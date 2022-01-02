Saudi aid center, UNHCR sign agreement to help Yemeni people

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday signed an agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to provide shelter and support for displaced families across Yemen. The agreement will benefit 104,406 individuals at a total cost of $6 million.
Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, and Khalid Khalifah, adviser to the UNHCR and representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States, signed the agreement in Riyadh.
Following the signing ceremony, Al-Baiz noted that this agreement is part of close cooperation between the center and the UNHCR in response to the emergency situation in Yemen.
He pointed out that the agreement stipulates providing 6,000 shelters and 14,000 shelter bags to help displaced families affected by the humanitarian crisis. He also said the targeted governorates are Hajjah, Al-Jouf, Al-Baida, Omran, Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, Sanaa, Abyan, Ibb, Dhamar, Aden, Lahaj, the Capital municipality, Al-Dali and Sadah.
Khalifah praised the role of KSrelief, expressing his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support for the UNHCR’s efforts
He said: “We are proud in our partnership with KSrelief and we highly appreciate its continuous support and important contribution to supporting the needy displaced people in Yemen,” adding that this contribution will support the UNHCR’s efforts in responding to the needs of underprivileged families and help them live decent lives.
This agreement is part of efforts being exerted by the Kingdom to support all vital sectors in Yemen.
