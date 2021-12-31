Saudi ministry conducts 96,000 virus inspections

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has ramped up health and safety inspections to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
The ministry’s teams carried out more than 96,000 inspections of commercial centers and facilities, identifying 962 violations.
It said that it would continue inspection tours, following up on mandatory rules which require visitors and employees to wear face masks in open and closed areas and respect a 1.5-meter social distancing rule.
Commercial establishments must also refuse entry to unvaccinated people.
The ministry said that establishments must place the code for automatic health verification permits at entrances and that staff are responsible for ensuring that customers scan an entry barcode.
It warned that stores that fail to apply precautionary measures will be subject to a SR100,000 ($26,633) fine.
The penalty will be doubled and the business forced to close if a violation is repeated, the authority added.
From Thursday, Saudi Arabia reimposed mandatory face mask and social distancing rules in all closed and open places, including during events and activities.
The Interior Ministry said the the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new variants.
The Saudi public has been urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties. More than 285 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic and more than 5.44 million people have died after contracting the disease.
Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021
About 4,000 male and female volunteers participated in the center’s local, regional and international events and activities, contributing 13,000 hours of work
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, presented more than 7,000 programs and initiatives in art, knowledge, culture, creativity and society this year, and welcomed more than 500,000 local and international visitors, the organization said.
In addition, about 4,000 male and female volunteers participated in the center’s local, regional and international events and activities, contributing 13,000 hours of work.
Ithra won five local and international awards in the past 12 months, including the National Award for Voluntary Work within the private sector, and the Path of Large and Emerging Cultural Institutions of the Private Sector award. It also bagged the MarCom award, a prestigious honor in recognition of great work in the field of marketing and communication, despite competition from 6,000 institutions worldwide.
In addition the center obtained accreditation as the first voluntary organization to implement the Saudi Standard for Volunteering, introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, as it provides services and support to people with disabilities.
Ithra also launched a Digital Wellbeing Program during 2021 that aims to raise awareness and influence society to adopt healthy digital practices.
The center participated in the Saudi pavilion at the 74th Cannes Film Festival and announced the production of two new films: “The Fugitive,” by renowned Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohammed Hefzy, and “The Valley Road,” by award-winning Saudi director Khaled Fahd. They are scheduled for release in 2023.
This year also included the fourth edition of the Tanween creativity season. Under the slogan “Shaping Creativity,” it featured creators, innovators, and prominent local and international experts who delivered 30 lectures, 20 professional courses, seven workshops and four experiments in a variety of creative fields.
In a first, Ithra also organized the Moment of Tanween, which gave more than 4,600 visitors the chance to produce group artworks using their smartphones to control the flight of 300 drones.
The center celebrated the launch of the second edition of Sharqiyah Innovate, which focused on the Eastern Region as the primary destination for creativity in the Kingdom. More than 100 entities and 150 teachers participated in the event.
In early December, during the first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, Ithra revealed the winning artwork in the fourth edition of the Ithra Art Prize: “E Pluribus Unum — Modern Rock” by Nadia Kaabi-Linke, which explores the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through its effects on the global aviation industry.
Meanwhile 484 visitors attended the Learning Without Borders conference, which included workshops, and discussions presented by 40 speakers from around the world.
Jeddah Chamber hosts forum for group that finds jobs for ex-convicts
Tarahum, which also provides legal advice for prisoners, is backed by 21 companies and supports community projects
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a forum for a group that helps to find employment opportunities for people after they are released from prison.
The National Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners and Their Families, also known as Tarahum, is backed by 21 companies and supports community projects
to help ex-convicts get back on their feet. The schemes are led by the Jeddah Chamber.
As part of its Vision 2030 strategy and sustainable development goals, the Kingdom provides a range of support options for people leaving prison, designed to contribute to the advancement of the Saudi people as a whole.
Ahmed bin Al-Hamda, who chairs Tarahum, told the forum that the committee has expanded its initiatives and programs to better serve this important section of society.
In providing its services, Tarahum collaborates with 12 government bodies, including the Public Prosecution, Council of Saudi Chambers, and the Ministries of Health, Justice, Education, and Human Resources and Social Development.
The committee also provides legal representation on a pro bono basis to prison inmates facing trial and helps to ensure former prisoners are aware of their rights as Saudi citizens.
