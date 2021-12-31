You are here

  • Home
  • Jouf governor, Islamic Affairs minister witness signing of renewable energy deal

Jouf governor, Islamic Affairs minister witness signing of renewable energy deal

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz also discussed the need for new mosques in the region. (SPA)
Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz also discussed the need for new mosques in the region. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6n8gj

Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

Jouf governor, Islamic Affairs minister witness signing of renewable energy deal

Jouf governor, Islamic Affairs minister witness signing of renewable energy deal
Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

SAKAKA: Jouf Governor Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz met with Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Thursday.

The two men discussed the construction, maintenance and restoration of mosques — as well as the need for qualified imams, preachers and muezzins — in the province.

Prince Faisal praised the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote balance and moderation as a way of tackling extremist ideologies, and noted the role the ministry has played in the progress that has been achieved Kingdom-wide in female empowerment by employing a number of women in its branches, including in Jouf.

Following the meeting, the two men witnessed the signing of an agreement between the ministry’s branch in the province and the Jouf Association for Renewable Energy, of which Prince Faisal is honorary president.

The agreement aims to support and promote Jouf as a renewable energy hub. It sets out plans for a transition to renewable energy in the province’s mosques and ministry buildings and also encourages anyone building a mosque to use solar power as an energy source for lighting and air conditioning.

 

 

 

Topics: Al-Jouf Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs

Related

Saudi deputy foreign minister holds talks with envoys
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy foreign minister holds talks with envoys
King Salman says Iran’s destabilizing acts remain a ‘great concern’ for Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
King Salman says Iran’s destabilizing acts remain a ‘great concern’ for Saudi Arabia 

Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • More than 50.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.2 million people fully vaccinated
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 555,417.

It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,875.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 49 remain in critical condition.

It added that 226 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 541,614. More than 50.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.2 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. AN Riyadh

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Related

The health ministry has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get one. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen

KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen
Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen

KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen
  • The project will help families affected by storms and flooding in the district by providing them with adequate shelter
Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

AL-MAHRA, Yemen: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched a project to repair 50 housing units in Yemen’s Al-Mahra governorate.

It will help families affected by storms and flooding in the district by providing them with adequate shelter.

During the inauguration, Al-Mahra Gov. Mohammed Ali Yasser praised the humanitarian projects provided by KSrelief in Yemen.

He said that the project will “greatly alleviate the suffering of families affected by Cyclone Luban” and other hurricanes that have struck the region in recent years.

Meanwhile, KSrelief Al-Mahra office director Abdullah Al-Anqari said that the new house designs will take into account the specific needs of families, adding that the first phase of the project will be completed within eight months.

The project is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to help the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, KSrelief mobile medical clinics provided treatment services for 278 patients in one week in the Hiran district of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.

The clinics offer epidemiology, emergency, internal medicine, children’s, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing services.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 644 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.92 billion.

The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief delivers health, environment aid to Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers health, environment aid to Sudan
KSrelief distributed more than 10 tons of food baskets in Sudan. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency helps Yemen, Sudan with food aid

Saudi ministry conducts 96,000 virus inspections

Saudi ministry conducts 96,000 virus inspections
Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

Saudi ministry conducts 96,000 virus inspections

Saudi ministry conducts 96,000 virus inspections
  • From Thursday, Saudi Arabia reimposed mandatory face mask and social distancing rules in all closed and open places, including during events and activities
Updated 31 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has ramped up health and safety inspections to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

The ministry’s teams carried out more than 96,000 inspections of commercial centers and facilities, identifying 962 violations.

It said that it would continue inspection tours, following up on mandatory rules which require visitors and employees to wear face masks in open and closed areas and respect a 1.5-meter social distancing rule.

Commercial establishments must also refuse entry to unvaccinated people.

The ministry said that establishments must place the code for automatic health verification permits at entrances and that staff are responsible for ensuring that customers scan an entry barcode.

It warned that stores that fail to apply precautionary measures will be subject to a SR100,000 ($26,633) fine.

The penalty will be doubled and the business forced to close if a violation is repeated, the authority added.

From Thursday, Saudi Arabia reimposed mandatory face mask and social distancing rules in all closed and open places, including during events and activities.

The Interior Ministry said the the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new variants.

