India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
  • India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections
  • Current surge in cases largely concentrated in India’s big cities
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.
State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.
Data from the health ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.
Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalizations have not gone up.
“There is no need to panic,” Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said Sunday.
India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections.
The current surge in cases, including those of the omicron variant, is largely concentrated in India’s big cities like Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai. The country has reported more than 1,700 omicron cases, with the highest number of infections in the western state of Maharashtra.
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings. The latest to enforce such restrictions was the state of West Bengal where authorities Sunday closed all schools and colleges.
India experienced a devastating surge of infections in April and May last year when more than 400,000 cases were recorded daily at the peak of the crisis. That surge was mainly driven by the delta variant and overwhelmed the country’s health care system as hospitals ran out of beds and medical oxygen.
Health experts say the country is unlikely to witness such scenes this time because of a more vaccinated population but warn the surge in cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant could once again strain the health system.
India has so far partially vaccinated almost 90 percent of its eligible population and nearly 64 percent have received both doses. The government is yet to decide on offering booster shots for adults.
Health experts are, however, worried as India’s Election Commission last week allowed legislative elections early this year to go ahead as planned in Uttar Pradesh state, the country’s most populous with over 200 million people, raising fears that the infections could spread unchecked.
In recent weeks, political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited the state, leading rallies and delivering speeches to packed crowds. The photos have intensified concerns, bringing back memories of the last year’s surge, as political parties led mass rallies as infections soared throughout the country.

Topics: India Coronavirus omicron variant omicron

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath
  • Lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city’s traditional emblem had been replaced by China’s
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: Lawmakers in Hong Kong’s new “patriots only” legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city’s traditional democracy opposition.
In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong’s new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city’s traditional emblem had been replaced by China’s.
The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years.
China has remolded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
A national security law has criminalized much dissent while new laws were passed to purge from public office anyone deemed unpatriotic.
Elections under these new rules were held last month for the legislature.
All candidates were vetted for their political loyalty and only 20 of the 90 seats were directly elected, while the rest are chosen by pro-Beijing committees.
The result is a law-making body that authorities have hailed as being filled with patriots and devoid of disruptive “anti-China” elements.
Only one of the 90 lawmakers who made it through the vetting and got elected identifies as “non-establishment.”
But Tik Chi-yuen is not from the city’s traditional pro-democracy block.
Most of Hong Kong’s best known democracy activists are in jail, have fled overseas or left politics since Beijing’s crackdown began.
Monday’s ceremony was completed without incident — a stark contrast to 2016 when six pro-democracy legislators used their oaths to chant slogans or display banners. All those legislators were later disqualified or unseated soon after.
Authoritarian China has portrayed its new political system for Hong Kong as a way to return stability and says pluralism is still tolerated.
Critics, including many western nations, say Beijing has shredded its promise that Hong Kong would keep its liberties and autonomy after its 1997 handover by Britain.
Starry Lee, a legislator and head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party the DAB, thanked Beijing for “bringing Hong Kong back to the right track and returning stability to the legislature.”
“I am excited because Hong Kong has entered a new era when we can get rid of political disputes and join hands to improve the governance,” Lee told reporters.
Last week 89 of the 90 lawmakers issued a joint statement supporting the national security police’s raid and arrests against pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News.
Tik was the only one who did not sign.

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
  • Rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.
Austin, who is vaccinated and has received a booster, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.
The rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.
US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
“To the degree possible, I plan to attend virtually this coming week those key meetings and discussions required to inform my situational awareness and decision making. I will retain all authorities,” Austin said.
He added that his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters. 

 

Topics: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Coronavirus

France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’

France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’

France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’
  • Europe crossed 100 million known cases on Saturday, and governments there are keen to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 while also avoiding punishing restrictions
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: France announced an easing of COVID restrictions from Monday and Britain’s health minister said curbs were an “absolute last resort,” as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open.

Coronavirus cases have surged globally in recent weeks, fueled by the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant, and the pandemic dampened New Year’s celebrations yet again.

Europe crossed 100 million known cases on Saturday, and governments there are keen to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 while also avoiding punishing restrictions.

Fully vaccinated people in France who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days, and can leave quarantine after five days if they show a negative test.

The change in rules should allow a “benefit-risk balance aimed at ensuring the virus is controlled while maintaining socioeconomic life,” the French Health Ministry said.

According to an AFP tally of official figures, 17 out of 52 countries or territories in Europe beat their previous record of most cases in a single week.

The countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the world were all in Europe, with Denmark showing the worst figure of 2,045.

However, some studies have sparked hope that omicron does not cause COVID as severe as the delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases” because of its high transmissibility.

The virus surges dampened New Year’s celebrations around the world, with events canceled and tens of millions spending the holidays under some form of restrictions.

The British government, which is responsible for health policies in England only, has put in place some precautions but so far refused to curb socializing and large events despite record case numbers last week.

It has pointed to the less dramatic rise in hospitalizations compared with case numbers as justification.

“Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.

“I’ve been determined that we must give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus,” he added, noting the “enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns”.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all rolled out new rules since Christmas limiting gatherings.

Despite virus concerns, populations in many parts of the world have grown increasingly weary of restrictions, sparking regular protests and defiance in some countries.

Dutch police on Saturday broke up a rave in breach of COVID rules that was attended by hundreds in a disused factory, local media reported.

Dozens of police officers entered the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk with hundreds more mobilised to shepherd people away, NOS television said.

The illegal rave attracted people from far and wide with locals saying they had seen vehicles come in from France and Germany but also as far away as Spain and Italy.

And in Stuttgart, Germany, about 100 activists attempted to stage an unauthorized protest against COVID vaccines and restrictions.

