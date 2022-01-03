Riyad REIT invests $62m in US logistic sector dealing with Amazon

You are here

RIYADH: Riyad REIT has invested SR233 million ($62 million) in a real estate investment portfolio in the US which includes Amazon as a tenant, Riyad Capital announced in a filing.

The portfolio consists of five real estate assets, fully leased to investment grade tenants in Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, and Alabama, the company said in a bourse filing. 

The total real estate assets area is more than 4.5 million square feet, with lease contracts exceeding 15 years, subject to renewal.

Another high profile tenant is Techtronic Industries, one of the largest global power tools companies with a market cap of $32.8 billion.

The company expects the investment to achieve an average annual return of 7.5 percent for the fund over an investment period of four years.

