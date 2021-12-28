You are here

  • Home
  • Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

The UAE recorded a surplus of about 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, says a report. GettyImages
The UAE recorded a surplus of about 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, says a report. GettyImages
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwa9x

Updated 28 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot
Updated 28 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: As the global economy is rebounding from the effects of the pandemic, remittances are set to bounce back by $34 billion this year and $31 billion in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank.

This will be reflected in a 4.8 percent growth in the global remittances this year, partly due to last year’s low base effects. Migrants are also set to send more money home to reverse the low remittances made in the previous year, Bloomberg reported.

UAE surplus

The UAE recorded a surplus of about 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, going up by 80 percent when compared to the same period last year, Al-Bayan reported citing a report it obtained from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance.

The country recorded revenues of 42.3 billion dirhams whereas expenses remained at 36.2 billion dirhams. Some 16.4 billion dirhams were spent on workers’ compensations and 10.1 billion dirhams on goods and services.


Japan’s economy

The jobless rate in Japan rose to 2.8 percent in November, slightly up from 2.7 percent in the previous month, data from the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed.

Among males, the unemployment indicator increased by 0.2 percent to hit 3 percent while for females the jump was just 0.1 percent to stand at a lower 2.6 percent.

Observing joblessness among different age groups, those aged between 15 and 24 experienced the highest rise, reaching a rate of 5.2 percent in November compared to 4.1 percent in October.

Relieving bottlenecks in the global supply chain helped car production jump 7.2 percent in Japanese factory output in November, the biggest jump since 2013, raising the prospects for a strong economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

But the persistent shortage of global semiconductors and new risks from the coronavirus omicron variant are expected to obscure the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, as improved manufacturing conditions provide some comfort to policymakers.

China’s fiscal policy
China’s central bank has said that the bank is determined to use appropriate monetary policy to stabilize the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China stated that it will make sure that financing costs remain low for firms and that it will introduce several monetary policies to secure a stable growth of credit, the bank said in a statement on its website.

Among its targets is also the satisfaction of buyers’ need for housing and a healthy development for the property sector. In addition, it will try to focus financial support in key areas such as small and micro loans, as well as green finance.

Topics: Global remittances UAE China Japan

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Updated 24 sec ago
Waffa Wael
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Updated 24 sec ago
Waffa Wael FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

RIYADH: Real estate is the second largest contributing sector to the Saudi GDP and it is linked to the growth of more than 120 other economic sectors, housing minister said.

The real estate sector provided 40,000 job opportunities in 2021, increasing the private sector’s participation to more than SR385 billion ($103 billion), Majid Al-Hogail, minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, told a conference in Riyadh. 

The construction and building activities during the first half of this year has achieved a significant increase by 14 percent from a year ago, he added.

Studies also indicate that during the next five years the market will witness a growth in demand for subsidized housing financing contracts by about 500,000 contracts, with a total 1.2 million new financing contracts worth more than SR600 billion, he added.

The percentage of local content in real estate projects jumped from 35 percent to 81 percent this year, exceeding the 75-percent target, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 

PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 

PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Co., or SALIC, announced the completion of the acquisition of two red meat skinning and processing facilities in Australia, in partnership with the Brazilian company Minerva Foods.

The purchase was completed through a joint stock company between the parties namely Minerva Foods Asia Ltd., with SALIC owning a 35 percent stake, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The acquisition - the value of which was not disclosed - comes in line with SALIC’s contribution to achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategy through creating sustainable agricultural investments globally, CEO of the company, Sulaiman Al Rumaih, said. 

Saudi Arabia imports over 70 percent of its red meat needs, amounting to 550,000 tonnes annually, he added. 

SALIC owns 31 percent of the Brazilian company Minerva Foods, which operates more than 25 slaughterhouses in South America, and exports red meat to over 100 countries globally.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Updated 28 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Updated 28 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank’s total assets went up by 2.2 percent in November from a month ago to hit SR1.89 trillion ($504 billion), it said in its monthly report.

Deposits with banks abroad was the main driver of this change as it rose by 19.9 percent to stand at SR324.1 billion by the end of November.

Net foreign assets held by SAMA increased – month on month – by 3.2 percent to hit SR1.68 trillion in November, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s investments in foreign securities were little changed, edging down by 0.1 percent to reach SR1.14 trillion.

Reserve assets experienced the highest monthly increase since March 2019 to be valued at SR1.74 trillion in November. This reflected a 3.01 percent month-on-month growth rate.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) economy

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based company Nice to Meet You, specializing in digital transformation and documentation tools has raised $1 million to hire new talent and improve its clients' experience.

Mohamed Beydoun, who founded the company in 2018, suggested it will use the new funding to hire new competencies.

It will also improve their customer experience and develop the technology used in the necessary tools that customers need in the documentation process. 

The Gulf region is witnessing acceleration in the number of startups that are facilitating the transition of companies to the digital world. 

 

Topics: UAE startup

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s ruler Sultan Al-Qasimi on Tuesday approved the emirate’s general budget of 34.4 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) for the fiscal year 2022, with a 2 percent increase compared to the last year.

The budget allocated 44 percent to develop and improve the infrastructure in the city, up 4 percent on the 2021 budget, WAM reported. 

Salaries accounted for 25 percent of the general budget, up 4 percent since last year.

About 27 percent of expenditure will be allocated to the economic development sector, and 21 percent for the social development sector, an increase of 4 percent over last year, according to WAM.

The budget of capital projects constituted about 30 percent of the total general budget. 

The 2022 budget will provide about 1,000 jobs for new local graduates.

The emirate is also allocating 11 percent of its total general budget to provide social support and assistance to “those who deserve it” in pursuit of prosperity and social justice, up 3 percent since last year.

Topics: UAE Sharjah budget

Latest updates

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Rule of law must return to Tunisia, says Italian foreign minister
Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. (Reuters/File Photo)
King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday
King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Bangladeshi president over victims of massive ferry fire
Villagers look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.