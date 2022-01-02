Saudi Ports Authority signs deal with SCCA

You are here

Short Url

  • The agreement plays an essential role in achieving the authority’s objectives of developing maritime transport and import/export operations
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration on Sunday.

Considered a transformational step for Saudi ports, the agreement serves to establish a framework for coordination, provide alternative means for settling disputes that arise between the various facilities engaged in maritime transport activities and ports, and define a methodology for cooperation between the two parties.

The agreement plays an essential role in achieving the authority’s objectives of developing maritime transport and import/export operations, enhancing the capabilities of member ports, and contributing to the national economy.

It also contributes to SCCA’s endeavor to develop national ADR capacities by providing ADR services, legal training, and awareness events leading towards creating a safe environment that attracts both foreign and domestic investment to the Kingdom.

MAWANI and the SCCA agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation, develop alternative practices for and facilitate the settlement of commercial disputes, and raise awareness of these frameworks among establishments engaged in maritime transport and port activities.

 

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday signed an agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to provide shelter and support for displaced families across Yemen. The agreement will benefit 104,406 individuals at a total cost of $6 million.
Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, and Khalid Khalifah, adviser to the UNHCR and representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States, signed the agreement in Riyadh.
Following the signing ceremony, Al-Baiz noted that this agreement is part of close cooperation between the center and the UNHCR in response to the emergency situation in Yemen.
He pointed out that the agreement stipulates providing 6,000 shelters and 14,000 shelter bags to help displaced families affected by the humanitarian crisis. He also said the targeted governorates are Hajjah, Al-Jouf, Al-Baida, Omran, Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, Sanaa, Abyan, Ibb, Dhamar, Aden, Lahaj, the Capital municipality, Al-Dali and Sadah.
Khalifah praised the role of KSrelief, expressing his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support for the UNHCR’s efforts
He said: “We are proud in our partnership with KSrelief and we highly appreciate its continuous support and important contribution to supporting the needy displaced people in Yemen,” adding that this contribution will support the UNHCR’s efforts in responding to the needs of underprivileged families and help them live decent lives.
This agreement is part of efforts being exerted by the Kingdom to support all vital sectors in Yemen.

The island of Jabal Al-Lith, in Al-Lith governorate, is a promising tourist destination in Saudi Arabia thanks to its coral reefs and climatic diversity. It is also a favorite with divers wishing to explore its picturesque underwater world.
The island extends over an area of more than 4.5 km in length and approximately 2.2 km in width. It is 40 km away from a boat berth and takes 35 minutes to reach by boat.
Visitors can enjoy a weekend getaway in a tropical atmosphere. The island is renowned for its beauty, pristine nature and clear waters, not to mention its white sandy beaches and magical sunsets.
Jabal Al-Lith is home to colorful reefs and maritime forests, filled with mangroves and Salvadora persica plants.

RIYADH: Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune held talks with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif during his official visit to the capital Algiers, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
During the meeting, which was held at the presidential palace, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Algerian government and people.
They reviewed bilateral relations and the existing security cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.
Prince Abdulaziz arrived at Houari Boumediene Airport earlier on Sunday, where he met with Algerian Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning Kamel Beldjoud and a number of senior officials.

JEDDAH: Thousands of animal species around the world are at risk of extinction due to different factors, including global warming, urbanization, and deforestation.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently revealed that the Asiri magpie, which is listed among the world’s rarest birds and can only be found in the Kingdom, is also endangered.
The ministry has prohibited any hunting activity targeting this bird and warned that any poaching attempts will cost people a fine of SR100.000 ($26,624).
The Asiri magpie is one of the most endangered birds in the country due to its specific behavioral preferences, such as isolation as they do not like to be noticed. There are also some genetic breeding issues, as well as environmental factors.
What distinguishes this magpie from other types of the bird are its large beak and the small white mark on the shoulders. It weighs 240 grams and measures 48 cm in length, including an estimated tail length of 20 cm.
The bird stands out for its distinctive features and also for the beautiful sound it makes. It is considered to be creative and quite intelligent when it comes to building and engineering its nest.

