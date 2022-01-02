You are here

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, moved higher on Sunday, rising by 0.05 percent to $47,194, at 12:311 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,741, up 0.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Binance, the largest crypto exchange, said it will not allow Ontario users of its cryptocurrency trading platform to trade or open new accounts after Friday's meeting with the Ontario Securities Commission, Bloomberg reported.

The commitments come a day after the Ontario Securities Commission publicly reprimanded Binance for an unacceptable letter telling its Ontario users that they can keep their accounts open, despite the lack of a platform trading registration with the securities regulator.

“Binance’s notice was intended to communicate that Binance had decided to actively pursue registration in Canada and that Ontario users would not be required to close or liquidate their accounts on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement, adding that the letter “may not have been as clear as intended.”

Binance has also committed not to market its services to Ontarians.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents Massachusetts said cryptocurrencies are not a true path toward financial equality, criticizing the industry for the fact that Bitcoin is even more closely held by the wealthy than dollars.

“The crypto industry claims that crypto is the path to financial inclusion, but bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated within the top 1 percent than dollars. We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” Warren said in a tweet. 

Congress and federal regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of cryptocurrencies amid growing calls for tougher regulations for the booming industry.

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot
Updated 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Economic growth in Hong Kong is expected to have reached 6.4 percent in 2021 due to higher exports and stronger vaccination campaigns, the city’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan, said in a blog post.

This rebound comes after the economy suffered from recessions in the last two years, Chan added.

Another factor that played a role in this recovery was the revival of local consumption and retail sales, he pointed out. 

However, challenges remain for the city’s recovery as the tourism sector is still facing setbacks.

The secretary indicated that a full healing of the economy will be accomplished only through successful epidemic control, calling on people to take their vaccinations.

South Korea’s economy

South Korean exports grew by 25.8 percent in 2021, the highest annual rate since 2010, driven by sales of petrochemicals and semiconductors.

Rebounds in global demand helped propel the country’s outgoing sales to hit $644.5 billion in 2021, according to government data.

This follows two consecutive years of contractions in exports.

Shipments of petrochemicals and semiconductors surged by annual rates of 54.8 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Sales of car and steel were also 24.2 percent and 37 percent higher in 2021.

Moreover, the country’s imports reached an all-time high of $615.1 billion during the year, expanding by 31.5 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea's inflation rate hit 2.5 percent in 2021, the highest in a decade, rising from 0.5 percent in the previous year, official data revealed.

This could mean possible interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Supply chain disruptions and services expenditure were driving the country’s rising prices.

Last November, the Bank of Korea lifted its rate to 1 percent and upwardly revised its inflation forecasts.

India’s current account

India turned a current account deficit of $9.6 billion in the three months ending in September in 2021, compared to a $15.3 billion surplus in last year’s corresponding period, the Reserve Bank of India said.

This was driven by a 200 percent yearly expansion in the country’s goods deficit to reach $44.4 billion in the July-September period.

On the other hand, the services surplus widened to $25.6 billion, expanding by 21.3 percent from a year earlier.

China’s PMI

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index went up by 0.2 points to 50.3 in December on higher production in the sector, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

In particular, output for pharmaceuticals, general equipment, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industries was higher.

Conversely, the production of textile, petroleum and other fuels declined during the month.

Despite being below the 50 threshold, the demand sub-index improved by 0.3 points to 49.7. In addition, the price index slipped as costs of raw materials declined.

Meanwhile, the index for non-manufacturing PMI rose by 0.4 points to 52.7 in December as the services and construction industries strengthened, the statistics agency added.

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt
Updated 9 min ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Saudi Fund for Development, known as SFD, signed multiple financing agreements in Egypt with the Industrial Development Bank, Banque du Caire and Enmaa Finance Company.

The total value of the agreements is 300 million Egyptian pounds ($19 million), intended to finance small, medium and micro enterprises in the Upper Egypt region.

