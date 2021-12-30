You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mp7x7

Updated 11 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November
Updated 11 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

The value of transactions made through terminals at points of sale rose 2 percent to SR41.3 billion ($11.0 billion) in November, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The total number of transactions remained virtually unchanged at 495.1 million.

The value of transactions made with the use of cards little changed when compared with the previous month, at SR25.8 billion.

Those made using mobile phones grew by 7 percent to SR12.3 billion.

As for the number of transactions, those made with the use of cards fell 3 percent over the month to about 285 million, while mobile phone transactions grew by 6 percent to 189 million.

Year-on-year changes saw card transactions grow by 20 percent while mobile phone transactions surged 77 percent.

Topics: point of sale economy

Related

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19
Update Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Banque Saudi Fransi, or BSF, has announced the appointment of a new board chairman and vice chairman, after the Saudi Central Bank found no objections on Dec. 30, a bourse filing revealed.

The bank will see Mazin Abdulrazzak Al Romaih take over as chairman of the board of directors, while Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman will assume the position of a vice chairman.

As per the new election terms, the changes shall be effective Jan. 1, 2022, and run for three years until Dec. 31, 2024.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

Related

PIF lender SRC acquires new housing portfolio from Banque Saudi Fransi
Business & Economy
PIF lender SRC acquires new housing portfolio from Banque Saudi Fransi

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Annual inflation rate in Russia hit 8.39 percent in November, virtually unchanged from the previous month’s 8.4 percent, data from the country’s Federal State Statistics Service showed.

The hike in prices was partly driven by higher costs of foodstuffs, which went up by 10.6 percent. Prices of non-food products also rose by 8.6 percent. 

Services experienced a smaller spike, increasing by 5 percent.

In monthly terms, the inflation rate decelerated slightly to 0.82 percent in November from 0.96 percent in the previous month, according to official data.

Moreover, the country’s private sector experienced a slight upturn in December, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2, up from 48.4 in the previous month, IHS Markit said.

Output expansion originated from the manufacturing sector.

The rate of cost inflation also spiked as manufacturers and service providers faced higher input prices.

“Headwinds facing Russian private sector firms will be significant going into 2022, as high inflation, growing COVID-19 cases and weak demand threaten the near-term outlook,” Siân Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

She added: “At the composite level, business confidence sank to the lowest since October 2020.”

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December and 10.4 percent year-on-year, reaching the largest rise for a calendar year since 2006.

The average property price reached a record high of £254,822 ($343,296.20). Meanwhile, the recovery of the housing market in Britain was supported by the tax exemption for buyers and the continued demand for real estate.

South Korea’s industrial production

South Korea's industrial production jumped 5.1 percent in November on a monthly basis, while car output rose by 11.3 percent.

Output also rose 5.9 percent year-on-year, topping the 3.2 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

US trade deficit

A 10 percent spike in purchases of industrial supplies prompted the US trade deficit to reach a record high of $97.8 billion in November, widening by 17.5 percent from a month ago, seasonally-adjusted preliminary estimates showed.

Imports, as a whole, were 4.7 percent higher in November to hit $252.4 billion. Procurements of foreign automotive vehicles and food were up by 4.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, data from the US Census Bureau revealed.

Despite a 4.3 percent rise in food shipments from the US, overall exports dropped by 2.1 percent from a month earlier to stand at $154.7 billion. Both sales of industrial supplies and automotive vehicles went down by 2.3 percent as well.

Topics: Inflation Russia Macro Snapshot

Related

US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot
Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

American aerospace manufacturer, space transformation services and communication corporation SpaceX has raised over $337m in fresh funding.

Headquartered in California, the firm reached $100 billion in value after a secondary share in October and a $1.16 billion worth equity financing round earlier in April.

Founded by Tesla's Elon Musk, it previously launched several cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is expected to land its reusable vehicles, also known as Starship rockets, on Mars sometime before 2030, Reuters reported.

Topics: SpaceX Elon Musk

Related

NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station
World
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian laundry solutions provider Kleen announced the closing of SR2 million ($533,000) in a pre-seed investment round with the participation of Share Investment. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to provide innovative technical solutions and expand to new geographic areas in the Kingdom.

Kleen is currently working on developing an integrated system of technical solutions to enhance its service providers’ quality, control operations and reduce service costs, Jawlah reported, citing a statement. 

In December, the company had growth of nearly 94 percent in new customers, and a 92 percent increase in the number of orders executed by service providers, one of the founders, Turki Alsharman, said. 

He added that the company is about to launch a new investment round in the first quarter of the next year to achieve its growth targets. 

Established in 2021, Kleen also allows the delivery and receipt of laundry without direct communication between customers and service providers. 

 

Topics: pre-seed Kleen Finance

Related

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries
Updated 41 min 35 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries
Updated 41 min 35 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi exchange has concluded the final trading session of the year with its TASI index hitting the highest annual leap in 14 years, amounting to 30 percent, amid an unending series of pandemic-driven volatility.

The latest gains recorded stood at 0.73 percent for the main index TASI which closed at 11,282 points, and 0.09 percent for the parallel market Nomu, edging up to 25,976 points.

Most of the Kingdom’s major players ended higher including Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, and SABIC, rising to SR142 ($37.82), SR35.8, and SR116, respectively.

ACWA Power saw the highest gains of 5.4 percent to close at SR84 — highest since listing, followed by Saudi Research and Media Group, SRMG, and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, which rose almost 5 percent to SR196 and SR23.6, respectively.

The hike in ACIG’s shares followed the approval to increase capital to SR291 million via a rights issue, where the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of SR22.6 as announced today by the Saudi Exchange.

Sadr Logistics was the top decliner as it fell almost 10 percent to SR102, erasing its gains momentum from earlier this month where it hit an all-time closing high of SR138.

The fast rebound of Saudi stocks illustrated resilience against the recently re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions by the government which sent the market into free-fall on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Throughout the year, the Kingdom’s major indexes saw unprecedented gains that were driven by a wave of initial public offerings, higher dividends, improving oil markets, promising financial results for companies, and overall recovery from 2020’s pandemic crisis.

Later in November when the omicron variant hit, a surge in coronavirus cases in the country followed which reignited investors’ fears as they witnessed a mixed trend in the equity markets.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Latest updates

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice
With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.