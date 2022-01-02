You are here

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell
  • Sadr Logistics was down 10 percent to SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher
  • Fawaz Alhokair’s share price dropped to a one-year low of SR15.4
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened flat on the first trading day of 2022 as investors buckle up for the new year amid lingering omicron fears and a surge in cases.

As of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time, the TASI index remained flat at 11,283 points while the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.66 percent to 26,146 points.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, led the gainers, up 3.5 percent to SR45.6 ($12.2).

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and ACWA Power weighed the index up as they rose to SR142 and SR85.7, respectively. A bourse filing on Sunday revealed that the former increased the limits of a bank facility provided to SEDCO Capital REIT by SR450 million.

Recently enlisted Saudi Tadawul Group saw almost SR10 million worth of shares traded in the morning as it went up to SR127.

Petro Rabigh witnessed gains amounting to 1.93 percent to reach SR21.1. This came as the company received SR2.84 billion as early repayment of a loan provided to Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Sadr Logistics was down 10 percent to SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher.

Fawaz Alhokair’s share price dropped to a one-year low of SR15.4. The fall follows the Kingdom's decision to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 30.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, saw marginal losses as it fell to SR23.3. Earlier today, the group announced the start date for its rights issue subscription as Jan. 3, amid a capital raise to SR291 million.

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2 percent last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday.


Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million barrels per day last year, according to energy ministry data cited by the Interfax news agency and Reuters calculations, from 10.27 million bpd in 2020.


In tons, oil and gas condensate output increased to 524.05 million in 2021 from 512.68 million tons in 2020, but was still below a post-Soviet record-high of 560.2 million, or 11.25 million bpd, seen in 2019.


According to Interfax, Russian oil exports outside the former Soviet Union declined by 2.2 percent in 2021 to 214.4 million tons. It also said that Russian natural gas output jumped by 10 percent last year to 762.3 billion cubic meters.


In April 2020, Russia agreed to reduce its oil production by more than 2 million bpd, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along with other leading oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.


Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that country’s oil output is expected to rise further to 540-560 million tons (10.8-11.2 million bpd) in 2022, and to 542-562 million tons in 2023.


He has also said that Russia will restore its oil production to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, though the timeline has been questioned by some analysts.


Many oil producers have reported they are almost out of spare production capacity having reduced output in tandem with other OPEC+ producers.


OPEC+ is now easing its output curbs, and in early December agreed to stick to its plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd.

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021
Updated 02 January 2022
Salma Wael

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021

Buckle up for the first trading session of the new year; a quick glimpse at 2021
  • Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw unprecedented gains throughout most of the year until the omicron variant hit.
  • TASI capped the year’s gains momentum at 11,282 points, up 30 percent from a year earlier
  • Saudi Research and Media Group – known as SRMG – and ACWA Power exited the year with all-time highs
Updated 02 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: As 2021 came to an end, Tadawul’s TASI index – which tracks the performance of the biggest companies listed in Saudi Arabia – capped the year’s gains momentum at 11,282 points, up 30 percent from a year earlier – the highest annual leap in 14 years.

Pushed by stronger oil prices, a series of initial public offerings, 2022 budget surplus forecast, promising financial results, and overall recovery from 2020’s pandemic crisis, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw unprecedented gains throughout most of the year until the omicron variant hit.

The rise of omicron in late November led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, hence reigniting investors’ fears, as they witnessed a mixed trend in regional and global stock markets.

On the final trading day of 2021, the gains recorded stood at 0.73 percent for the main index TASI and 0.09 percent for the parallel market Nomu which closed at 25,976 points.

Saudi Research and Media Group – known as SRMG – and ACWA Power exited the year with all-time highs, reaching SR196 ($52) and SR84, respectively. Shares of the former soared 150 percent from a year earlier.

Outperforming all Saudi stocks in terms of growth, Sadr Logistics finished the year 184 percent higher despite declining most in the prior session.

The fast rebound of the Kingdom’s stocks illustrated resilience against the recently re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that sent the market down on Dec. 29, 2021.