The Saudi public has been urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties. More than 285 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic and more than 5.44 million people have died after contracting the disease. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Related

Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Saudi Arabia
Social distancing measures reimposed in Two Holy Mosques
Saudi Chemical expects $27m in revenue as it brings 'Cialis' drug to the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Chemical expects $27m in revenue as it brings 'Cialis' drug to the Kingdom

Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021

Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021

Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021
  • About 4,000 male and female volunteers participated in the center’s local, regional and international events and activities, contributing 13,000 hours of work
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, presented more than 7,000 programs and initiatives in art, knowledge, culture, creativity and society this year, and welcomed more than 500,000 local and international visitors, the organization said.

In addition, about 4,000 male and female volunteers participated in the center’s local, regional and international events and activities, contributing 13,000 hours of work.

Ithra won five local and international awards in the past 12 months, including the National Award for Voluntary Work within the private sector, and the Path of Large and Emerging Cultural Institutions of the Private Sector award. It also bagged the MarCom award, a prestigious honor in recognition of great work in the field of marketing and communication, despite competition from 6,000 institutions worldwide.

In addition the center obtained accreditation as the first voluntary organization to implement the Saudi Standard for Volunteering, introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, as it provides services and support to people with disabilities.

Ithra also launched a Digital Wellbeing Program during 2021 that aims to raise awareness and influence society to adopt healthy digital practices.

The center participated in the Saudi pavilion at the 74th Cannes Film Festival and announced the production of two new films: “The Fugitive,” by renowned Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohammed Hefzy, and “The Valley Road,” by award-winning Saudi director Khaled Fahd. They are scheduled for release in 2023.

This year also included the fourth edition of the Tanween creativity season. Under the slogan “Shaping Creativity,” it featured creators, innovators, and prominent local and international experts who delivered 30 lectures, 20 professional courses, seven workshops and four experiments in a variety of creative fields.

In a first, Ithra also organized the Moment of Tanween, which gave more than 4,600 visitors the chance to produce group artworks using their smartphones to control the flight of 300 drones.

The center celebrated the launch of the second edition of Sharqiyah Innovate, which focused on the Eastern Region as the primary destination for creativity in the Kingdom. More than 100 entities and 150 teachers participated in the event.

In early December, during the first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, Ithra revealed the winning artwork in the fourth edition of the Ithra Art Prize: “E Pluribus Unum — Modern Rock” by Nadia Kaabi-Linke, which explores the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through its effects on the global aviation industry.

Meanwhile 484 visitors attended the Learning Without Borders conference, which included workshops, and discussions presented by 40 speakers from around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ITHRA

Related

The audience was provided with a space to enjoy the beauty of the Arabic language, revive the arts of language, and exchange its rich types. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra promotes Arabic calligraphy through special initiative
The deal ‘brings together KSA’s national carrier and one of the most prominent international cultural centers.’ (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudia, Ithra sign agreement to reach new cultural heights

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni, CEO of Research Products Development Co.

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni, CEO of Research Products Development Co.
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni, CEO of Research Products Development Co.

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni, CEO of Research Products Development Co.
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni has been the CEO of Research Products Development Co. since 2017.

The company helps to develop the early-stage processes of technology-driven companies in the Kingdom and brings them to market.

The firm said its role is to “generate a strong pipeline of investment-ready opportunities for existing companies, private investors, agencies, and investment arms of the Kingdom.”

It is a subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Co., which was set up by royal decree in 2011 to commercialize research and development output.

Al-Majnouni’s role is to acquire new firms and projects that result in business growth. He also leads day-to-day operations and sets the firm’s overall business strategy with its board.

In his career, Al-Majnouni has worked across gas processing, refining and petrochemicals, utilities, as well as exploration and production. He has also worked for a range of international, private and government companies. His assignments have included postings in the US.

Previously, Al-Majnouni was the executive director for strategic initiatives in oil and gas at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, now called the Ministry of Investment, from 2014 to 2017.

Al-Majnouni was a manager at the manufacturing competency center at Saudi Basic Industries Corp. from 2010 to 2012, and before that was a manager at the firm’s engineering department from 2005 to 2007.

He was the vice president of Saudi operations at the Dammam-based Alkhorayef Petroleum Co. between 2008 and 2010, where he defined the strategy and business plans of his division, leading a team of 135 engineers.

Al-Majnouni received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, in January 1994. He obtained his master’s in the same field from Cornell University in the US in 2000.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who:  Ammar Alomani, associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who:  Ammar Alomani, associate director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA 
Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Latest updates

Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock
Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock
Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands
Fire continues to burn near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway, north of Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)
2021 Year in Review: Events whose impact was felt across the Arab world
2021 Year in Review: Events whose impact was felt across the Arab world
Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi health ministry reports 752 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen
KSrelief to repair damaged homes in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.