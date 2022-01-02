Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot

You are here

Economic growth in Hong Kong is expected to have reached 6.4 percent in 2021 due to higher exports and stronger vaccination campaigns, the city’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan, said in a blog post.

This rebound comes after the economy suffered from recessions in the last two years, Chan added.

Another factor that played a role in this recovery was the revival of local consumption and retail sales, he pointed out. 

However, challenges remain for the city’s recovery as the tourism sector is still facing setbacks.

The secretary indicated that a full healing of the economy will be accomplished only through successful epidemic control, calling on people to take their vaccinations.

South Korea’s economy

South Korean exports grew by 25.8 percent in 2021, the highest annual rate since 2010, driven by sales of petrochemicals and semiconductors.

Rebounds in global demand helped propel the country’s outgoing sales to hit $644.5 billion in 2021, according to government data.

This follows two consecutive years of contractions in exports.

Shipments of petrochemicals and semiconductors surged by annual rates of 54.8 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Sales of car and steel were also 24.2 percent and 37 percent higher in 2021.

Moreover, the country’s imports reached an all-time high of $615.1 billion during the year, expanding by 31.5 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea's inflation rate hit 2.5 percent in 2021, the highest in a decade, rising from 0.5 percent in the previous year, official data revealed.

This could mean possible interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Supply chain disruptions and services expenditure were driving the country’s rising prices.

Last November, the Bank of Korea lifted its rate to 1 percent and upwardly revised its inflation forecasts.

India’s current account

India turned a current account deficit of $9.6 billion in the three months ending in September in 2021, compared to a $15.3 billion surplus in last year’s corresponding period, the Reserve Bank of India said.

This was driven by a 200 percent yearly expansion in the country’s goods deficit to reach $44.4 billion in the July-September period.

On the other hand, the services surplus widened to $25.6 billion, expanding by 21.3 percent from a year earlier.

China’s PMI

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index went up by 0.2 points to 50.3 in December on higher production in the sector, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

In particular, output for pharmaceuticals, general equipment, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industries was higher.

Conversely, the production of textile, petroleum and other fuels declined during the month.

Despite being below the 50 threshold, the demand sub-index improved by 0.3 points to 49.7. In addition, the price index slipped as costs of raw materials declined.

Meanwhile, the index for non-manufacturing PMI rose by 0.4 points to 52.7 in December as the services and construction industries strengthened, the statistics agency added.

The Saudi Fund for Development, known as SFD, signed multiple financing agreements in Egypt with the Industrial Development Bank, Banque du Caire and Enmaa Finance Company.

The total value of the agreements is 300 million Egyptian pounds ($19 million), intended to finance small, medium and micro enterprises in the Upper Egypt region.

Following meetings in Cairo, the financing is expected to contribute to lowering the unemployment rate, increase the rates of development in the region. 

It will also target clean energy, as well as the medical, services and industrial sectors.

The development of joint economic relations between Egypt and other Arab countries aligns with the ministry’s overall strategic aim at consolidating economic relations in various fields, the minister of international cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said.

Al-Mashat also praised the strategic Egyptian-Saudi relations, reflected by the program of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, intended to enhance the state’s efforts to develop the Sinai Peninsula.

So far, the total funding provided by the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee to Egypt is 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds.

This money has helped to finance 2,550 projects in 27 governorates, generating around 13,000 jobs in the development sectors.

Egypt is mulling the possible initial public offering of its joint project with Siemens known as Egypt Megaproject, the country’s largest power plants.

“This offering is one of the most important projects in line with the objectives of the Egyptian state,” Ayman Soliman, the executive director of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said in the statement.

The three power stations, built by Siemens in July 2018 at a total cost of 6 billion euros ($7 billion), each generate 4.8 gigawatts of electricity, and are managed by Siemens under an 8-year contract with the Egyptian government.

Egypt's sovereign fund plans to acquire 30 percent of the power stations as part of the deal aimed at reducing the debt burden of financing the three power stations of the government, Soliman said in previous statements to Bloomberg. 

The announcement followed a meeting with the prime minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the developments of the Fund’s major projects and explore the possibility of floating some companies of the National Service Projects Organization on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

He added that the offering reflects the fund's main objective to create partnerships with the private sector, expand its contribution in economic growth, maximize the return on state-owned assets, and refinance state investments in order to ease the burden on the public budget.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened flat on the first trading day of 2022 as investors buckle up for the new year amid lingering omicron fears and a surge in cases.

As of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time, the TASI index remained flat at 11,283 points while the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.66 percent to 26,146 points.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, led the gainers, up 3.5 percent to SR45.6 ($12.2).

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and ACWA Power weighed the index up as they rose to SR142 and SR85.7, respectively. A bourse filing on Sunday revealed that the former increased the limits of a bank facility provided to SEDCO Capital REIT by SR450 million.

