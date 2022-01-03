You are here

  • Home
  • Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary
Above, the Jerusalem Post website after it was hacked. (The Jerusalem Post website via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnnfh

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary
  • The image posted on the Jerusalem Post’s website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper early Monday, replacing its content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program on the anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian general.
While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the image posted on the Jerusalem Post’s website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in Iraq two years ago Monday.
The image included an exploding target from a recent Iranian military drill designed to look like the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona. The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that reprocess the reactor’s spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel’s nuclear bomb program.
Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.
In a tweet, the Jerusalem Post acknowledged being the target of hackers.
“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel,” the English-language newspaper wrote. “We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

 

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government. The hack comes after Israel’s former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged his country was involved in Soleimani’s killing.
Iran as well did not immediately acknowledge the hack early Monday. However, the country in recent days has stepped up its commemorations of the slain Revolutionary Guard general. Memorial services were scheduled to be held Monday marking his death.
As the head of the Quds, or Jerusalem, Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members have deployed into Syria’s long war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.
Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of the embattled Assad.
US officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied that. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a hero fighting Iran’s enemies abroad.

Topics: Jerusalem Post Iran Qassem Soleimani cyberhacking

Related

Indian PM’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers
World
Indian PM’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers
Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023. (File/AFP)
Media
Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
World
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic

Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic
  • The project aims to contribute to raising the number of Arabic articles in the encyclopedia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5.
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities have concluded a project to enrich Arabic content in the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, translating 31 articles from English into Arabic.
The Wikidowen project is one of the initiatives of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, represented by the Saudi Center for Digital Content, in cooperation with the College of Languages and Translation at the University of Jeddah.
The project aims to contribute to raising the number of Arabic articles in the encyclopedia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5.
The work was carried out by the students of the College of Languages and Translation at the university, where they received a virtual training course on how to edit on Wikipedia, which was then approved and corrected by the encyclopedia’s editors and administrators.
The project aims to enrich the Saudi, Arab and Islamic content in Wikipedia, through creation, development, and translation, by referencing literature and documented information, highlighting the history and civilization of the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic worlds, and working to bridge the gap between Saudi Internet users and digital content.
It also aims to publish digital education material on Saudi history and civilization, and work to correct mistakes and false information.

Topics: Wikidowen Wikipedia King Abdulaziz Foundation Jeddah University Saudi Center for Digital Content Arabic language Saudi Arabia translation

Related

Saudi culture ministry launches ‘1949’ podcast. (Twitter: @MOCSaudi)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture launches ‘1949’ podcast
According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Dhee Ayn lit up to mark Arabic calligraphy’s addition to UNESCO list

Two TV journalists freed in Sudan after mass street protests

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

Two TV journalists freed in Sudan after mass street protests

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. (AFP)
  • Authorities cut phone lines and the internet and cracked down on media, also including the satellite channel Al-Arabiya
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have released two journalists from Asharq television channel, a day after detaining them as deadly violence flared during renewed protests against the military government, the station said Friday.
During Thursday’s protests in and near Khartoum, “five uniformed security officers” held journalists Maha Al-Talb and Sally Othman and their teams in their office for several hours, the channel said.
Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan launched a coup on Oct. 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Burhan’s promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.
Protesters charge that the deal simply aims to give the cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to continue the regime built by former autocratic President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in 2019 following mass protests.
In the worst street clashes since Hamdok’s return, five demonstrators were killed and dozens wounded by bullets on Thursday, said the independent Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.
Authorities also cut phone lines and the internet and cracked down on media, also including the satellite channel Al-Arabiya.
Othman was interrupted by soldiers in the middle of a live broadcast and can be heard saying in a clip shared widely on social networks: “I will not be able to continue, the authorities are now forbidding me to continue with you.”
Sudanese police blamed the incident on “reprehensible individual actions” which would be investigated.
The Doctors’ Committee charged that “crimes against humanity” were committed in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, on Thursday.
It said five demonstrators were killed by bullets to the head or chest, and that ambulances were blocked and at least one seriously injured person was forcibly removed from an ambulance by the security forces.
Street clashes since the October coup have claimed 53 lives.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin
Media
Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin
Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021
Media
Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021

Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021

Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021

Google reveals top MENA searches and trends of 2021
  • In Saudi Arabia, search interest for ‘movie cinema’ grew by 125 percent
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Every year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report featuring the top searches and trends throughout the year.

