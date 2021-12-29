Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange went down slightly in early morning trading, erasing some of the prior session’s gains as worries over omicron linger.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time, the main stock index TASI fell by 0.2 percent to 11,293 points, while the parallel market Nomu saw a marginal loss of 0.1 percent to reach 26,677 points.

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 602 new infections on Tuesday, the majority of which were in the capital Riyadh.

Shares of Saudi largest lender by market value, Al Rajhi Bank saw the highest value in trading as of early morning with over SR26 million. Its stock price remained flat at SR143 ($38).

Despite its recent decision to distribute dividends totaling SR9.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, SEDCO Capital REIT witnessed the highest decline in morning trading as it dropped 1.15 percent to SR12.

Halwani Bros Co. led the gainers, with its share price rising 6 percent to SR93 after its board recommended cash dividends of SR70.7 million for the ongoing fiscal year.

Among the top gainers, Gulf Union Al Ahlia, Wafrah for Industry, and the National Company for Glass Industries – Zoujaj – all rose around 2.5 percent to SR17.3, SR153, and SR43.2, respectively.

The hike in Gulf Union Al Ahlia’s shares followed its filing to the CMA for an increase in capital from SR229 million to SR459 million via a rights issue.