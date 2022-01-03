You are here

  • Home
  • China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ac6b

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande Group shares have been suspended from trading on Monday pending the release of “inside information,” the embattled property developer said without elaborating.


Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds that were deemed to be in cross-default by ratings firms last month after it missed payments.


The property developer missed new coupon payments worth $255 million due last Tuesday, though both have a 30-day grace period.


The firm has set up a risk management committee with many members from state companies, and said it would actively engage with its creditors.


Local media reported over the weekend a city government in the Chinese resort island of Hainan had ordered Evergrande on Dec. 30 to demolish its 39 residential buildings within 10 days, due to illegal construction.


The buildings stretched over 435,000 square meters, the reports added, citing an official notice to Evergrande’s unit in Hainan.


Evergrande did not respond to request for comment on the Hainan development.


On Friday, Evergrande dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, saying each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) per month as principal payment for three months irrespective of when the investment matures.


The move highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer.


“The market is watching the asset disposal progress from Evergrande to repay its debt, but the process will take time,” said Conita Hung, investment strategy director at Tiger Faith Asset Management.


“And the demolition order in Hainan will hurt the little homebuyer confidence remained in the company.”


Evergrande said last week 91.7 percent of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Many projects were halted previously after the developer failed to pay its many suppliers and contractors.


Shares of Evergrande shed 89 percent last year, closing at HK$1.59 on Friday.


Its EV unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group reversed early losses to rise 14 percent in early afternoon trade on Monday, while property management unit Evergrande Services also turned around from the red to rise 1 percent.

Topics: economy Evergrande China Investment

Related

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes
Business & Economy
Debt-crippled Evergrande vows ‘full steam ahead’ to deliver homes

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Updated 19 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Updated 19 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock indexes were up in early trading on Monday despite a surge in coronavirus cases as the Kingdom saw 1,024 newly confirmed infections in the previous day.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.23 percent to 11,358 points, while the Nomu parallel market rose 0.39 percent to 26,379 points.

Early morning gains were supported by increases in the shares of Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, and Saudi Aramco which rose to SR144 ($38.4), SR25, and SR35.6, respectively.

Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, continued its uptrend from last session as it rose 2.2 percent to SR167. The company received a notice from Saudi Fransi Capital to activate phase one of the deal to build six data centers at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

The top gainer was Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. It added 5 percent to hit SR41.

Shares in Sadr Logistics were down for a fourth consecutive day, reaching SR87.6 with losses amounting to nearly 6 percent.

ACWA Power’s share price fell to SR84.7 after it secured a $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Business & Economy
Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based utility developer ACWA Power has announced the financial closure of an $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary, Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

The senior financing facility proceeds will be used for various financial commitments including financing expenses and for general corporate purposes such as distribution of dividends, ACWA Power said in a bourse statement.

With a tenor of 12.5 years maturing in 2034, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place this month, according to the filing.

The new refinancing facility, raised from local banks, will increase the financing costs for RAWEC, it said.

ACWA Power obtained last month an $800 million senior refinancing facility for RAWEC as well with a tenor of 8.5 years maturing in 2030.

RAWEC is the captive utilities – power, water, and steam – provider to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., a joint venture formed in 2005 between Sumitomo Chemical, Japan, and Saudi Aramco, which owns, operates, and manages the Rabigh petrochemical complex.

 

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ACWA Power

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3

Your stock market guide for Monday Jan. 3
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market kicked off the new year in the green zone, with its major stocks seeing gains despite omicron-driven uncertainty and a surge in cases.

As many as 1,024 coronavirus cases were newly confirmed together with one coronavirus-caused death in the Kingdom on Sunday, Jan. 2, according to statistics by the Saudi Health Ministry.

Stocks on the main index TASI edged higher by 0.45 percent, reaching 11,332 points. On the parallel market, Nomu recorded gains amounting to 1.15 percent to close at 26,276 points.

Elsewhere in the Middle East amid the holiday season, the Qatari benchmark index QSI remained flat, while Egypt’s EGX30 saw marginal losses of 0.3 percent.

As announced in early December 2021, the UAE market will run trading sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, Monday to Friday, starting today, Jan. 3.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.56 cents to reach $78.34 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.58 cents to $75.79 per barrel as of 8:26 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Riyad REIT Fund has injected SR233 million ($62 million) in a logistics portfolio over an area of 4.5 million square feet across Southeast USA
  • ACWA Power has secured a $125 million senior credit facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC
  • Derayah REIT Fund is to payout SR19.4 million in dividends – SR0.18 per unit – for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution date is set for Feb. 13, 2022
  • SEDCO Capital REIT Fund signed a 5-year lease agreement with a local operator for Burj Al-Hayat property in Riyadh. The annual rental value will be SR1.5 million for the first three years, and then increase to SR1.6 million for the remaining two years
  • Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s board has approved amending the capital raise recommendation to increase capital by SR350 million via rights issue

Calendar

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue starts

Jan. 6, 2021:

  • Sadr Logistics will start compensating rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
  • Tesla has managed to overcome global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.
The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Tesla had announced last January that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 percent per year over several years, so Sunday’s results far exceeded that goal.
The group, which recently moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models (at a price of $90,000 and $100,000 respectively).
In the fourth quarter alone, Tesla delivered 308,600 cars.
Tesla has managed to overcome global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry.
Its chief Elon Musk previously said he was able to get around much of the semiconductor shortage by using new chip designs and rewriting software.
Tesla got another boost in October when it received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz, to be completed by 2022.
This announcement brought the automaker into the very select club of companies worth more than $1 trillion on the stock market.
Tesla, however, finds itself under scrutiny from the NHTSA auto regulator, which is probing its autopilot system over safety concerns.
The automaker has also agreed to update its software to prevent drivers from playing video games on the car’s system while the vehicle is in motion, following a government safety investigation.
 