2021 was the year that people looked forward to connecting with others in real life, from small events like meeting at a café to finally being able to get married in the presence of loved ones. There was a 30 percent increase for the term “search planner” in Saudi Arabia and a massive 130 percent increase for “open wedding halls” in Egypt.

Still, the popularity of virtual events that connected people in 2020 never fully went away, with a 70 percent increase globally in search phrases containing the term “games with friends” such as “online games with friends” or “virtual games with friends.”

People also wanted to go out and enjoy different experiences as evidenced by a 100 percent increase in search interest for “picnic chair” in the UAE and a 100 percent increase for “zoo tickets” globally.

As going out became more normal, people were willing to brave the crowds to be able to enjoy movies and music in person. In Saudi Arabia, search interest for “movie cinema” grew by 125 percent, and “live music near me” grew by 40 percent globally.

With stay-at-home orders becoming the norm in 2020, people started focusing on their health — beyond just fitness and diet — and these habits were continued through 2021. Global search interest for “sunscreen for face” and “best time to take vitamin” grew by 100 percent and 40 percent respectively, indicating that people were continuing to take care of themselves even as they returned to normalcy.

Many took to baking and painting as ways to occupy their time and cultivate new hobbies during the pandemic and these behaviors continued in 2021 with a 35 percent increase in search interest for “drawing lesson” in Saudi Arabia and for “education centers” in Egypt.

Working from home and hybrid work models led to many people making changes to their homes in the last two years — whether that’s moving to a new home or renovating their current one. In Egypt, for example, there was a 40 percent increase in search interest for “furniture moving companies” and a whopping 400 percent increase globally for “budget small bathroom ideas.” In fact, between August and October, search interest for “home loan calculator” grew by 200 percent globally.

The pandemic brought to light that consumers favor brands that stand for something. A global study by US-based communications Zeno Group found that consumers are four to six times more likely to buy from, trust, champion and defend companies with a strong “purpose.” In the UAE, too, shoppers started veering toward sustainability with search interest for “cruelty free” jumping up by 40 percent.

While consumers were favorable toward brands that cared, they were also interested in caring for community members themselves with global search interest for terms that contained the words “volunteer opportunities” and “donation centers near me” soaring by 100 percent.

The biggest restriction during the pandemic was travel and as restrictions eased in 2021, search interest in the UAE for “can I travel” increased by 100 percent and search entries containing the words “for international travel” grew by a massive 300 percent.

However, some habits that became conveniences during the pandemic stuck, with search interest in “staycation deals” in the UAE increasing by 170 percent and “food delivery” growing by 70 percent globally.

Topics: Google

Related

TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Media
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave.” (File/AFP)
Media
Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired

Palestinians raise alarm over Facebook content ‘suppression’

Palestinians raise alarm over Facebook content ‘suppression’
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

Palestinians raise alarm over Facebook content ‘suppression’

Palestinians raise alarm over Facebook content ‘suppression’
  • Palestinian reporters have cited multiple incidents they describe as censorship
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian journalists have raised the alarm over what they describe as unjust suppression of their content on Facebook, a claim backed by rights groups but rejected by the social media giant.

On Dec. 4, Palestine TV correspondent Christine Rinawi posted a video on her Facebook account in which Israeli security forces were seen shooting a Palestinian on the ground, killing him. He had just carried out a knife attack on an Israeli civilian.

Shortly after she posted her video, Rinawi, who has nearly 400,000 followers, noticed it had been removed from her account. This was not her first experience with Facebook’s enforcement, and Rinawi said her account had already been restricted after she shared footage of a November attack in Jerusalem.

In both cases, Facebook said it intervened because the posts violated the platform’s standards.

A spokesperson for Facebook’s parent company Meta said its policies “were designed to give everyone a voice while keeping them safe on our apps.”

They added: “We apply these policies to everyone equally, regardless of who is posting.”

Allegations of pro-Israeli bias at Facebook have simmered for years and were renewed in October when Human Rights Watch, a vocal Israel critic, said the platform had “suppressed content posted by Palestinians and their supporters speaking out about human rights issues in Israel and Palestine.”

Palestinian reporters have cited multiple incidents they describe as censorship.

One popular online news outlet, Maydan Quds News, may even have to fire reporters after its main Facebook page with 1.2 million followers was deleted, a source who requested anonymity said.

