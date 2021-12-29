You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
1 / 3
Authorities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
2 / 3
Authorities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
3 / 3
Authorities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mjp6u

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
  • The recipients of the parcels — four Saudis and two Yemenis — were arrested
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DAMMAM: Saudi anti-narcotics authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.

Maj. Mohammad Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that an investigation into a criminal network’s activities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels.

The successful operation was launched in coordination with the Zakat, the Tax and Customs Authority, and the recipients of the parcels — four Saudis and two Yemenis — were arrested.

Al-Nujaidi said that preliminary legal steps have been taken against them and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email ([email protected]).

Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine Coffee beans

Related

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of Captagon pills hidden in boxes of oranges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of Captagon pills hidden in boxes of oranges

Saudi irrigation body signs deal with UN for 2 projects

The two organizations will develop and design key strategies to promote water use efficiency in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
The two organizations will develop and design key strategies to promote water use efficiency in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi irrigation body signs deal with UN for 2 projects

The two organizations will develop and design key strategies to promote water use efficiency in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Association between FAO and the Kingdom has also further developed in the past 15 years through four major projects
Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO) and Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) announced this week new cooperation to support the Kingdom’s national irrigation strategy in accordance with Vision 2030.

SIO manages and develops the irrigation sector in the Kingdom, conserves natural resources, maintains an integrated irrigation system and upgrades field efficiency through the expansion of non-conventional water use.

Two new project agreements, aimed at “promoting efficient irrigation and water productivity among farmers” and “enhancing national capacities for irrigation management,” were signed by SIO President Dr. Fuad bin Ahmed Al-Sheikh Mubarak and FAO-KSA Program Director Dr. Abubakr Mohamed, on behalf of the FAO director general, the Rome-based UN agency said in a statement.

The two organizations will develop and design key strategies to promote water use efficiency in the Kingdom.

They will advance Saudi irrigation technologies and practices, efficient drainage management, codes and standards, and will build a national irrigation database.

With a fund provision of $6.8 million, the new collaboration reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a leading partner of the FAO, both in the Middle East and worldwide.

Mubarak said that the new cooperation with FAO will enhance national capacities to develop and manage the irrigation sector in the Kingdom.

Mohamed praised the SIO “for the trust it places in FAO and for its constructive contributions to support the efforts aimed at promoting the country’s sustainable management and development of irrigation systems.”

He also hailed Saudi Arabia’s support for the FAO and its efforts, noting that that first technical cooperation between FAO and the Kingdom took place in Jazan in 1952.

The association between FAO and the Kingdom has also further developed in the past 15 years through four major projects, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Irrigation

Related

Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
Middle-East
Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO
Business & Economy
World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia

The most wonderful time for winter activities in Saudi Arabia
  • People in the Kingdom light fires in the desert and take part in all sorts of winter activities during the season
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Cooler days during the winter season bring a different selection of activities and excursions to Saudi Arabia. 

While people in colder parts of the world may choose to stay in and turn on their radiators to keep warm, the people of the Kingdom light fires in the desert and take part in all sorts of winter activities.

One local company in Hail is offering plenty of festive activities this winter season. Arabian Nights, established in 2017, provides domestic tourism trips for locals, residents and visitors alike.

“Winter is the most important season here because it’s a time where people love to go out and explore Saudi,” said Omar Alshammeri, chief executive officer of Arabian Nights. “It’s also a beautiful opportunity to meet new people and first-time visitors to the Kingdom.

“One of the most important elements here during the winter season is desert activities,” he said. “Dune bashing, hiking, camping, visiting historical sites are some of the best ways to experience the Saudi culture and have a great time this winter.”

The company offers many services and activities for its customers, such as planned itineraries in Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Jazan, Al-Ahsa, Tabuk, and Jeddah, as well as safaris, desert motorbike riding, and accommodating clients with hospitality services such as flights, stays and providing local traditional food.

Al-Thumamah Desert is a Riyadh favorite, according to Alshammeri.

Located one hour north of the capital, locals have been frequenting this desert for generations, making it a time-old tradition in the Kingdom, especially during the winter season.

“When the wintertime enters, we set up a camp site in Al-Thumamah with the hopes of creating a beautiful atmosphere filled with fun activities for families and friends to enjoy.”

Sandboarding has become a popular activity and sport in Riyadh as well.

“People love sandboarding during the winter, and with Arabian Nights, you can definitely come out and join us for an exciting experience.”

Alshammeri also recommended that visitors go on historical tours in the Riyadh region, including visits to the National Museum, Masmak Fortress, and the Aviation Museum.

“Our core values lie at the happiness of our clients and exposing them to more of Saudi culture — that’s what drives us,” he added.

Alshammeri says the drive to run these events and activities is also fueled by the need to keep up with the pace of Vision 2030 for the tourism sector. 

“The tourism sector here is a new sector and needs companies working to provide more of its recreational services,” Alshammeri said. “To keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the sector, there must be high capabilities and competencies to lead the tourism scene.” 

