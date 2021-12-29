You are here

Russia says OPEC+ prioritizes mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil

Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC+ group of largest oil producers has resisted calls from Washington to boost output because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as U.S. gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden's approval ratings slid. Faced with resistance, Washington said in November it and other consumers would release reserves.

Asked why OPEC+ rebuffed the calls, Novak said OPEC+ had a long-term vision.

"We believe that it would be right for the market to show in the mid-term how we will increase production as demand grows," he told RBC media outlet.

"The producing companies should understand beforehand which investments they have to plan in order to ensure a production increase."

OPEC and its allies agreed earlier this month to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears that a U.S. release from crude reserves and the new Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.

Novak also said the possible release of the strategic stockpiles by the United States and other large consumers will have a limited short-term impact on the oil market.

He said global oil demand was seen rising by around 4 million barrels per day next year after an increase of up to 5 million bpd this year.

Novak said an oil price of between $65 and $80 per barrel should be comfortable next year. Currently, oil is trading below $80.

Ten non-OPEC nations joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to form OPEC+ in 2016.

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

Updated 12 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

  • Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years
Updated 12 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Reliance Industries, India's biggest retailer, plans to hand over its leadership to the younger generation, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed.

The company, where the Saudi sovereign fund or PIF owns a $1.3 billion stake, operates in the energy business including oil refineries, petrochemicals plants, new energy factories, as well as online e-commerce.

Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years, with the increasing deployment of clean and green energy, as well as retail and telecom which has reached unprecedented heights, Bloomberg reported citing the Indian billionaire.

“Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition... from seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders,” he said, talking about his three children.

 

Topics: economy India Reliance Ambani PIF

Dana Gas’s debts from Egypt drop to a 14-year low

Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Debts owed to the UAE-based natural gas company Dana Gas from Egypt dropped to below $30 million, reaching its lowest levels since its commencement of operations in 2007.

This followed Egypt’s payment of 143 million dirhams ($39 million) in December. 

The latest payment raises the company’s 2021 Egypt collections by 130 percent to $184 million compared to $80 million received last year.

“The acceleration of payments will further enhance the country’s ability to attract more international investment, which will in turn boost economic growth,” CEO, Patrick Allman-Ward, said. 

“The funds received from the Egyptian government gives Dana Gas further confidence in pursuing its future investment plans in the country,” he added. 

This comes in line with the north African state’s commitment to settle oil and gas companies’ receivables. 

Since 2007, Dana Gas has invested over $2 billion in Egypt, with a production of 29,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

Topics: Dana Gas Egypt

Kuwait’s Warba Bank raises $250m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Updated 25 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Islamic corporate and retail bank, known as Warba Bank, has listed a $250 million Tier-1 sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai.

This is the bank’s third sukuk on the exchange, with their total listings amounting to $898 million in value, The National News reported. 

The most recent listing was 4.4 times oversubscribed by investors.

“This further strengthens ties between the capital markets of Kuwait and the UAE,” Chief Executive of Warba Bank Shaheen El Ghanem told The National News.

It is also a clear demonstration of Warba Bank’s expansion strategy in diverse business activities such as treasury, corporate, investment, and retail banking, El Ghanem added.

 

Topics: Warba Bank Sukuk Nasdaq Dubai

China’s Risen to inject $7bn in solar plant complex

Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

China’s Risen Energy Co. — developer, manufacturer, and supplier of photovoltaic applications — plans to invest 45 billion yuan ($7 billion) in a solar power plant complex in the northern region that will run on clean energy.

The Inner Mongolia-based plant will draw power from solar, wind, and renewable energy storage facilities, Bloomberg reported.

The factory aims to deliver 200,000 tonnes of industrial silicon,150,000 tonnes of polysilicon, 10 GW of solar cells, and 3 GW of modules on a yearly basis. 

It will also aim to be competitive for energy prices evading the higher power prices associated with heavy polluting plants.


In line with this, Risen stock surged around 7.8 percent in earlier trading in China.

Topics: economy China Risen

Egypt, Saudi Arabia invest $1.8bn in electricity interconnector

Updated 39 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are investing $1.8 billion in an electricity interconnector with a capacity of 3,000MW, which is one and a half times more than the production of the River Nile’s High Dam.

The project enables Egypt to export electricity as it is working to connect with Saudi Arabia and take advantage of the different peak times of energy consumption, Okaz reported, citing Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

The exchange of power is further enabled using storage installations.

The project is also considered the starting point for Egypt to transform into a main hub for the Arab electricity market, Okaz stated, citing Minister Shaker.

Topics: economy China Risen Saudi Arabia Egypt energy

