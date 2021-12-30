You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says
Police have said the fire broke out when the man, believed to be a patient, brought a bag of flammable liquid into the clinic and set it down in front of a heater and kicked it over. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7t56

Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says
  • The man had previously been in critical condition
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said.
The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke out when the man, believed to be a patient, brought a bag of flammable liquid into the clinic and set it down in front of a heater and kicked it over.

Topics: Japan clinic fire

Related

Japan braces for omicron spread as New Year’s travelers fan across country
World
Japan braces for omicron spread as New Year’s travelers fan across country
Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
World
Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding

This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding

This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
  • The authorities announced on Wednesday they would provide nearly $335 million in relief for those affected
  • Disaster management agency warns more floods may hit the country in coming days
Updated 13 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government has been heavily criticized for its response after severe flooding this month killed at least 48 people and displaced nearly 70,000.

Unusually heavy rainfall that started on Dec. 17 caused the most devastating floods across the Southeast Asian country in nearly a decade. The death toll from the disaster has exceeded that of the 2014 flood, which killed 21 people.

As criticism of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration has mounted over a lack of proper warning and preparedness, the government announced on Wednesday that it would provide nearly $335 million in relief for those affected by the disaster, including death benefits and cash aid.

But concerns over its future response are rising as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has warned more floods may hit the country in coming days.

In Selangor, one of the worst-hit areas — which is also Malaysia’s economic hub, contributing over 22 percent to the country’s GDP — local officials told Arab News there was no action from government agencies during the crisis.

“NADMA was supposed to come in to help save the people but there was a lack of reaction,” Muhammad Shakir Ameer, a city councilor in Selangor’s capital Shah Alam, said.

“It shows how disconnected the federal government is and there is a lack of empathy as people are dying.”

Charles Santiago, a lawmaker from Klang district, said NGOs were the first responders and official agencies came to rescue only two days later.

“The government was completely unprepared and the worst happened. It exposed the weakness in their system when only on Sunday the government machinery gathered together,” he said.

“People and NGOs had to move in before that to organize relief efforts. They had to gather boats and rescue people, house them and even cook for them.”

Flood evacuee Shahrin Rodi said he and his family had lost everything.

“The warnings came too late,” he said. “We managed to scramble out of the house without even saving our belongings.”

The sluggish response has triggered a backlash from the opposition.

“The government’s unpreparedness for dealing with the aftermath and not having a ready plan to mitigate the disaster was shambolic,” opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and 76 other members of parliament said in a statement.

The deadly flooding has also prompted calls for reform in Malaysia’s climate change policy.

“We have to start looking at climate change issues closely, we need to know how to manage heavy downfalls,” Santiago said. “The whole structure and ecosystem of climate change, we need to redesign and rethink drainage especially in areas like Klang.”

Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News the government should push more climate-sensitive policies and strengthen law enforcement where development projects are undertaken in flood-prone areas.

“There needs to be stronger enforcement and bigger policing when it comes to issues like retention ponds being converted into housing areas,” he said.

NADMA and the Prime Minister’s Office were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Thursday to reach them.

Topics: Malaysia flooding

Related

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46
World
Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Malaysian king for victims of floods

British Muslim hikers receive overwhelming support in response to racist comments

One of the hikers, who shared photos from the Christmas Day walk in England’s Peak District, said they had seen a comment “comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.” (Twitter/@Muslim_Hikers)
One of the hikers, who shared photos from the Christmas Day walk in England’s Peak District, said they had seen a comment “comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.” (Twitter/@Muslim_Hikers)
Updated 50 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

British Muslim hikers receive overwhelming support in response to racist comments

One of the hikers, who shared photos from the Christmas Day walk in England’s Peak District, said they had seen a comment “comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.” (Twitter/@Muslim_Hikers)
  • Muslim walking group received abuse online after sharing images from a Christmas hike
  • They gained an extra 4,000 followers on their social media profiles in just a few days
Updated 50 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The founder of a Muslim hiking group in Britain has said they have received an “overwhelming response in terms of solidarity” after racist comments were made about the group on Facebook.

One of the hikers, who shared photos from the Christmas Day walk in England’s Peak District, said they had seen a comment “comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.”

Haroon Mota, the founder of Muslim Hikers, led more than 100 people on a Christmas Day hike. He said he chose Dec. 25 as the route would be quieter than usual.

But after sharing photos from the trip on Facebook, the walkers were accused of damaging the area and not being “proper walkers,” as well as having racist comments made about them.

Mota, from Coventry, told the Press Association: “There were some very racist comments being made.”

“These types of comments, racist comments, only make it more problematic for those from our community who feel less empowered to get outside.

“For people who might be joining for the first time, they might think ‘oh wow, is this what people actually think?’