Tickets to Arabian Nights’ winter activities can be found through their official website https://www.an-ksa.com/ or Instagram account @arabian.sa

All this comes in addition to Riyadh and Jeddah Season and Winter at Tantora taking place in AlUla. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia winter AlUla Winter at Tantora Riyadh season

Related

Egypt launches winter 2022 tourism campaign
Travel
Egypt launches winter 2022 tourism campaign
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied) photos
Lifestyle
AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
  • Social distancing will be imposed between the worshippers to ensure the safety of visitors   
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques has decided to reimpose social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque from 7 a.m. on Thursday.

An official source at the presidency said that social distancing will be imposed between the worshippers to ensure the safety of visitors.                                                 

The source said that all visitors and workers in the Two Holy Mosques should abide by the preventive measures by wearing masks, complying with the entrance hours according to the permits issued by the adopted applications, maintaining social distancing and abiding by the directives of the authorities working in the mosques. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Two Holy Mosques Grand Mosque Prophet's Mosque

Related

Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO
World
Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
Updated 29 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training

Hemaya leveling up Saudi Arabia through cybersecurity training
  • The association uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security
  • Services range from consultations, training, campaigns, and building partnerships in public and private sectors
Updated 29 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Hemaya, a Saudi information security association, aims to be a leader in the community by raising awareness of the safe use of technology.

The association, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.

Its services range from consultations, training, workshops, campaigns, and most importantly, building partnerships in the public and private sectors.

Cybersecurity is a challenge for companies and governments around the world, and similar to many countries, the Kingdom regularly deals with the threat of cybercrime.

In 2017, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority was established to outline the regulatory and operational framework of cybersecurity to better safeguard the Kingdom’s national security.

“Unfortunately, cybersecurity faces numerous challenges, and they are increasing growing. People’s lack of awareness might be one of the main challenges that requires authorities and cybersecurity experts to work on solving, along with minimizing opportunities for attackers,” Mohammed Al-Jebreen, director of communities and partnerships at Hemaya, told Arab News.

“Building partnerships between different entities and sectors greatly helps in solving and confronting these challenges, as each party provides the capabilities to contribute to the resolution of such matters,” he added.

Hemaya also shares knowledge through their initiatives using specialists and expert volunteers. These projects provide the community with various skills to protect themselves from data breaches.

“There is a very high demand from the community to learn about the field of information security, especially if the knowledge is provided by recognized entities and experts in the field. When we at Hemaya announced the Der’a Initiative for training in the field of cybersecurity for the community, more than 44,000 trainees registered. This gives a great indication of the increased desire among people to learn about cybersecurity,” Al-Jebreen said.

Hemaya initiatives are built on three different principles: Sustainability, volunteerism and partnerships. All are part of the association’s mission vision to be a leader and authority in the cybersecurity sector.

Abrar Al-Refaei, deputy CEO of Hemaya, told Arab News that “most of the time experts indicate their willingness to volunteer to provide Hemaya’s services to the community.”

She said: “When we have approached certain people about providing our services, we have received a great welcome. It is worth noting that our members believe in making efforts and dedicating time to serving the community to raise awareness and help educate people, and they encourage others to do so.”

Hemaya’s cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to the association.

“We have six societies at Hemaya, as follows: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, Hameyat and HAT. The roles of the societies are complementary, and each society has an important role,” Al-Jebreen said.

The association also works towards strengthening and empowering national capabilities in the field to achieve The Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We at Hemaya have always believed in the importance of developing national capabilities. We periodically deliver lectures and workshops and stream them publicly to everyone. They have different levels of difficulty, from beginner to advanced. The Der’a Initiative is an example of what Hemaya has done to empower and strengthen national capabilities in the field of information security,” said Al-Refaei.

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia Hemaya Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority

Related

Cybersecurity conference a hit with young Saudi programmers video
Saudi Arabia
Cybersecurity conference a hit with young Saudi programmers
In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Women’s cybersecurity forum in Saudi Arabia brings opportunities to horizon

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia says masks and social distancing mandatory in all indoor, outdoor areas
  • New guidelines effective from Thursday morning, December 30
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. 
According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new mutations for the virus. 
The source indicated that all procedures and safety measures are subject to continuous evaluation based on the local and global situation.
People living in Saudi Arabia are being urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties for failing to adhere to the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced one death from COVID-19 and 744 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 187 were recorded in Riyadh, 155 in Makkah, 149 in Jeddah, 32 in Hofuf, 22 in Madinah, 22 in Al-Mubarraz, 18 in Al-Khobar, 16 in Arar, and 14 in Dammam.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 541,388 after 231 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,874 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 50.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 masks safety measures Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 602 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 602 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Consumers must scan a barcode through the ‘Tawakkalna’ app before entering commercial centers and complexes throughout Saudi Arabia. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Shoppers in Saudi Arabia required to scan COVID-19 app before entering malls

Latest updates

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19
Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19
Abu Dhabi’s tech-focused Multiply Group to invest $75m in Getty Images 
Abu Dhabi’s tech-focused Multiply Group to invest $75m in Getty Images 
Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO
Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO
Saudi irrigation body signs deal with UN for 2 projects
The two organizations will develop and design key strategies to promote water use efficiency in the Kingdom. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.