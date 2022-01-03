You are here

Germany rejects EU's nuclear projects plan; UK's Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters

Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters
Reem Walid

Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters

Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters
Updated 13 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: While instability and resistance in the energy sector in countries such as Germany still prevail, some micro initiatives by startups and nations like Scotland foreshadow a promising future for the industry.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • UK based energy businesses propose embedding the cost of the latest surges in wholesale energy prices — ones that consumers can endure — across a few years to ease current distress resulting from high living costs, the Financial Times reported. However, this mechanism is expected to face backlash from members of parliament opposed to government intervention in free markets.
  • Germany declines the EU’s proposal to recognize nuclear power projects as renewable investments, Reuters reported. This comes as the country fails to disregard the low greenhouse gas emissions produced by nuclear plants.On the other hand, the Western European country accepted natural gas projects under the “green” label.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • UK energy supply and tech startup Octopus’s valuation reached nearly $5 billion upon securing $900 million from Canadian pension fund CPP Investments and a sustainable investment group run by former US vice-president Al Gore, the Financial Times reported. This comes as the firm strives for expansion in spite of the global energy crisis that forced over 24 rivals to shut down.
  • Scotland is to pull the plug this week on its oldest nuclear power station, Hunterston B to reduce emissions, according to The Times. Following this, the country will have to depend on imported gas from neighbouring nations and wind power for energy generation. 
Topics: NRG Matters energy Germany

Turkey's annual inflation reaches highest level since 2002: Macro snapshot

Turkey’s annual inflation reaches highest level since 2002: Macro snapshot
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Turkey’s annual inflation reaches highest level since 2002: Macro snapshot

Turkey’s annual inflation reaches highest level since 2002: Macro snapshot
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Transportation costs lifted Turkey’s annual inflation rate to 36.1 percent in December, significantly up from 21.3 percent in the previous month, according to official data.

This is the highest level since 2002 ,as the prices of transportation soared by 53.7 percent while food and non-alcoholic beverages cost 43.8 percent more when compared to a year earlier.

This comes against the backdrop of the country’s persistent interest rate cuts amidst strong inflationary pressures. The government said that they are taking these steps to promote economic growth and investments in the country. Since September, Turkey’s central bank has reduced the benchmark rate by 5 percent.

Lately, the government has also introduced some mechanisms to protect lira-denominated deposits in case the currency dropped beyond a certain threshold.

The lira is about 31 percent weaker now than it was on Sep. 23, when the process of cutting interest rate was first introduced, according to Bloomberg

In monthly terms, consumer prices went up by 13.6 percent in December, skyrocketing from November’s 3.5 percent. Again, the hike was majorly attributed to a 28.5 percent spike in transportation costs. 

Furnishing and household equipment experienced a monthly inflation of 16.5 percent while that of food and beverages was recorded at 16 percent.

Singapore’s GDP

Singapore’s economy grew by 7.2 percent in 2021, broadly in line with the government’s official forecast and a rebound from a record contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s annual gross domestic product growth was the fastest since a 14.5 percent expansion in 2010, when the economy emerged from the global financial crisis.

“I expect growth to be relatively strong. As the global economy begins to improve, I think that will also help support Singapore’s overall external demand conditions," said MUFG analyst Jeff Ng.

Moreover, the government earlier forecast GDP growth of 3 percent to 5 percent in 2022.

The manufacturing sector all over the world

The eurozone’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded 58 in December, down from the previous month’s 58.4 and the lowest in ten months, IHS Markit said.

While supply chain issues started to soften during the month, output growth remained the same one registered in the previous month. Also, despite a slowdown in the rate of input cost and output price inflation, they remained among some of the highest ever seen in the index.

Providers of capital and intermediate goods experienced the highest improvements in their conditions with manufacturers of consumer goods undergoing slower upturns.

“It has been an incredibly challenging period for eurozone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn’t spoiled the festive cheer too much — we’re seeing some tentative, but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede,” Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit said.

Italy, Greece and Austria were the top three performers in the sector as their indexes reached 62, 59 and 58.7, respectively.

Moreover, despite falling, India’s Manufacturing PMI Index was still comfortably above the 50-threshold, reaching 55.5 in December, according to the analytics and solutions firm.