Recently enlisted Saudi Tadawul Group saw almost SR10 million worth of shares traded in the morning as it went up to SR127.

Petro Rabigh witnessed gains amounting to 1.93 percent to reach SR21.1. This came as the company received SR2.84 billion as early repayment of a loan provided to Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Sadr Logistics was down 10 percent to SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher.

Fawaz Alhokair’s share price dropped to a one-year low of SR15.4. The fall follows the Kingdom's decision to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 30.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, saw marginal losses as it fell to SR23.3. Earlier today, the group announced the start date for its rights issue subscription as Jan. 3, amid a capital raise to SR291 million.

Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2 percent last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday.


Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million barrels per day last year, according to energy ministry data cited by the Interfax news agency and Reuters calculations, from 10.27 million bpd in 2020.


In tons, oil and gas condensate output increased to 524.05 million in 2021 from 512.68 million tons in 2020, but was still below a post-Soviet record-high of 560.2 million, or 11.25 million bpd, seen in 2019.


According to Interfax, Russian oil exports outside the former Soviet Union declined by 2.2 percent in 2021 to 214.4 million tons. It also said that Russian natural gas output jumped by 10 percent last year to 762.3 billion cubic meters.


In April 2020, Russia agreed to reduce its oil production by more than 2 million bpd, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along with other leading oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.


Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that country’s oil output is expected to rise further to 540-560 million tons (10.8-11.2 million bpd) in 2022, and to 542-562 million tons in 2023.


He has also said that Russia will restore its oil production to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, though the timeline has been questioned by some analysts.


Many oil producers have reported they are almost out of spare production capacity having reduced output in tandem with other OPEC+ producers.


OPEC+ is now easing its output curbs, and in early December agreed to stick to its plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd.

RIYADH: As 2021 came to an end, Tadawul’s TASI index – which tracks the performance of the biggest companies listed in Saudi Arabia – capped the year’s gains momentum at 11,282 points, up 30 percent from a year earlier – the highest annual leap in 14 years.

Pushed by stronger oil prices, a series of initial public offerings, 2022 budget surplus forecast, promising financial results, and overall recovery from 2020’s pandemic crisis, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw unprecedented gains throughout most of the year until the omicron variant hit.

The rise of omicron in late November led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, hence reigniting investors’ fears, as they witnessed a mixed trend in regional and global stock markets.

On the final trading day of 2021, the gains recorded stood at 0.73 percent for the main index TASI and 0.09 percent for the parallel market Nomu which closed at 25,976 points.

Saudi Research and Media Group – known as SRMG – and ACWA Power exited the year with all-time highs, reaching SR196 ($52) and SR84, respectively. Shares of the former soared 150 percent from a year earlier.

Outperforming all Saudi stocks in terms of growth, Sadr Logistics finished the year 184 percent higher despite declining most in the prior session.

The fast rebound of the Kingdom’s stocks illustrated resilience against the recently re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that sent the market down on Dec. 29, 2021.

In line with Saudi, most Middle Eastern bourses stood tall in the face of omicron and ended 2021 on a strong note. The Gulf Cooperation Council was led by Abu Dhabi’s index ADI that leaped nearly 68 percent year-on-year.

The UAE’s index DFMGI and Kuwait’s BKP recorded yearly gains in the range of 26 to 28 percent, followed by Bahrain’s BAX. Next, bourses of Oman, Qatar, and Egypt all concluded the year with 10 to 13 percent annual increases.

That said, Middle Eastern indexes saw a mixed performance in the final session ahead of the new year. Along with TASI, Dubai’s DFMGI topped the gains with a 0.7-percent-increase. Next were indexes of Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Bahrain – up 0.5, 0.4, and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Qatari index QSI fell 0.5 percent, while bourses of Oman and Kuwait saw marginal losses of 0.2 percent each.

As announced in early December 2021, the UAE bourse will run trading sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, Monday to Friday, starting tomorrow, Jan. 3.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil lost 1.75 cents to reach $77.8 a barrel while US WTI crude was down 1.78 cents to $75.2 per barrel on Dec. 31, 2021, having risen over 50 percent yearly.

Stock news for Jan. 2

  • SEDCO Capital REIT fund’s facility limit granted by Al Rajhi Bank has been extended to SR1.05 billion.
  • Knowledge Economic City has obtained a bank facility worth SR782 million from the Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to finance 79 percent of its Knowledge Economic City Hub project.
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG’s rights issue subscription will start on Jan. 3 and end on Jan. 13, while the trading period will end on Jan. 10. This comes as the group aims to raise capital to SR291 million.
  • The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, or Tawuniya, has received an order to provide 1-year health insurance services for employees of Tahakom Investments Co. and its subsidiaries. The company said in a bourse filing that the contract is expected to have a positive impact on 2022 revenue.
  • Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance has received the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance’s approval to renew its yearly CCHI qualification starting Jan. 3.

Calendar

 

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Groups’ rights issue starts

 