The virus was also on the minds of some worshippers who hiked to the summit of Mount Mitake in Japan to pray at a shrine and watch the first sunrise of 2022.

“Naturally, I prayed for a new year to be one in which the coronavirus goes away,” said visitor Rie Mogi.

Topics: France England COVID-19

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
Updated 02 January 2022

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
  • Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 7 years in jail
Updated 02 January 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government and opposition officials said on Sunday that they were not negotiating any deal for the return of convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since November 2019, after being granted eight-week medical bail.

The country’s key opposition leader, Sharif, 72, has dominated Pakistan’s politics for three decades and thrice served as its premier. He was removed from office by a Supreme Court order in 2017 amid revelations over his personal wealth.

In December 2018, he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to seven years in jail. He has consistently denied the accusations, saying they were politically motivated. Granted medical bail for treatment in London in 2019, Sharif has not returned to the country where he is facing non-bailable arrest warrants.

In August 2021, Britain’s Home Office refused to extend Sharif’s stay in the country on medical grounds — a decision the former prime minister has appealed via immigration tribunal.

After last week’s local media rumors over a “secret deal” between the Pakistani government and Sharif to bring him back home, State Minister for Information Broadcasting Farrukh Habib told Arab News there were no such negotiations.

“Not at all,” he said. “Law will take its course.” “He is an absconder, declared by courts. Lifetime disqualified by Supreme Court.”

HIGHLIGHT

Sharif was granted medical bail for treatment in London in October 2019 and has not returned ever since.

Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, also denied the rumors.

“There is no deal being negotiated with (the) government on the return of Nawaz Sharif. All the debate is speculative and sponsored by (the) government to divert attention from real issues faced by the public,” he told Arab News.

Iqbal added the rumors were meant to divert attention from a supplementary finance bill, popularly known as the mini-budget, which was passed last week, ending tax exemptions on nearly 150 items as a prior action for the revival of a $6 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund.

The other condition of the IMF was to grant complete autonomy to the central bank through amendments in the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021. The government has tabled the revised bill amid accusations from the opposition that it was “selling” the country to the IMF.

“The government wanted to divert attention from (the) mini-budget and (the) state bank’s autonomy law, so they raised debate on this issue,” Iqbal said.

He said there were no current plans for Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

“He is in (the) United Kingdom on the doctor’s advice and will come back when his doctors will allow him. He is there on medical condition and will come back as soon as his doctors will give him permission.”

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys S. Africa’s parliament

Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys S. Africa’s parliament
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys S. Africa’s parliament

Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys S. Africa’s parliament
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters the blaze was under control
  • The cause of the blaze was not yet known
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

CAPE TOWN: A man was due in court on Tuesday after a massive fire completely destroyed South Africa’s national assembly, officials said, as the blaze at the historic legislature continued to rage.
An investigation has been opened into the fire which started at around 0300 GMT on Sunday in the parliament complex’s oldest wing, which was completed in 1884 and has wood-panelled rooms.
As day dawned, smoke could be seen billowing from the building against a blue sky.
“The entire chamber where the members sit... has burned down,” parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said, adding that the blaze had still not been extinguished and two fires had apparently been sparked in two separate areas of the precinct.
No casualties had been reported but President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene a man had been held and that sprinkler systems had apparently failed.
Later Sunday, police said a suspect was due in court.
“A man has been arrested inside the parliament, he’s still being interrogated. We have opened a criminal case. He has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday,” police spokeswoman Thandi Mbambo said.
The historic parliament building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem “Die Stem van Suid-Afrika” (“The Voice of South Africa“), which was already damaged.
“The roof of the Old Assembly building has collapsed and is gone,” Jean-Pierre Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, told reporters earlier.
“The entire building has suffered extensively smoke and water damage,” Smith said, adding “the fire has not been contained.”
After ravaging the older wing of the building, the flames spread to newer parts of the complex which are currently in use.
“Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber,” Mothapo told an online news conference earlier in the day.
The imposing red and white building was still shrouded in a thick cloud of black at midday.

A team of firefighters who were first to arrive at the scene battled the flames for several hours before being forced to retreat and call for reinforcements.
Around 70 firefighters were later deployed, some using a crane to spray water on the blaze.
Former Cape Town mayor and current minister Patricia de Lille warned it would still be several hours before the fire was brought under control.
Inside the rooms, fine showers of grey ash fell from the ceiling to the floor, which was already littered with debris.
Emergency services said they feared the fire could spread swiftly through the old rooms, which are decorated with wood, thick carpets and curtains.
Images broadcast on television had earlier shown giant flames leaping from the roof.
The area around the fire in the upmarket neighborhood was quickly cordoned off.
The cordon stretched to a square where flowers were still displayed in front of the nearby St. George’s Cathedral, where anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral took place on Saturday.
After a simple, no-frills mass, with a cheap coffin — according to the famously modest Tutu’s instructions — his ashes were interred in the cathedral on Sunday.

Cape Town has been home to South Africa’s houses of parliament since 1910, when separate administrations formed a union under British dominion and became a predecessor to the modern South African republic.
The site includes the National Assembly and the upper house National Council of Provinces, while the government is based in Pretoria.
It was in parliament where South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk announced in 1990 plans to dismantle the brutal white-minority regime.
The houses of parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, with the newer additions constructed in the 1920s and 1980s.
Another fire also broke out in the older wings of parliament in March, but it was quickly contained.
Cape Town suffered another major fire in April, when a blaze on the famed Table Mountain which overlooks the city spread, ravaging part of The University of Cape Town’s library holding a unique collection of African archives.

Topics: Cape town