Expansion of new work and output was high in December. In addition, confidence among businesses was high, yet supply chain disruptions, renewed concerns about COVID-19 and inflationary pressures are harming sentiment.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s manufacturing PMI went up to 51.9 percent in December, compared to 50.9 percent in November, indicating that the health of South Korea’s manufacturing sector improved at a faster pace in December, according to the London-based firm.

In addition, new orders, which have the highest weight in the index, increased during December at the fastest rate in three months, meaning that more sales were made to local customers. However, the overall expansion was weak compared to the one experienced in the first half of 2021.

Production volumes at South Korean manufacturers also fell in December, the index revealed. This was prompted by supply chain issues in the country.

Indonesia’s inflation

Higher prices of food caused Indonesia’s annual inflation rate to rise to 1.87 percent in December, up from 1.75 percent in the prior month, official data showed.

This is the sixth consecutive month in which the yearly rate increased and 2021’s highest rate.

Food, beverages and tobacco prices were 3.09 percent higher in December when compared to the previous year while costs of furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance jumped by 2.66 percent from a year earlier.

Topics: Macro Snapshot Turkey

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
Updated 03 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
Updated 03 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.14 percent to $46,868 at 12:23 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at at $3,797, up by 0.85 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

2022 Predictions

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele on Saturday tweeted his six predictions relating to Bitcoin for the year 2022.

President Bukele expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 this year, and also predicts that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender,

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender alongside the dollar in September.

"2022 predictions on Bitcoin: will reach $100k, more countries will adopt it as legal tender, will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year, bitcoin City will commence construction and Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed," Bukele tweeted.

El Salvador has purchased about 1,391 bitcoin since it became its national currency, according to bitcoin.com.

Bitcoin & Inflation

Bukele is not the only one who expects more countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender by the end of 2022.

The CEO of crypto exchange Bitmex Alex Hoeptner also predicted in October that by the end of this year there will be at least five countries accepting bitcoin as legal tender, noting that all of them will be developing countries.

Finance professor Jeremy Siegelm from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has warned about inflation and the Fed hiking rates many more times than the market expects.

Gold has been a disappointment, Siegel argued in an interview with CNBC.

"Let’s face the fact, I think Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in the minds of many of the younger investors has replaced gold. Digital coins are the new gold for the millennials," he said.

 

Topics: cryptocurrency El Salvador bitcoin

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals

Saudi Arabia set to explore site for 26m tons of minerals
  • The government will help companies by providing facilities to assist with the excavation
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Some 26 million tons of gold, zinc and copper are set to be excavated at a site in Riyadh after the Saudi Arabian government gave the dig a green light.

Investors applying for the mining contracts have been asked to submit a plan, which will be signed off by ministers, Bandar AlKhorayef, the minister of Industry and Mineral Resources said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

The government will help companies by providing facilities to assist with the excavation.

The site in Al Khunayqiyah, southern Riyadh, has already had a number of extensive explorations carried out, including drilling of more than 100,000 meters and building three dimensional geological models which resulted in the identification of four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc, AlKhorayef added.

Saudi Arabia will host a future mineral summit from Jan 11-13 in Riyadh, which aims to support industries to convene a global conversation about the Middle East, Central Asia, North and East African region’s collective mining objectives.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Mining Future Minerals Summit 2022 Saudi minerals

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
Getty Images
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil production increase in February at its next meeting, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, meet on Tuesday to set policy. 

Topics: economy OPEC Oil Kuwait Russia Saudi Arabia

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers

Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

Jet engine maker Safran believes the worst of the crisis in aviation caused by COVID-19 is over, and plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide this year to build its capacity back up, its chief executive told a French newspaper.

Safran is the world’s third largest aerospace contractor and with General Electric it co-produces engines for Airbus and Boeing aircraft.


“Today air traffic is recovering, the placing of orders is dynamic, the tempo is increasing. The worst is behind us. I am very confident,” Olivier Andries told the Figaro.


“We are in the process of coming out of the crisis and we’ve decided to relaunch our hiring, with 12,000 hires planned in 2022, of which 3,000 will be in France,” he was quoted as saying.


When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Safran, along with most other players in the sector, reduced capacity and cut some jobs in response to the sharp downturn in orders from airlines.

Topics: economy Airbus Boeing aviation airline industry safran