In line with Saudi, most Middle Eastern bourses stood tall in the face of omicron and ended 2021 on a strong note. The Gulf Cooperation Council was led by Abu Dhabi’s index ADI that leaped nearly 68 percent year-on-year.

The UAE’s index DFMGI and Kuwait’s BKP recorded yearly gains in the range of 26 to 28 percent, followed by Bahrain’s BAX. Next, bourses of Oman, Qatar, and Egypt all concluded the year with 10 to 13 percent annual increases.

That said, Middle Eastern indexes saw a mixed performance in the final session ahead of the new year. Along with TASI, Dubai’s DFMGI topped the gains with a 0.7-percent-increase. Next were indexes of Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Bahrain – up 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Qatari index QSI fell 0.5 percent, while bourses of Oman and Kuwait saw marginal losses of 0.2 percent each.

As announced in early December 2021, the UAE bourse will run trading sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, Monday to Friday, starting tomorrow, Jan. 3.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil lost 1.75 cents to reach $77.8 a barrel while US WTI crude was down 1.78 cents to $75.2 per barrel on Dec. 31, 2021, having risen over 50 percent yearly.

Stock news for Jan. 2

  • SEDCO Capital REIT fund’s facility limit granted by Al Rajhi Bank has been extended to SR1.05 billion.
  • Knowledge Economic City has obtained a bank facility worth SR782 million from the Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to finance 79 percent of its Knowledge Economic City Hub project.
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG’s rights issue subscription will start on Jan. 3 and end on Jan. 13, while the trading period will end on Jan. 10. This comes as the group aims to raise capital to SR291 million.
  • The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, or Tawuniya, has received an order to provide 1-year health insurance services for employees of Tahakom Investments Co. and its subsidiaries. The company said in a bourse filing that the contract is expected to have a positive impact on 2022 revenue.
  • Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance has received the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance’s approval to renew its yearly CCHI qualification starting Jan. 3.

Calendar

 

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Groups’ rights issue starts

 

Saudi developer KEC secures $208.3m loan for Hub project in Madinah

Saudi developer KEC secures $208.3m loan for Hub project in Madinah
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer KEC secures $208.3m loan for Hub project in Madinah

Saudi developer KEC secures $208.3m loan for Hub project in Madinah
  • The company said the facility will be used for the first phase of the project
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City secured funds from Saudi lenders for its Knowledge City Hub in Madinah. 

The developer, also known as KEC, has completed all the requirements for its financing agreement, which amounts to SR782 million ($208.3 million), with the Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank, it said in a bourse filing. 

The agreement was first announced in April to provide initial funds for the Hub project.

The company said the facility will be used for the first phase of the project, which includes a mall, a hotel, and a boulevard. It will cover 79 percent of the total cost of the project. 

The mixed-use development will be built on an area of 68,000 square meters, with a total value of SR 1.3 billion, which will include a five-star hotel and other lifestyle spots.

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Syaratech is a new peer-to-peer car sharing platform in Saudi Arabia that allows car owners, for the first time, to lease their vehicles directly to others.

In similar fashion to what Airbnb does for homes, Syaratech allows people in the Kingdom to boost their income by safely renting their cars via the platform.

It was established by founder and CEO Mohrah Al-Ahmari in 2020 and began operations in November of 2021.

As the idea is very new to the country, the process of getting a license to operate was not straightforward. The businesswoman held several meetings with the Public Transport Authority to finally get the license.

“We were invited by the Public Transport Authority to a big business event to tell them our ideas,” she said. “We were honored to meet the minister of transport and the traffic manager and talk to them.”

With tourism becoming a vital sector for the economy, Al-Ahmari expects to see her project supporting the sector as it will reduce the cost of getting a car for a large segment of society.

Al-Ahmari told Arab News: “We provide various car options anytime and anywhere at competitive prices.”

She said owners who list their cars on the platform can earn more than SR3,000 ($799) per month, with no sign-up charge or monthly fees.