“One of the reasons why we set up Muslim Hikers was so that we could stand together and for greater diversity and inclusion.

“We’ve been working extremely hard to create a culture of confidence in the outdoors.”

Another hiker, Selma Mehboob, 43, shared pictures from the day on a local Facebook group, but was met with abuse by a minority of people.

She told PA: “I have never seen comments made like this about any other groups of people walking in this Facebook group, so why was it picked up when I posted our trek?

“Someone made a comment that it’s not racism, just that some people enjoy hating on others.

“Whilst I appreciate there is truth in that, unfortunately there were some racist comments such as comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.

“The majority of comments had been wonderfully supportive and I need to stress how heart warming and reassuring the support has been for the trek, but I noticed early on that there were some quite disparaging and mocking comments.”

Mota said that despite the abuse by some, the group’s hike has been well received by many others.

Muslim Hikers wrote on Twitter that they had gained an extra 4,000 followers since the Christmas Day hike.

Mote said: “Some of these comments were very unpleasant. However, after sharing these comments we’ve had such an overwhelming response in terms of solidarity from the wider community.

“The majority of people will just find extra motivation and think ‘actually, do you know what? Stuff them’.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia hiking

Related

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence of discrimination. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Report reveals shocking extent of Islamophobia in UK healthcare system
Special Hiker wants people to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty photos
Lifestyle
Hiker wants people to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty

More than 90 jailed terrorists could be freed early from British prisons

The Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004. (Metropolitan Police)
The Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004. (Metropolitan Police)
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

More than 90 jailed terrorists could be freed early from British prisons

The Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004. (Metropolitan Police)
  • Upcoming reviews of 92 convicted terrorists could lead to them being released
  • Those scheduled for Parole Board reviews include an al-Qaeda ringleader
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than 90 convicted terrorists could soon be released from British prisons, figures have revealed, with some due to appear before the Parole Board within months.

Emergency laws were implemented by the UK government in 2020 after two attacks were carried out in quick succession by terrorists recently freed from jail.

Those laws blocked the early release of terrorists from jail, forcing them to serve at least two thirds of their sentence. Their cases must also be appraised individually by the Parole Board.

There are 92 such cases, with some due to come before parole judges in 2022, The Times has reported.

Among those due to appear before the Parole Board is Rangzieb Ahmed — the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism after heading a three-man Al-Qaeda cell preparing to commit mass murder, whose case is expected to be ruled upon in March.

That same month, the Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004.

Neo-Nazi Jack Coulson, who manufactured a bomb in his bedroom, will be considered for release in February.

The revelation that dozens of terrorists could be freed from jail imminently prompted calls from MPs for a review of the parole system for terrorists.

David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West, said: “These are by any standards seriously dangerous criminals, and there will be huge concern at the prospect of their release next year.

“The government should urgently review the parole rules to ensure that those who continue to pose any threat are not granted early release.”

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, is expected to publish reforms in the new year. The anticipated changes include renaming the Parole Board to emphasize its focus on protecting the public.

Richard Holden, Conservative MP for North West Durham, said: “The government is rightly reviewing the Parole Board and it is vital this includes a proper review of the rules regarding terrorists, ensuring the rules relating to them are the most stringent of all.”

Since the new legislation came into force in 2020, 117 cases have been referred to the Parole Board. So far 11 people have been freed and 14 refused release.

The Parole Board said: “Public protection is always our top priority. Any terrorist convicted offender released into the community will be subject to some of the strictest licence conditions available, including restrictions of where they can go, who they can associate with, restrictions on internet use, electronic devices, travel and work.”

The Ministry of Justice said: “This government has left no stone unturned in the fight against terrorism and has already ended the automatic early release of terrorists, made polygraph tests mandatory on probation and introduced tougher prison sentences for the most dangerous of these offenders.

“Our ongoing review of the parole system will see public protection increase even further by looking at how we can take a more precautionary approach to all potential releases.”

Topics: UK terrorism

Related

More attacks will happen, says UK’s top counterterrorism cop
World
More attacks will happen, says UK’s top counterterrorism cop
Update UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’
World
UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner

Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner

Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner
  • Iraq-born Swealmeen made the improvised explosive device with "murderous intent"
  • The coroner concluded that "… this device could only have been manufactured with murderous intent”
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: A coroner ruled Thursday that a man who died in a taxi blast outside a Liverpool hospital was killed by a bomb he created to kill others.
The inquest found that 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen died when the taxi he was traveling in as a passenger exploded and caught fire outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in northwest England on November 14.
Iraq-born Swealmeen made the improvised explosive device with “murderous intent,” said senior coroner Andre Rebello at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court.
The driver managed to escape the vehicle and survived the explosion, which was declared a terrorist incident by police.
It was the second attack in Britain within a month, after an MP was stabbed to death as he met constituents in October. This prompted the government to raise the terror threat level to “severe.”
Swealmeen had bought 2,000 ball bearings to pack the device and rented a flat to use as a “bomb-making factory,” the inquest said.
The coroner concluded that “it is clear from the evidence... this device could only have been manufactured with murderous intent, fortunately there was only one victim.”
Counter-terrorism police have previously said that Swealmeen planned the attack for at least seven months, using “many aliases” to purchase the ingredients for the bomb.
The coroner said it was unclear whether Swealmeen had deliberately detonated the device outside the hospital, minutes before events to honor Remembrance Sunday.
The blast blew out the car’s windscreen and damaged hospital windows.
Swealmeen had previous convictions and had falsely claimed asylum as a Syrian refugee in the UK after arriving legally on a Jordanian passport.
His asylum claims had been refused and a counter-terrorism police officer suggested to the inquest that Swealmeen might have recently converted to Christianity with the aim of strengthening his case to stay.

Topics: Liverpool taxi Blast

Related

UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
World
UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months
World
Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes
  • Many Britons take the Channel Tunnel from England to France, using Eurotunnel's Shuttle service
  • P&O Ferries issued a similar tweet warning that "only those with French residency will be permitted to enter France"
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Britons who live in the European Union can no longer drive through France to their homes elsewhere in the bloc under new regulations that have created confusion for many holiday travelers.
Many Britons take the Channel Tunnel from England to France, using Eurotunnel’s Shuttle service, to drive from the UK to their homes in other EU countries.
But under new Covid travel rules being applied since December 28 by French authorities, only Britons whose official primary residence is in France are being allowed in.
“Unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered third country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU,” Eurotunnel said in a tweet late Wednesday.
P&O Ferries issued a similar tweet warning that “only those with French residency will be permitted to enter France.”
A French interior ministry official said it had not changed its list of “compelling” reasons enabling Britons to travel to France, but had clarified their application this month by border police.
“It seems logical to consider them like all other third-country citizens, and to not allow their transit toward another EU country,” the official told AFP, asking not to be identified by name.
All tourism and professional travel from Britain has been suspended since December 18 as France tries to slow the spread of the omicron Covid variant.
On its travel advice website, the British government said France had indicated that Britons would not be allowed to transit France “unless they are traveling by air.”
“We are urgently seeking further clarification from the French government, and in the meantime advise UK nationals returning to other European countries via France to check with their carrier before traveling,” it said.
The change caught hundreds of Britons off guard as they prepared to return from family visits over the holidays.
“I’m completely lost. It doesn’t make any sense,” Fiona Navin-Jones, a school teacher who was hoping to return to Belgium, where she has lived with her family for 14 years, told AFP.
They decided to risk their Eurotunnel trip anyway on Thursday, where they were told at the terminal that getting through would depend on the border official.
“I got through so I guess I was lucky!” she said.
Eurostar, the passenger train service which many Britons use to return to homes in Belgium and elsewhere, also warned users earlier this month about the French rule change.
But it was not clear if they were being systematically applied at the three Eurostar stations in England.
One Twitter user who was turned away at the last minute this week by French police as he tried to board the Eurotunnel shuttle posted that he was able to return to Brussels by train.
“The FR customs said they had been handed the paper in the last few hours that clarified the compelling reasons rule. They even seemed a little frustrated,” wrote Roland Moore, a public relations executive in Belgium.
Paris and London have been at loggerheads over a range of thorny subjects, including fishing and illegal immigration, since Britain’s official exit from the EU nearly two years ago.
That prompted several travelers to wonder if the new French policy was the latest skirmish between the two countries.
“Reason has prevailed — but I feel so sorry for families based in Belgium with residence but no passport,” Navin-Jones said.
“French rules still stink. You can quote me.”

Topics: Britons France England European Union Channel Tunnel

Related

France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
World
France to ban non-essential UK travel over omicron surge
France preparing Channel Tunnel checks in case of ‘no deal’ Brexit
World
France preparing Channel Tunnel checks in case of ‘no deal’ Brexit

Latest updates

Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding
This aerial photos shows piles of logs and debris washed up along a riverside one week after massive flood on the outskirts of Karak town, Pahang state, Malaysia. (AP)
Saudis ready to welcome 2022 in style despite omicron restrictions
While some events have been canceled, there will still be festivities that go ahead. (Supplied)
British Muslim hikers receive overwhelming support in response to racist comments
One of the hikers, who shared photos from the Christmas Day walk in England’s Peak District, said they had seen a comment “comparing the walkers to the Serengeti wildebeest migration.” (Twitter/@Muslim_Hikers)
More than 90 jailed terrorists could be freed early from British prisons
The Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004. (Metropolitan Police)
Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner
Man killed in Liverpool taxi blast intended to kill: coroner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.