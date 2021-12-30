Saudi deputy foreign minister holds talks with envoys

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji on Wednesday held a series of meetings in Riyadh with foreign ambassadors to the Kingdom.
The envoys were Chen Weiqing from China, Mohammed Javed Patwary from Bangladesh, Abdul Sattar Al-Janabi from Iraq and Juraj Koudelka from the Czech Republic.
The officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and their respective countries as well as other issues of common interest.
Also on Wednesday, Al-Khuraiji met fellow Saudi Hani Al-Muqbel, who is the chairman of the executive council of the Tunis-based Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization. The two men discussed a range of topics of common interest.
Al-Muqbel took over the role in July following a vote by 21 Arab countries.
Ammar Alomani has been the business solution associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA since 2018.
Alomani has also served as information technology senior manager at the projects, heading the application team in implementing all corporate business solutions, providing support to all business units, as well as leading the activation of the IT digital transformation strategy for fully digitized services.
One of his achievements is enabling The Red Sea Development Co. to digitize and automate its operational services, which earned it an award for automating the full procurement process in 2019. Alomani led the implementation of core digital solutions in human resources, finance and procurement.
Prior to joining The Red Sea Development Co., he worked as technology development lead at Saudi Aramco in Dhahran from 2001 to 2018, where he managed different IT services and worked in business intelligence, the hydrocarbon management system and HR management system.
During his time at Aramco, he worked as application management and exhibit technology team lead from 2012 to 2017, leading the technology implementation in King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, and as ERP industrial solution team lead from 2001 to 2012. In addition, he led the first gamification project which provided an interactive and engaging learning tool for the supply and demand of the energy in the Kingdom.
Alomani served for 20 years in different technology-related areas such as IT operations, ERP, digital transformations, and change management.
He earned his post-graduate degree in advanced communication and public relations in 2014 from Michigan State University. In 2000, he received his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday expressed hopes that Iran would abandon its policy of destabilization and aggression and cooperate in bringing peace and stability to the Mideast region.
“Iran is a neighboring country to the Kingdom. We hope that it will change its negative policy and behavior in the region and shift towards dialogue and cooperation,” the king said in his annual speech to the Saudi Shoura Council.
His wide-ranging speech, delivered virtually in view of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's initiative to end the conflict in Yemen and support for the people of Lebanon in the face of economic crisis and security threats from the Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia and its Arab and Western allies have accused Iran of supporting militias, including the Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Houthis of Yemen and the Hashd of Iraq in fighting its proxy wars.
Iran's nuclear weapons program has also been a cause for concern, with Israel threatening to take preemptive action unless it is stopped, a move that is feared to spark a conflagration.
“We are following with great concern the policy of the Iranian regime that destabilizes security and stability in the region, including the establishment and support of sectarian and armed militias, the systematic deployment of its military capabilities in the countries of the region, and its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding the nuclear program and its development of ballistic missile programs,” King Salman said.
“We are also following up on the Iranian regime’s support for the terrorist Houthi militia, which stretches the war in Yemen, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis there, and threatens the security of the Kingdom and the region,” he said.
Yemen conflict
King Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's initiative "to end the conflict in Yemen and supports global and international efforts to reach a political solution, in accordance with the three references: The Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216”.
Apart from supporting Yemen's legitimate government in containing the threat of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Saudi Arabia has continued to provide aid of various kinds to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people. Houthis dislodged the government of then President Abed Rabbu Mansour Hadi from Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 promoting intervention by a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.
Since then on, the Houthis have been bombarding mostly civilian targets in the Kingdom's southern borders with missile and armed drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia has been prodding the parties involved "to accept political solutions" to end the conflict, but the United Nations-brokered peace negotiations have so far been unsuccessful.
On Lebanon, the king said Saudi Arabia continues to stand by its Lebanese brothers.
He urged Lebanon's leaders "work to achieve what the brotherly Lebanese people aspire to in terms of security, stability and prosperity, in addition to stop Hezbollah’s terrorist control over the country.”
On Afghanistan, he said Saudi Arabia is "closely following the developments" as he stressed the "importance of the stability and security of Afghanistan instead of being a haven for terrorist organizations."