Al-Ahmari said low-cost rental cars are in high demand in the Kingdom. She added the typical problems consumers face are high rental costs, especially at airports, as well as a limited range of rental vehicles.

She added: “There is also a lack of car rental services in villages and remote areas, as tourism and new forms of entertainment expand in the Kingdom.”

The app for the service is available at Apple’s App Store, Google Play, or on the firm’s website.

Syaratech was one of the top five winners in last year’s SPARK, a program in partnership with youth foundation Misk, giga-project NEOM and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Monsha’at. The six-week course aims to help young Saudi professionals start their own firms.

The platform was awarded free office space provided by Monsha’at, a grant from NEOM, and SPARK gold certificates from Misk.

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
Updated 02 January 2022
ONE CARLO DIAZ

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
  • Several non-oil sectors have been identified as priority sectors in the fund’s diversification plan
Updated 02 January 2022
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: This was a crunch year for Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth body, the Public Investment Fund, as it announced a five-year strategy to push the Kingdom’s diversification drive.

It picks up from the body’s first five-year plan launched in 2017, when the Saudi government chose the PIF to “lead the charge in building a national economic transformation.”

The fund posted around SR1.5 trillion ($400 billion) in assets under management, at the end of 2020 — growing nearly threefold from SR570 billion from 2015.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund aims to more than double this growth — targeting around SR4 trillion in assets under management by 2025, with a focus on contributing billions of dollars to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Several non-oil sectors have been identified as priority sectors in its diversification plan, such as housing, healthcare and financial services.

But it was tourism that saw the first major announcement from the PIF in 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

In January, the fund launched Cruise Saudi, which bids to establish a leisure liner industry in the Kingdom.

Another major project in tourism, the Soudah Development Co. in the Asir region, was announced the following month with an investment of SR11 billion.

Other notable PIF announcements in tourism include The Rig — a 150,000 square meter offshore oil-themed tourism destination, the fund partnered with E1 Series to create the world’s first electric powerboat championship and two PIF-owned companies — The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala — merged to create a Red Sea tourism powerhouse.

In January, the fund launched Cruise Saudi, which bids to establish a leisure liner industry in the Kingdom, in line with the government’s Vision 2030 aspirations of opening Saudi Arabia up to the world.

Another major project in tourism, the Soudah Development Co. in the Asir region, was announced the following month with an investment of SR11 billion.

Other notable PIF announcements in tourism include The Rig — a 150,000 square meter offshore oil-themed tourism destination, the fund partnered with E1 Series to create the world’s first electric powerboat championship and two PIF-owned companies — The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala — merged to create a Red Sea tourism powerhouse.

The next few months saw the PIF make internal moves to expand its team to capture more domestic and international investment opportunities.

Two deputy governors joined the fund in June — Turqi Al-Nowaiser and Yazeed Alhumeid. Three other senior executives also came into the business — Eyas Al-Dossari, Omar Al-Madhi, and Abdulla Shaker.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the fund invested around SR84 billion this year as it bids to boost the Saudi economy, which has run a deficit for several years and last year was hit by record-low oil prices.

In December, the crown prince announced that around SR75 billion will be invested in the project, led by the PIF’s Central Jeddah Development. The new destination will feature thousands of hotel rooms and residential units, surrounded by major lifestyle and tourism projects over 5.7 million square meters.  

This project aims to add SR47 billion to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030. 

This year also saw major movements in the PIF’s stakes in major companies — including acquiring a 25 percent share in Emaar The Economic City, and publicly offering some of its stake in stc, the Kingdom’s largest telecoms operator.

An eye-catching move saw the PIF, alongside other investors, finally seal a $410 million deal to buy English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

After the high-profile transaction, the Saudi fund assumed a dominant position in the North East club’s new ownership structure, owning 80 percent of shares.

The fund invests outside the Kingdom as a way of bringing value to the Saudi economy, and in 2021, it almost tripled its holdings of US-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter – buying shares in retail giant Walmart and social media firm Pinterest among others.

The next four years will be key for the PIF as the Kingdom draws ever nearer to 2030.

