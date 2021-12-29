You are here

  • Home
  • Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2rrt

Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment.

Brent crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $79.06 a barrel by 0706 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $76.03 a barrel.

"Some long-covering is evident in Asia today in an otherwise nondescript session," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Both contracts are trading near their highest levels in a month, aided by the strength in global equities.

Asset classes from oil to equities have clawed back losses from late November, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent investors scurrying for safety.

American Petroleum Institute data showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 24, market sources said late on Tuesday, in line with expectations of nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Gasoline inventories registered a lower-than-expected decline of 319,000 barrels, while distillate stocks dropped by 716,000 barrels compared with hopes of a 200,000 barrels drop.

Weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

Oil prices have been underpinned by three oil producers declaring forces majeures this month on part of their oil production because of maintenance issues and oilfield shutdowns.

Russia is unlikely to hit its May target of pre-pandemic oil output levels due to a lack of spare production capacity but could do so later in the year, analysts and company sources said on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of Moscow's ties with the OPEC+ group of oil producers, has said output by May is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels, or about 11.33 million barrels per day of oil and gas condensate, as seen in April 2020. 

Investors are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in February.

At its last meeting, OPEC+ stuck to its plans to boost output for January despite Omicron. 

Topics: Oil

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority, known as CMA, approved the share offering of Al Nahdi Medical Co. and Saudi Home Loans Company, or SHL, in a new wave of initial public offering.

The CMA also approved the IPO of three other companies. The companies will list their shares between the main index TASI and the parallel market Nomu, according to CMA statements.

The authority reviewed more than 50 requests for IPOs this year and approved more than 35 listings till date.

Topics: Finance Capital Market Authority (CMA) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Apple is offering its outstanding talent attractive bonuses to prevent them from defecting to Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

This latest move by Apple follows Meta successfully poaching around 100 Apple engineers, Bloomberg reported.

The iPhone maker has offered rare incentives of $50,000 to $180,000 to a number of distinguished engineers in silicon, hardware design, selection of software packages and processes.

Apple is facing great challenges with a number of companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, as companies seek to attract and entice distinguished engineers to join it, competing with Meta, according to Bloomberg.

Topics: Apple Meta

Related

A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
Media
Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group
A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms in Europe. (File/AFP)
Media
Italy hits Amazon and Apple with 200 million euro antitrust fine

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 45 min 31 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 
  • Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years
Updated 45 min 31 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Reliance Industries, India's biggest retailer, plans to hand over its leadership to the younger generation, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed.

The company, where the Saudi sovereign fund or PIF owns a $1.3 billion stake, operates in the energy business including oil refineries, petrochemicals plants, new energy factories, as well as online e-commerce.

Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years, with the increasing deployment of clean and green energy, as well as retail and telecom which has reached unprecedented heights, Bloomberg reported citing the Indian billionaire.

“Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition... from seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders,” he said, talking about his three children.

 

Topics: economy India Reliance Ambani PIF

Related

India's Reliance drops after slamming brakes on $15bn Aramco deal
Business & Economy
India's Reliance drops after slamming brakes on $15bn Aramco deal

Dana Gas’s debts from Egypt drop to a 14-year low

Dana Gas’s debts from Egypt drop to a 14-year low
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Dana Gas’s debts from Egypt drop to a 14-year low

Dana Gas’s debts from Egypt drop to a 14-year low
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Debts owed to the UAE-based natural gas company Dana Gas from Egypt dropped to below $30 million, reaching its lowest levels since its commencement of operations in 2007.

This followed Egypt’s payment of 143 million dirhams ($39 million) in December. 

The latest payment raises the company’s 2021 Egypt collections by 130 percent to $184 million compared to $80 million received last year.

“The acceleration of payments will further enhance the country’s ability to attract more international investment, which will in turn boost economic growth,” CEO, Patrick Allman-Ward, said. 

“The funds received from the Egyptian government gives Dana Gas further confidence in pursuing its future investment plans in the country,” he added. 

This comes in line with the north African state’s commitment to settle oil and gas companies’ receivables. 

Since 2007, Dana Gas has invested over $2 billion in Egypt, with a production of 29,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

Topics: Dana Gas Egypt

Related

Dana Gas reports nine-month net profit of $279m
Business & Economy
Dana Gas reports nine-month net profit of $279m
Egypt and Iraqi Kurdistan sites of Dana Gas see earnings double in 2021 to $256m
Business & Economy
Egypt and Iraqi Kurdistan sites of Dana Gas see earnings double in 2021 to $256m

Kuwait’s Warba Bank raises $250m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Kuwait’s Warba Bank raises $250m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Kuwait’s Warba Bank raises $250m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Kuwait’s Warba Bank raises $250m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Kuwait Islamic corporate and retail bank, known as Warba Bank, has listed a $250 million Tier-1 sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai.

This is the bank’s third sukuk on the exchange, with their total listings amounting to $898 million in value, The National News reported. 

The most recent listing was 4.4 times oversubscribed by investors.

“This further strengthens ties between the capital markets of Kuwait and the UAE,” Chief Executive of Warba Bank Shaheen El Ghanem told The National News.

It is also a clear demonstration of Warba Bank’s expansion strategy in diverse business activities such as treasury, corporate, investment, and retail banking, El Ghanem added.

 

Topics: Warba Bank Sukuk Nasdaq Dubai

Related

US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot

Latest updates

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 
India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.