Lawyer Waleed bin Naif told Arab News that Tarahum provides a forum for legal professionals who want to volunteer their services to help prisoners.
“One of the roles of the committee is to enable lawyers to communicate with prisoners while they are in detention, so that their rights are preserved,” he said.
Saudis ready to welcome 2022 in style despite omicron restrictions
Venues across the Kingdom promise fireworks, fun and fine food
Live music, stargazing and desert hikes also on offer on New Year’s Eve
Rahaf Jambi & Mai Almarzoogi
RIYADH: People across Saudi Arabia are still looking forward to the New Year’s Eve celebrations, despite the introduction by the government of fresh safety measures to help fight the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
While some events have been canceled, in Boulevard Riyadh City the musical show Trio Night is set to go ahead. The Dec. 31 event at Mohammed Abdu Arena will feature 13 of the best Arab singers.
One of Riyadh Season zones, Boulevard Riyadh City will also host a fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, and similar events will be held at other zones across the city.
The Season zones are also home to many restaurants, where friends and family can celebrate the dawn of 2022. However, because of the new social distancing measures, no more than five diners will be allowed at any one table.
Several venues, such as LPM and Roka, are offering special menus to mark the occasion. At the latter, visitors will also be able to enjoy music from a DJ and a midnight toast.
Deem Aqeel, a 30-year-old Riyadh resident, told Arab News that she and her friends have a New Year’s ritual.
“Every year, we pool together in one car, buy some take-out food and drinks and pick a spot in Riyadh to sit and enjoy the night,” she said.
“This year we will definitely do the same. We found this amazing spot in a neighborhood near Riyadh City Boulevard where we will sit and enjoy the fireworks away from the crowd.”
Those who fancy something a little different should head to Al-Thumama, which is offering private camping sites for groups of friends and family, as well as a host of entertainment, including barbecues, camel rides, music and dancing.
There will also be dancing at the Hotel Cartagena restaurant in the U Walk shopping center. On its Instagram page, the venue invited visitors to, “Unleash your body language and let’s dance.” DJ Kio will be in charge of the decks.
There are also lots of events being held in other parts of the country. In Jeddah, on the coast of the Red Sea, the cooler temperature means people are likely to be celebrating in the open air, while there are plenty of restaurants and live music to enjoy.
For those in search of something out of the ordinary to do on New Year’s Eve, there is stargazing in the desert and even hiking trips.
The latter are organized by travel agency Destifind, which promises to take guests on a hike during the day, before providing them with a night of food, live music and fireworks.
“We had 550 tickets and we’re sold out,” Destifind CEO Abdulrahman Al-Saati told Arab News. “Demand has been really high and we’re still getting requests to release more tickets.”
He added that during last year’s event, even the bad weather did not dampen people’s spirits.
“It was a blast as we enjoyed opening a new chapter toward 2021,” Al-Saati said. “During the event it rained, which left a beautiful memory in people’s minds.”
The Kingdom began introducing initiatives to encourage people to celebrate New Year’s Eve in 2019, and Dec. 31 is now a key date in the calendar for many people.
For those looking for a little luxury on New Year’s Eve, the Assila hotel in Jeddah might be a good choice. It is home to several restaurants, including Pampas for Argentinian cuisine, Aubergine for a taste of the Mediterranean, and Twenty-Four for a variety of international dishes. The hotel also offers spa treatments and a rooftop pool.
But fireworks and fancy food are not for everyone. Jeddah local Hala Al-Hamad said she is looking forward to spending time with her nearest and dearest.
“I’m used to traveling abroad during New Year, but due to COVID-19 we have been celebrating at home with the family, and our plans are the same this year,” she said.
“My siblings, nieces and nephews are planning to play some board games. We’ll watch a movie together in my parents’ backyard, and my mother will make her delicious manakeesh.”
Who’s Who: Ammar Alomani, associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA
Arab News
Ammar Alomani has been the business solution associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA since 2018.
Alomani has also served as information technology senior manager at the projects, heading the application team in implementing all corporate business solutions, providing support to all business units, as well as leading the activation of the IT digital transformation strategy for fully digitized services.
One of his achievements is enabling The Red Sea Development Co. to digitize and automate its operational services, which earned it an award for automating the full procurement process in 2019. Alomani led the implementation of core digital solutions in human resources, finance and procurement.