The Meta spokesperson said it has “a dedicated team, which includes Arabic and Hebrew speakers, who are focused on keeping our community safe by making sure we’re removing harmful content.”

It also strives to address “any enforcement errors as quickly as possible so people can keep sharing what matters to them.”

In the midst of a bout of fighting in May between Israel and armed factions in the Gaza Strip — the worst in years — Facebook had acknowledged widescale deletion of Palestinian posts, ascribing it to a technical bug that it sought to fix.

According to Palestinian social media monitoring center Sada Social, a record 600 Palestinian accounts or pro-Palestinian Facebook posts were restricted or deleted in 2021. The center helped launch a social media campaign called “Facebook Censors Jerusalem.”

Rama Youssef, a Jerusalem-based journalist who volunteered for the campaign, said Facebook hews to an Israeli point of view and has “double standards.”

The Arab Center Washington, D.C. think-tank said the Israeli government also pushes to censor “tens of thousands of posts and accounts” that support a Palestinian point of view.

Meta did not answer AFP questions about requests from the Israeli government.

But the company denied accusations of bias, saying its community standards prohibit violence, terrorism, hate and large-scale criminal activity, as well as posts supporting those subjects.

Israeli officials have also accused various social media platforms, including Facebook, of failing to curb anti-Semitism.

In February, then-diaspora affairs minister, Omer Yankelevich,  presented Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter with proposals to beef up the fight against anti-Semitism, saying it was “running rampant” online.

Media expert Iyad Al-Rifai of Sada Social said he regularly meets with Facebook representatives to ask for more transparency. He said the site appeared to target the word “shahid,” Arabic for martyr, which Palestinians frequently use to describe people killed by Israeli forces, including those who carried out attacks.

Rifai said that Facebook insisted it is bound by American standards, which consider “attackers to be terrorists,” not martyrs to a political cause. But, he said censoring the term wholesale ignored the wider context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meta did not respond to a question about its policies regarding the use of the word “shahid.” But it said it reviews posts according to its own policies, as well as “local laws and international human rights standards.”

Rifai said he was concerned that deleting accounts might discourage Palestinians from “engaging with pivotal issues” for fear of losing “their digital history and presence.”

He said he obtained from Facebook “promises to improve the working mechanisms of the algorithms so as to differentiate between journalistic content and ordinary content,” but he feared they offered “temporary rather than radical solutions.”

Topics: Palestine Facebook

Related

During the fierce escalation in fighting between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops, many Palestinians took to social media to highlight injustices. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Facebook wrongfully suppressed Palestinians during May violence, says HRW
Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it “welcomed” the Oversight board's decision. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook posts related to Israel, Palestinians must include ‘bias’ review

Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin

Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin

Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amazon’s virtual assistant told a 10-year-old girl to touch a live plug with a penny when the little girl asked Alexa for a challenge.

The “penny challenge,” as it’s known on the internet, went viral last year. Several media outlets and officials have issued warnings about the dangers of the challenge.

The incident was reported by the girl’s mother Kristin Livdahl on Twitter.

 

 

An article on a third-party website, Our Community Now, warns parents against the challenge. The headline reads: “Watch Out, Parents—the Viral ‘Outlet Challenge’ Has Kids Doing the Unthinkable!”

Alexa, however, took only an excerpt from the article: “The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

In the article, the next sentence reads: “The resulting sparks are supposed to be cool enough to win you instant internet fame. (Obviously, do NOT attempt this!)”

Some users pointed out that the reason Alexa picked the suggestion is due to its viral nature, which is the problem with the internet today. But, as one user said, “Why then in the love of all that is holy would an organization that should know better like @amazon sell a product that randomly selects content from the mess of the internet to use in conversation with any random person at any level of critical thinking ability?”

 

 

The tweet has sparked outrage on the Internet with users chiming in with their experiences. Amazon’s generic reply to Livdahl’s tweet has further upset many users. The response reads: “Hi there. We’re sorry to hear this! Please reach out to us directly via the following link so that we can look into this further with you. We hope this helps.”

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” Amazon said in a statement to the BBC. “Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers.”

Topics: Amazon alexa

Related

Majarra launches new Arabic skill for Alexa
Media
Majarra launches new Arabic skill for Alexa
Update Amazon launches Saudi-dialect speaking Alexa
Business & Economy
Amazon launches Saudi-dialect speaking Alexa

Latest updates

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing
Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing
Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh
Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh
India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.