated well away from vegetation areas.
Shoppers in Saudi Arabia required to scan COVID-19 app before entering malls
Commercial establishments must place the code for automatic health verification permits at the entrances
Staff are responsible for ensuring that consumers scan the barcode before they enter
Arab News
RIYADH: Shoppers in Saudi Arabia are required to scan the national COVID-19 app on their smart phones to enter malls, commercial centers and complexes to prove they have been vaccinated, authorities said on Monday.
Consumers must scan a barcode through the “Tawakkalna” app before entering commercial centers and complexes to automatically check their immunization status, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, said.
He made the announcement during a press conference on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital, Riyadh.
Commercial establishments must place the code for automatic health verification permits at the entrances and staff are responsible for ensuring that consumers scan the barcode before they enter, Al-Hussein added.
He said that all the small shops in the retail sector, such as grocery stores, launderettes, barber shops and tailors, are obligated to verify consumers immunization via the app manually.
Only individuals who have been fully vaccinated, aside from those with exceptions, are permitted to commercial establishments and Al-Hussein said “the new automated health verification service in the app will contribute to raising the rates of commitment and compliance with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in malls, shopping centers and complexes.”
New documentary shares Saudi small business stories
Ten Saudi experts working in photography and production completed the film
SPA
RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) has launched a documentary that tells the stories of the rise of national enterprises and the expansion of their businesses.
The film, titled “Stroke of Luck,” was produced in cooperation with the Information Ministry’s Center for Government Communication.
In the documentary, leaders from national companies shed light on the progress of their institutions since their establishment. They discussed the most difficult challenges they faced, the major turning points in their businesses and lessons learnt during their experiences.
The center supervised the production phase of the documentary, which took around three months to produce. Ten Saudi experts working in photography and production completed the film.
A specialized team in documentary production within the center supervised the study, analysis, preparation and editorial structure.
CEO of the Saudi Treasures Initiative at the CGC, Abdullah Al-Ahmari, said: “‘Stroke of Luck’ aims to document the experience of entrepreneurs and provide inspiration through successful stories and the different examples that appear in the film.”
He added: “Monsha’at’s choice for the CGC to supervise the documentary’s production is a reflection of the integration and harmony between government agencies and within the framework of benefiting from the center’s experience in producing creative films.”
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
National Center of Meteorology issued thunderstorm alerts starting from Tuesday
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Monday called on the public to “exercise caution” over the next few days as weather warnings have been have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the Civil Defense, said he National Center of Meteorology issued thunderstorm alerts starting from Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Asir, and Al-Baha.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain in Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders Province, and Jazan.
Al-Hammadi called on everyone to be vigilant of the potential dangers of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.