FASTFACTS

• The bird stands out for its distinctive features and also for the beautiful sound it makes.

• It is considered to be creative and quite intelligent when it comes to building and engineering its nest.

The name of the bird is inspired by its only natural habitat in Saudi Arabia, in the southern region of Asir. It is found mainly around Tanomah city, between Balsamar and Al-Namas, and there is also a small cluster found near Abha city and the mountains of Al-Qahr.
This magpie is found at an altitude of 2,100 meters in forested areas. It can also be found in cultivated areas and open hillsides that have juniper and acacia trees.
It is different in form and behavior from other magpies, and it is also genetically different. It is considered to be one of the most isolated types of the magpie species as it inhabits a relatively small geographical area.
The director-general and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Department at the National Center for Wildlife Ahmad Al-Booq said that latest estimates suggested there were between 50 to 135 breeding pairs in the wild, equivalent to only 270 birds, in the country. “This number is by far the lowest of any endemic bird in the Arabian Peninsula,” he told Arab News.
The Asiri magpie used to be found in Taif city in the north and also in Zahran in the south. Now it is only present in a few small patches of juniper forests in the southwestern highlands of Saudi Arabia, representing a shrinkage of more than 90 percent in less than 80 years.
Unfortunately, as the population of this bird dwindles over time, there is a clear path toward extinction. “Genetic studies indicate that the Asiri magpie lived in isolation for the past 1.4 million years,” said Al-Booq. “If the current rate of deforestation continues or accelerates, the Asiri magpie will be extinct within two decades.”
Several factors have caused this bird to decrease in number. Agricultural activities, road construction, and housing development have led to the removal of juniper and acacia trees, which are the preferred nesting and feeding sites for Asiri magpies. Other threats include indirect poisoning and the deterioration of environments suitable for breeding. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Asiri magpie is classified as endangered.
There are 27 types of endangered, critically endangered, and vulnerable birds in the world and the Kingdom, including the greater spotted eagle, the sooty falcon, the rustic bunting, the Egyptian vulture, the Yemen thrush, the Arabian grosbeak, and the Arabian woodpecker.
The National Center for Wildlife is developing a program to help the Asiri magpie with rehabilitation and improved breeding, in addition to several projects to protect endangered birds in the Kingdom by reducing the risks they face.

JEDDAH: Local residents have been heading for the northwest of the Kingdom to enjoy the sight of the latest snowfall.

People in the Tabuk region near the Jordanian border woke up on New Year’s Day to find the desert sands covered in a blanket of white snow.

The Jabal Al-Lawz mountain range usually witnesses snowfall as the temperature drops, and winter is considered the most beautiful time of year in the region.

Faris Al-Harbi, an engineer who used to live in Tabuk, told Arab News: “Every year we wait for the snow to fall so that we can go to enjoy our aunt’s delicious kabsa (a traditional Saudi dish) cooked on the snow. It is one of our rituals.”

Saudi Arabia is known for its dry desert climate. But temperatures vary from region to region due to its diverse landscape that includes mountains, islands, deserts, caves, and valleys.

HIGHLIGHT

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a forecast in the coming days of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Asir, Jazan, Al-Madinah, Hail, the northern borders and Al-Jawf, and the Tabuk region, where more snowfall is expected. Local residents have been heading for the northwest of the Kingdom to enjoy the snowfall.

Snow usually falls in the northern mountainous regions of Turaif, Tabuk, Arar, and Rafha. Locals and visitors travel from different parts of the Kingdom to enjoy the crisp cold weather and snow activities such as snow sledding.

Badr Al-Gbl, who visits Tabuk during the winter, told Arab News: “Tabuk’s mountain peak witnesses snow every year, and it attracts the attention of all residents and visitors.”

The southwest of the Kingdom in the Asir region also sees some snow. Asir is home to the juniper-covered mountains of Soudah, the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, rising more than 3,000m above sea level.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a forecast in the coming days of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Asir, Jazan, Al-Madinah, Hail, the northern borders and Al-Jawf, and the Tabuk region, where more snowfall is expected.