Following meetings in Cairo, the financing is expected to contribute to lowering the unemployment rate, increase the rates of development in the region. 

It will also target clean energy, as well as the medical, services and industrial sectors.

The development of joint economic relations between Egypt and other Arab countries aligns with the ministry’s overall strategic aim at consolidating economic relations in various fields, the minister of international cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said.

Al-Mashat also praised the strategic Egyptian-Saudi relations, reflected by the program of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, intended to enhance the state’s efforts to develop the Sinai Peninsula.

So far, the total funding provided by the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee to Egypt is 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds.

This money has helped to finance 2,550 projects in 27 governorates, generating around 13,000 jobs in the development sectors.

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens
Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is mulling the possible initial public offering of its joint project with Siemens known as Egypt Megaproject, the country’s largest power plants.

“This offering is one of the most important projects in line with the objectives of the Egyptian state,” Ayman Soliman, the executive director of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said in the statement.

The three power stations, built by Siemens in July 2018 at a total cost of 6 billion euros ($7 billion), each generate 4.8 gigawatts of electricity, and are managed by Siemens under an 8-year contract with the Egyptian government.

Egypt's sovereign fund plans to acquire 30 percent of the power stations as part of the deal aimed at reducing the debt burden of financing the three power stations of the government, Soliman said in previous statements to Bloomberg. 

The announcement followed a meeting with the prime minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the developments of the Fund’s major projects and explore the possibility of floating some companies of the National Service Projects Organization on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

He added that the offering reflects the fund's main objective to create partnerships with the private sector, expand its contribution in economic growth, maximize the return on state-owned assets, and refinance state investments in order to ease the burden on the public budget.

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start 2022 flat amid omicron worries: Opening bell
Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened flat on the first trading day of 2022 as investors buckle up for the new year amid lingering omicron fears and a surge in cases.

As of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time, the TASI index remained flat at 11,283 points while the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.66 percent to 26,146 points.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, led the gainers, up 3.5 percent to SR45.6 ($12.2).

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and ACWA Power weighed the index up as they rose to SR142 and SR85.7, respectively. A bourse filing on Sunday revealed that the former increased the limits of a bank facility provided to SEDCO Capital REIT by SR450 million.

Recently enlisted Saudi Tadawul Group saw almost SR10 million worth of shares traded in the morning as it went up to SR127.

Petro Rabigh witnessed gains amounting to 1.93 percent to reach SR21.1. This came as the company received SR2.84 billion as early repayment of a loan provided to Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Sadr Logistics was down 10 percent to SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher.

Fawaz Alhokair’s share price dropped to a one-year low of SR15.4. The fall follows the Kingdom's decision to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 30.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, saw marginal losses as it fell to SR23.3. Earlier today, the group announced the start date for its rights issue subscription as Jan. 3, amid a capital raise to SR291 million.

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2 percent last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday.


Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million barrels per day last year, according to energy ministry data cited by the Interfax news agency and Reuters calculations, from 10.27 million bpd in 2020.


In tons, oil and gas condensate output increased to 524.05 million in 2021 from 512.68 million tons in 2020, but was still below a post-Soviet record-high of 560.2 million, or 11.25 million bpd, seen in 2019.


According to Interfax, Russian oil exports outside the former Soviet Union declined by 2.2 percent in 2021 to 214.4 million tons. It also said that Russian natural gas output jumped by 10 percent last year to 762.3 billion cubic meters.


In April 2020, Russia agreed to reduce its oil production by more than 2 million bpd, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along with other leading oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.


Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that country’s oil output is expected to rise further to 540-560 million tons (10.8-11.2 million bpd) in 2022, and to 542-562 million tons in 2023.


He has also said that Russia will restore its oil production to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, though the timeline has been questioned by some analysts.


Many oil producers have reported they are almost out of spare production capacity having reduced output in tandem with other OPEC+ producers.


OPEC+ is now easing its output curbs, and in early December agreed to stick to its plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd.

