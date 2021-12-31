Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Bader bin Jadid — a young star at Diriyah

A pioneering Saudi graduate development program, launched by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in 2019, has empowered Saudi youth talent to play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future.
Bader bin Jadid is proudly from Diriyah, continues to live there and is fully committed to developing it through his full-time role at the DGDA.
Jadid is a graduate of the Diriyah Gate Development Program 2021. He currently works in the marketing department of the media production unit and takes an active role in all aspects of the DGDA community.
Run in four stages over 12 months, the initiative provides university graduates from Diriyah with a range of training and professional opportunities to prepare them for the jobs market.
The scheme includes on-the-job training and courses designed to equip trainees with the practical and theoretical skills required for their personal development.
The DGDA’s chief shared services officer, Abdullah Al-Ghanim, said: “We are proud to be part of this stage, which is very important for Saudi youth in general, and Saudi women in particular, where women make up the majority of those enrolled in the program.
“We, at DGDA, seek to develop the region in general and focus on serving Diriyah’s community in particular. Within the framework of our relentless pursuit to develop Diriyah’s community, we became fully aware of what is needed to pave the path for future talents.
“Those enrolled in the program have demonstrated their distinction and merit, and I am confident that they will play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future, and this is what makes us proud of this step.”
The program is part of the authority’s efforts to improve community interaction, attract local talent and create a strong economy to contribute to the Kingdom’s prosperity.
Focus has been placed on promoting key professional skills such as effective communication, presentation, and project management, in addition to interpersonal skills including analytical thought, time management, and relationship building, with an emphasis on achievement and entrepreneurship.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Bader bin Jadid — a young star at Diriyah