Topics: Tesla electric vehicles Renewable Energy

Related

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
Business & Economy
Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
Tesla slides into bear market territory, triggering probe
Business & Economy
Tesla slides into bear market territory, triggering probe

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review
  • The top 10 players on the Saudi bourse paid out stable to higher dividends in 2021, attracting investors who want a reliable income amid global uncertainties brought by the pandemic
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: 2021 has been a year of recovery for the dividends Saudi Arabia’s listed firms paid out to investors, as the economy gained traction after the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic last March.

Although it remains to be seen how the omicron variant will weigh on the bounce business experienced earlier this year after vaccination roll-outs and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

However, the top 10 players on the Saudi bourse – which overall is valued at over $2 trillion (SR7.5 trillion) – paid out stable to higher dividends in 2021, attracting investors who want a reliable income amid global uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

The largest 10 firms are made up of four energy and material giants, four banks, a utility provider, and one telecom company, which operate relatively steadily and have a collective market capitalization that tops $16 billion.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The largest 10 firms are made up of four energy and material giants, four banks, a utility provider, and one telecom company, which operate relatively steadily and have a collective market capitalization that tops $16 billion.

• Al Rajhi Bank, one of the 15 largest banks globally by market value, paid out SR3.5 billion — or SR1.4 per share — as a dividend for the first half of 2021, in contrast to just SR1 per share for the entire 2020. This came as it announced a 44 percent jump in net profits to SR10.73 billion for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2021.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco dominates the bourse, compromising over SR7 trillion in market value. Aramco’s dividend payout was unchanged from a year earlier, and paid each shareholder SR1.05 per share for the first nine months of 2021. This brought the trailing dividend yield to nearly 4 percent on a share price of SR35.

Fueled by rebounding crude prices, the oil giant’s net profit more than doubled during the first nine months compared to the same period a year ago, reaching as much as SR279 billion.

Chemicals manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, and worth above SR341 billion, said it would pay out SR6.75 billion — SR2.25 per share — as a dividend to shareholders in the second half of 2021.

The industrial firm’s recommendation brings the annual dividend payout per share to SR4, from SR3 in 2020. The hike followed strong financial results for the first nine months of 2021, which saw SABIC swing to a profit of SR18.1 billion from a SR2. 6 billion loss a year ago — mainly driven by income from joint ventures.

The Kingdom’s banking leaders — Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, and the Saudi British Bank — all declared higher dividend payments in the year to date.

Al Rajhi Bank, one of the 15 largest banks globally by market value, paid out SR3.5 billion — or SR1.4 per share — as a dividend for the first half of 2021, in contrast to just SR1 per share for the entire 2020. This came as it announced a 44 percent jump in net profits to SR10.73 billion for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2021.

Saudi’s second-largest bank, Saudi National Bank distributed SR0.65 per share for the first half of this year. This compared to a net annual dividend per share of SR0.8 for the whole of 2020, meaning that its half-year payout lifted 62.5 percent year-on-year.

Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, paid out quarterly dividends totaling SR3 per share for the first three quarters of 2021, matching last year’s rate. This resulted in a 3.6 percent trailing dividend yield on a stock price of SR110.8.

Six-year data reported by the telecom operator revealed a stable trend in terms of the net annual dividend per share, fluctuating between SR4 and SR6 since 2016.

Since 2005, Saudi Electricity Co. has provided a safe dividend haven for shareholders, offering regular annual payouts of SR0.7 per share even amid high volatility. In 2021, the dividend yield came in at 3 percent on a share price of SR110.

The Gulf’s largest miner Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has withheld dividends to finance growth since listing in 2008. The company posted a profit of SR3.14 billion in the first nine months of this year, swinging from a net loss of SR781 million in the year-ago period.

The eighth biggest listed firm in the Kingdom SABIC Agri-Nutrients, yielded 2.5 percent on a stock price of SR172, and offered its highest dividend policy since 2015 this year. The petrochemical firm’s payout jumped 113 percent year-on-year to hit SR4.25 per share.

Despite moderate dividend yields, most of these big companies have enjoyed long records of consistent growth and steady payments — a good bet for risk-averse investors.

Topics: Saudi economy 2021 Retrospective analysis of saudi economy Vision 2030

Related

Special PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
Business & Economy
PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
Special How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review
Business & Economy
How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review

Latest updates

The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world
The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world
China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
China Evergrande shares halted, set to release ‘inside information’
Heart attacks, sudden deaths in football must force authorities to raise safety bar
Heart attacks, sudden deaths in football must force authorities to raise safety bar
Arab coalition says UAE-flagged cargo ship fell prey to Houthi piracy
Arab coalition says UAE-flagged cargo ship fell prey to Houthi piracy
Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell
Saudi stocks trade in green zone despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.