"The Kingdom also urges intensifying regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Afghan people. In this regard, the Kingdom called for a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Ministerial Council in December 2021, to provide relief to the brotherly people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Vision 2030
The king took the occasion to commend Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he credited for the various visionary projects being undertaken as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 program.
He mentioned the start of the second phase of Vision 2030, the goal of which is to create a diversified economy.
Saudi Arabia's economy had been dependent on the oil industry, which had proven to be disadvantageous as the price of oil has continued to drop worldwide. To achieve the goals of Vision 2030, King Salman launched wide-ranging reforms, such as developing non-oil industries, allowing women to play a bigger role in nation-building, and developing the tourism industry and opening up the Kingdom to global tourists.
COVID-19 pandemic
As the world hunkered down again to face the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, King Salman called for continued observance of health safety protocols and cited citizens and expatriates working to face the pandemic in the Kingdom.
He noted that in addition to undertaking bold measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia also continues to provide financial support for international health organizations and sister countries to fight the global scourge.
On that note, he said Saudi Arabia will continue to play a leading role in the global campaign for world peace, in humanitarian efforts, and the campaign to address climate change.
The Kingdom's position globally emanates from its Arab and Islamic position, he said.
RIYADH: More than 450 horses are expected to take part in the second edition of the equestrian festival in Diriyah, which will begin on Jan. 10 under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh.
The event, titled Ubayyah in Diriyah, will take place at the International Equestrian Resort in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horses Center in Dirab.
Live horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the wonderful harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival will also include art competitions, shops and restaurants, and many other events.
It aims to be the premier international gathering of horses in the region, with a prize pool of more SR1 million ($266,359). It will run for eight days and feature a wide range of events, one of the most notable of which is the Pride of Diriyah Auction of elite Arabian horses. Part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity.
Other attractions include an international competition for purebred class B Arabian horses, and a living exhibition of purebred horses whose lines can be traced back to the era of the Saudi imams. Visitors will have the chance to see direct descendants of famous horses that were owned by Imam Faisal and King Abdulaziz, including Jallabiet Feysul and Ubayyah of Abdulaziz.
Daily horse riding classes will also be offered for all ages, provided by professional male and female trainers. Professional therapy sessions with horses will also be available for children with autism.
DAMMAM: The Saudi justice minister on Wednesday inspected a personal status court in Dammam that will operate with an all-female staff.
The visit to the Eastern Province court by Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, who is also president of the Supreme Judicial Council, was linked to efforts to give women more power within judicial chambers and related sectors.
His trip also marked the beginning of the implementation of a unified model standard for the Kingdom’s courts — the first two aspects covering appeals and personal status — that will later be rolled out to all judicial sectors.
The project aims to improve the working environment within courts and implement modern operational methods to reflect the continuous development of the justice sector, accelerate the judicial process and provide a better service to the public. It is in line with the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.
The women who will run the Dammam court were given specialist training in all aspects of managing judicial and administrative departments.
JEDDAH: Gambian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Omar Gibril Salah recently met the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.
During the visit, the secretary-general expressed his appreciation to the government of Gambia for being an active member in the OIC and for its continued support to the work of the organization.
They discussed a number of issues of common interest.
Salah, who is also his country’s permanent representative to the OIC, commended the work of the organization in protecting the interests of Muslims in line with promoting international peace.
He reiterated the government of Gambia’s continuous commitment to support the organization.
The OIC chief also thanked the government of Gambia for hosting the 15th Islamic Summit, which will take place in 2022 as part of supporting and developing joint Islamic action among member states.
The Islamic Summit gathers heads of state and governments of the OIC member states every three years, to discuss and adopt policy resolutions and provide guidance on areas of common interest among member states.
The summit is also an opportunity for member states to discuss and review the progress made in implementing decisions and resolutions adopted at previous Islamic Summits.
Gambia has been a member of the OIC since 1974.
The OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states. It was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Jeddah. Its work focuses on implementing its programs and policies to and be the voice of the Muslim world in economic, social, and political issues.
The organization deals with various issues that range from political and economic affairs to Muslim minorities, science and technology, environmental issues, health issues, cultural and educational issues.