Prior to joining The Red Sea Development Co., he worked as technology development lead at Saudi Aramco in Dhahran from 2001 to 2018, where he managed different IT services and worked in business intelligence, the hydrocarbon management system and HR management system.
During his time at Aramco, he worked as application management and exhibit technology team lead from 2012 to 2017, leading the technology implementation in King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, and as ERP industrial solution team lead from 2001 to 2012. In addition, he led the first gamification project which provided an interactive and engaging learning tool for the supply and demand of the energy in the Kingdom.
Alomani served for 20 years in different technology-related areas such as IT operations, ERP, digital transformations, and change management.
He earned his post-graduate degree in advanced communication and public relations in 2014 from Michigan State University. In 2000, he received his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.
King Salman says Iran’s destabilizing acts remain a ‘great concern’ for Saudi Arabia
In a yearend speech, the king expressed hopes that Iran's mullah regime shift policy towards "dialogue and cooperation”
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday expressed hopes that Iran would abandon its policy of destabilization and aggression and cooperate in bringing peace and stability to the Mideast region.
“Iran is a neighboring country to the Kingdom. We hope that it will change its negative policy and behavior in the region and shift towards dialogue and cooperation,” the king said in his annual speech to the Saudi Shoura Council.
His wide-ranging speech, delivered virtually in view of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's initiative to end the conflict in Yemen and support for the people of Lebanon in the face of economic crisis and security threats from the Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia and its Arab and Western allies have accused Iran of supporting militias, including the Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Houthis of Yemen and the Hashd of Iraq in fighting its proxy wars.
Iran's nuclear weapons program has also been a cause for concern, with Israel threatening to take preemptive action unless it is stopped, a move that is feared to spark a conflagration.
“We are following with great concern the policy of the Iranian regime that destabilizes security and stability in the region, including the establishment and support of sectarian and armed militias, the systematic deployment of its military capabilities in the countries of the region, and its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding the nuclear program and its development of ballistic missile programs,” King Salman said.
“We are also following up on the Iranian regime’s support for the terrorist Houthi militia, which stretches the war in Yemen, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis there, and threatens the security of the Kingdom and the region,” he said.
Yemen conflict
King Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's initiative "to end the conflict in Yemen and supports global and international efforts to reach a political solution, in accordance with the three references: The Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216”.
Apart from supporting Yemen's legitimate government in containing the threat of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Saudi Arabia has continued to provide aid of various kinds to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people. Houthis dislodged the government of then President Abed Rabbu Mansour Hadi from Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 promoting intervention by a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.
Since then on, the Houthis have been bombarding mostly civilian targets in the Kingdom's southern borders with missile and armed drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia has been prodding the parties involved "to accept political solutions" to end the conflict, but the United Nations-brokered peace negotiations have so far been unsuccessful.
On Lebanon, the king said Saudi Arabia continues to stand by its Lebanese brothers.
He urged Lebanon's leaders "work to achieve what the brotherly Lebanese people aspire to in terms of security, stability and prosperity, in addition to stop Hezbollah’s terrorist control over the country.”
On Afghanistan, he said Saudi Arabia is "closely following the developments" as he stressed the "importance of the stability and security of Afghanistan instead of being a haven for terrorist organizations."
"The Kingdom also urges intensifying regional and international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Afghan people. In this regard, the Kingdom called for a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Ministerial Council in December 2021, to provide relief to the brotherly people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Vision 2030
The king took the occasion to commend Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he credited for the various visionary projects being undertaken as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 program.
He mentioned the start of the second phase of Vision 2030, the goal of which is to create a diversified economy.
Saudi Arabia's economy had been dependent on the oil industry, which had proven to be disadvantageous as the price of oil has continued to drop worldwide. To achieve the goals of Vision 2030, King Salman launched wide-ranging reforms, such as developing non-oil industries, allowing women to play a bigger role in nation-building, and developing the tourism industry and opening up the Kingdom to global tourists.
COVID-19 pandemic
As the world hunkered down again to face the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, King Salman called for continued observance of health safety protocols and cited citizens and expatriates working to face the pandemic in the Kingdom.
He noted that in addition to undertaking bold measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia also continues to provide financial support for international health organizations and sister countries to fight the global scourge.
On that note, he said Saudi Arabia will continue to play a leading role in the global campaign for world peace, in humanitarian efforts, and the campaign to address climate change.
The Kingdom's position globally emanates from its Arab and Islamic position, he said.